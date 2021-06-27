Ten new stores to look out for that opened during the pandemic

As analysts continue to ponder the future of retail in a post-COVID world, one thing is certain: The wonder of getting lost inside the immersive, carefully-curated world of an independently owned brick-and-mortar shop is one of life’s great pleasures. Lucky for us, many local entrepreneurs have banked on retail’s staying power, even in the midst of a pandemic. As plywood storefront panels come down and outlets across the region re-open for in-person shopping, we invite you to get out and lose yourself inside these 10 new Seattle-area shops that opened in the last year.

Big Little News • Capitol Hill

Last year’s closing of the Pike Place Market newsstand was a dagger to the heart for Seattle bibliophiles. Now, we can get our fix of local and international magazines, periodicals, and short-run zines and art books at Big Little News, the news-iest new corner shop in the Pike/Pine corridor. Big Little News also sells wine and sundries for all your summer park picnic needs.

Gift Shop • International District

On the corner of 7th Avenue and King Street just steps from the Wing Luke Museum, Gift Shop is a mini-boutique offering clothing, books and records alongside pantry items and made-to-order espresso drinks. Hosting a rotating series of free pop-ups with local makers and designers through the summer, Gift Shop is poised to become a new community nexus.

Housewright Gallery • Georgetown

Since opening in 2018, Housewright has become a favorite spot amongst the local design set for its layered, eclectic collection of bespoke furnishings, found objects and heritage antiques. In February, Housewright moved to a new Georgetown space with double the square footage. Visit often to catch Housewright’s ever-evolving collection of pieces from far-flung locales and regional makers.

CORRE • Madrona

With the recent closures of fashion meccas like Totokaelo and Baby & Co., designers Luis G. Vélez and Shadia K’David set out to fill that void with CORRE. The duo find inspiration in their shared Colombian heritage, together aiming to bring diverse, fashion-forward footwear and apparel to Seattle. Don’t miss their Apertivo Hour on Fridays from 4-8 p.m. for wine, snacks and happy hour shoe deals.

Sunny’s • Tacoma

Nestled in historic Antique Row, Sunny’s is a corner shop founded by partners Sarah Oh and Ryan McGowan (at left), who transplanted from Brooklyn at the height of the pandemic. Named for Sarah’s mother Sen-hi, Sunny’s was born from the duo’s love of supporting creatives. Find plants sourced from local nurseries alongside thoughtfully-selected housewares and gifts from independent makers.

Sairen • International District

Located in the former Momo space, Sairen is helmed by friends and business partners Kaitlin Uemura and Kaitlin Madriaga. The shop is filled with their own hand-made clothing and art alongside an exuberant mix of Japanese, Hawaiian and Seattle-made goods. As the duo notes, “We wanted to create a warm, welcoming environment where people can walk away with fresh finds and knowledge about the Nihonmachi community.”

ØSTMOE • Bainbridge Island

Tucked into a pocket-sized storefront just off Bainbridge’s main street, ØSTMOE is a treasure trove of stationery, fine papers and office supplies, lovingly curated by owner Kristine Lynch. A graphic designer by trade, Lynch sources locally-made letterpress and bespoke stationery, as well as pens and writing supplies from Japan and England.

Orcas Paley • Hillman City

A love letter to the elegant gift shops of eras past, Orcas Paley’s jewelbox space overflows with one-off vintage and art pieces intermixed with specialty wares from boutique international brands. As purveyor Peter Gaucys notes, “I love the type of shop where you can spend five bucks or a thousand, and always come away with something special.”

Sparklebarn • Ballard

A stone’s throw from the National Nordic Museum, Sparklebarn is a vintage Scandinavian furniture showroom operated by longtime Ballard resident Shane Bastian. Previously housed in the Fremont Vintage Mall, Sparklebarn’s new locale also boasts a gallery space, Shane’s furniture restoration workshop, and a speakeasy vintage clothing store in back.

The Shoppe Seahurst • Burien

While not technically new, The Shoppe Seahurst takes the prize for the most inspiring pivots during 2020. Owner Beka Atwood kept her lifestyle and home goods boutique afloat by doubling down on her community-focused mission, spotlighting Burien makers and businesses in-store and on social media. New collaborations and inventory from Ebbets Field Flannels, Suki Candles and Teaspressa elevated Atwood’s fierce commitment to lifting up locally-, woman- and minority-owned businesses, proving that no obstacle is too big to face, together.