Your teen may be asking for gift cards, but what’s the fun in unwrapping some little pieces of plastic? These surprises are sure to please and may even (dare we say?) impress. Here are our picks for the top teen gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial: Give her the gift of pampering with a 4-in-1 exfoliating treatment that that gently buffs away dead skin cells, resurfaces pores and controls acne, leaving her ready for her Insta closeup. $45 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

The Works Seattle Bubble Tea DIY Kit: This kit from Seattle’s DIY school contains everything they need to make six servings of bubble tea with delicious brown sugar boba, including tapioca pearls and two silicone boba straws, plus a link to an instructional video. $40 at The Works Seattle (Capitol Hill) and theworksseattle.com

Kavu Herschel Beanie: Made by Seattle’s Kavu, this cozy acrylic beanie features Northwest favorites like bears, narwhals and Sasquatch. $30 at Kavu (Ballard) and rei.com

Boma Jewelry Treasured Agate Pendant Necklace: Designed in Seattle, this agate disc stands for courage and new beginnings. It’s made from upcycled materials and plated with 14K gold over sterling silver. $125 at bomajewelry.com

Thinking Gifts Lapwedge: Save their wrists and neck with a cute, cushioned laptop support available in blue or gray, or with an orange or watermelon print. $40 at iamfy.co

“The Just Girl Project Book of Self-Care”: Empower her with this book by Ilana Harkavy that shares The Just Girl Project’s tips for self-love and self-acceptance in the realms of creativity, mental health, body image, friendships and relationships. Available Dec. 7. $17 at booksellers

Torrain Giri Cobra Backpack: Made from recycled plastic bottles, this Portland-designed backpack has has two zip pockets, side cargo pockets, padded adjustable shoulder straps — a cobra image guarding the front. $48 at Sfingiday (Fremont) and torrain.org

JBL Go 3: Tiny but powerful, this redesigned speaker looks and sounds great. And it’s waterproof, dustproof and available in a range of fun colors. $50 at jbl.com

Viaduct Emerald City Hoodie: This local design celebrates their hometown pride via a super-soft cotton and polyfleece black hoodie that goes with everything. $50 at Standard Goods and seattleviaduct.net

BP Iridescent Oversize Puffer Jacket: She’ll love this pearly pink, iridescent puffer jacket from Nordstrom’s BP brand that will keep her feeling warm and looking cool all winter. $79 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Frigidaire Mini Retro Beverage Fridge: Perfect for their dorm or at-home hideaway, this retro-style fridge holds six 12-ounce cans and includes a Bluetooth speaker and car charger for camping and road trips. $50 at amazon.com

Vecnos IQUI 360-Degree Camera: The 360-degree photo gets simplified with this sleek camera that is easy to carry and intuitive to use, with a straightforward app that makes sharing the photos and videos a snap. $299 at amazon.com

Squishable Micro Doctor Plague: Commemorate the year and a half they’ve been through with a cute, squishable plague doctor. It easily clips to their backpack and the lantern glows in the dark. $12 at Meeples Games (West Seattle) and squishable.com

Goodr Circle Gs Polarized Sunglasses: Fun colors, a cool shape and an accessible price make these sunglasses a great stocking stuffer. Their light weight, grippy nose coating and polarized lenses with 100% UV protection also make them practical. $25 at REI and rei.com

Multitasky Traveler Power Bank and Hand Warmer: Like your favorite teen, this wheeled suitcase-shaped charger is going places. It can fully recharge a dead phone and doubles as a hand warmer. $50 at multitasky.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Play as Star-Lord in this new video game that riffs off and expands the super-fun storytelling of the “Guardians” movies. Rated T; for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC. $60 at major retailers

Smoko Frankie Frog USB Heated Slippers: Keep their toes toasty with these cozy fleece frog slippers that heat up when charged through a USB cord. $48 at Urban Outfitters and urbanoutfitters.com

Ably Nolan Lightweight French Terry Track Pant: These track pants are the perfect fit: eco-friendly, high-quality and designed in Seattle with Filium technology that repels liquids, stains and odors. $110 at Road Apparel (Queen Anne) and ablyapparel.com

@teenagerprotips tee: Win a smirk from your teen with a tee from social-media sensation @teenagerprotips. The shirts include too-real tips on how to teenage like pro, including “When the trash is full … put more trash on it” and “After drinking water from a cup … drink more water from a different cup.” $29.50 at teenagerprotips.com; 15% off with code BRUH1021

Exo Scuf: Save them from the “gamer lean” with this inflatable support pillow that keeps their back, arms and wrists in a better ergonomic position and better gaming performance. $40 at scufgaming.com