Bring up sweet thoughts of the outdoors this Christmas and Hanukkah with the latest and greatest gifts for skiing and snowboarding season — as well as spring camping and hiking to come.

Here are our picks for the top sports, outdoors and camping gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Beyond Clothing K2 Pullover
This new, locally designed pullover is super-versatile, working as a midweight baselayer or as a top layer on warmer days. $80 at beyondclothing.com

Seattle Kraken Axis ’47 Clean Up Cap
Get ready for hockey season with this adjustable cap made from a casual cotton twill. $25 at 47brand.com

Moment Bella Skis
They’re gorgeous, yes, but these all-mountain skis are also high-performance with great maneuverability and grip. $749–$759 at evo.com

Nomad Grill & Smoker
Fire up the grill or smoker anywhere with this sturdy aluminum case that opens to reveal 425 square inches of cooking space. $599 at nomadgrills.com

REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Recycled Pack
This new, locally designed day/travel pack has a handy full-zip design and is made from recycled materials. In men’s and women’s styles. $149 at REI

Yakima CBX Solar Cargo Box
Add power to their cargo box with this brand-new case that has an integrated solar panel that produces 36 watts to charge small electronics. Available soon for $1,299 at yakima.com

Brooks Divide Trail Running Shoe
Make the trails your gym with these locally designed trail runners that pair the comfort of a road shoe with grippy lugs for traction. In men’s and women’s styles. $100 at Brooks Trailhead (Wallingford) and brooksrunning.com

“24 Ways to Move More: Monthly Inspiration for Health and Movement”
Former Seattle Times fitness columnist Nicole Tsong offers outside-the-box activities — two per month — to inspire both fitness and fun. $22 at booksellers

Columbia Slopeside Village Omni-Heat High Boot
She can dream of apres-skis to come in these fun waterproof snow boots with a faux-fur collar that can be worn up or down. A thermal-reflective lining means her toes will never go numb. $120 at columbia.com

REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket
Made from Bluesign-approved materials vetted for sustainability, this new snowsport jacket is double-layered and insulated to keep them warm and dry. In men’s and women’s styles. $199 at REI

Ignik Gas Growler Deluxe
Ditch those little propane bottles and get them this clever 4.5-liter gas growler, made on Bainbridge Island, that can be used over and over. It comes with a 4-foot hose that connects to most camp-kitchen devices and a handy carrying case. $130 at REI

Bala Bangles
These 1/2-, 1- or 2-pound wrist or ankle weights come in 10 colors to make working out a bit more fun — and even a bit chic. $49 at shopbala.com

Petzl Iko Core Headlamp
A game-changing headlamp, this new release is ultra-light, putting the rechargeable battery at the back for better balance (it can also run off three AAAs). Pop it into its carrying case and it stands up to makes a lantern. $90 at REI

Manduka GRP Adapt Yoga Mat
This new mat is extra-grippy and has a moisture-wicking weave to keep sweaty yogi safe and comfortable. $88 at manduka.com

Foco Seattle Seahawks Big Log Hooded Gaiter
Keep your face covered in comfy style at outdoor viewing parties with this cozy hood complete with a fleecy lining and big Seahawks logo. $30 at foco.com

Seattle Storm Champions Pennant
Celebrate the home team’s fourth WNBA championship with a pennant for the fancave, office or bedroom. $15 at seattlestormteamshop.com

Smartwool Hike Light Crew Socks
Whether actually in the mountains or just dreaming of them, she’ll love the comfort and looks of these merino wool-blend socks. $21 at smartwool.com

MSR Shoeshoe Kit
Even if you can’t get to a ski hill this winter, you can still have fun in the snow with this locally made set that includes all you need to get started snowshoeing: great all-around snowshoes, packable poles, a storage pack/daypack and a removable foam seat. $300 at msrgear.com

