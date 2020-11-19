Your teen may be asking for gift cards, but what’s the fun in unwrapping some little pieces of plastic? These surprises are sure to please and may even (dare we say?) impress. Here are our picks for the top teen gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle company’s new all-mountain board takes on any terrain with high-tech design and a cool striped pattern. $500 at Evo (Wallingford) and evo.com
Mactrem 10″ LED Ring Light with Tripod
They can light up holiday pictures, Tik Tok videos, Zoom calls and, yeah, school meetings with this easy-to-use kit that includes a tripod. The light changes colors and offers 11 brightness levels so they can look their best. $20 at amazon.com
Set in an alternative Seattle 2020, this new game inspires problem-solving and storytelling in a world where fantasy creatures sip etched lattes and talk about their problems. For PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. $12–$14 at coffeetalk.info
An artsy, locally designed take on everyone’s favorite new hockey mascot is emblazoned across this soft, unisex tee printed with water-based and discharged inks. $32 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com
Rustek Camp Inlay Cork Trucker Hat
Quarantine hair, don’t care. Rustek’s trucker hats are the first of their kind, with a cork crown and walnut and maple wood patches that are handmade in Portland. $40 at rustek.co
Back Bay Wireless + Wired Bluetooth Earbuds
Wireless earbuds are great, but you have to remember to keep them charged. These clever, great-sounding earbuds account for forgetfulness by having a cord option they can simply swap in when needed. $40 at amazon.com
Moon Magic Dream Moon Incense Kit
They can make their own calming incense cones with this beginner’s kit that contains natural ingredients of sandalwood, mugwort, copal resin and more to craft up to 30 cones. $28 at shopvelouria.com
Stasia Burrington Positivity Mini Prints
Self-care is more important than ever. This frameable 5-by-7 art trio by local artist Stasia Burrington reminds her, amid affirming illustrations, that she is strong, she is loved and she is enough. $10 at etsy.com/shop/stasiab
Trendy fleece mixes with the enduring cool of the fanny pack in an all-new design from the Ballard retailer. The polyester pouch has a zip closure, rope hand grip and loop snap to attach to a backpack. $20 at Kavu (Ballard) and kavu.com
Christopher Knits Shetland Wool Scarf
Handknit from 100% natural, dye-free Shetland wool from Western Washington, this lush, bias-knit, garter-stitch scarf goes with everything and wraps them in coziness. $120 at etsy.com/shop/ChristopherKnits
The Holderness Family Pajama Academy Youth Jogger
They’re never wearing real clothes again. Embrace it. These joggers from The Holderness Family’s YouTube quarantine comedy videos will bring a smile and maybe even a laugh. $40–$48 at shopholderness.com
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
This cult-favorite mask out of Korea made with real watermelon is a fun indulgence that adds hydration and radiance while it smooths skin and tightens pores. $45 at glowrecipe.com
Whether snowboarding, sledding or just getting out of the house on chilly mornings, these cool leather mittens will keep them warm. Upcycled canvas backing in four color choices adds extra style and durability. $65 at flylowgear.com
Social-distancing in the backyard will be a lot cozier when they’re wrapped in one of these fun wearable sleeping bags out of Portland. Zippers at the shoulders let you stick out your arms and a cinched bottom lets you free your legs — and it’s reversible for two looks in one. $130 at poler.com
“Best Worst Grateful: 5-Minute Mindfulness Journal”
Help them cultivate joy through gratitude with this daily guided journal. They can record highs, lows and things to be grateful for in the beautifully designed new title. $15 at booksellers
Urban Outfitter Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad
Heat this plush stuffie up in the microwave to comfort aches and pains. Filled with natural buckwheat and lavender, the cute heating pad is both soothing and sweet to cuddle up with. $29 at urbanoutfitters.com
Rick and Morty Eye See You Glow Puzzle
Entertain “Rick and Morty” fans — and earn some cool cred — when you surprise them with this 550-piece, glow-in-the-dark puzzle of a hairy one-eyed demon and the cartoon faves. $15 at shopfuego.com
Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition
Last year’s breakout game — featuring a goose harassing innocent town folk — gets the star treatment with a set that includes the game, plus a town map, Plaza Catalog, sticker and eco-friendly packaging. Rated E. For Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. $40 at iam8bit.com
“No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference”
Inspire them to fight for their beliefs with this slim volume of teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches. The deluxe edition includes 61 color photos and additional speeches. $20 at booksellers
These cute weighted blocks will help keep their cords off the floor, moving them one step closer to organized-desktop bliss. Five colors available. $25 for four at function101.com