Your teen may be asking for gift cards, but what’s the fun in unwrapping some little pieces of plastic? These surprises are sure to please and may even (dare we say?) impress. Here are our picks for the top teen gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

K2 Instrument Snowboard

The Seattle company’s new all-mountain board takes on any terrain with high-tech design and a cool striped pattern. $500 at Evo (Wallingford) and evo.com

Mactrem 10″ LED Ring Light with Tripod

They can light up holiday pictures, Tik Tok videos, Zoom calls and, yeah, school meetings with this easy-to-use kit that includes a tripod. The light changes colors and offers 11 brightness levels so they can look their best. $20 at amazon.com

Coffee Talk

Set in an alternative Seattle 2020, this new game inspires problem-solving and storytelling in a world where fantasy creatures sip etched lattes and talk about their problems. For PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. $12–$14 at coffeetalk.info

Factory 43 Ice Monster Tee

An artsy, locally designed take on everyone’s favorite new hockey mascot is emblazoned across this soft, unisex tee printed with water-based and discharged inks. $32 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

Rustek Camp Inlay Cork Trucker Hat

Quarantine hair, don’t care. Rustek’s trucker hats are the first of their kind, with a cork crown and walnut and maple wood patches that are handmade in Portland. $40 at rustek.co

Advertising

Back Bay Wireless + Wired Bluetooth Earbuds

Wireless earbuds are great, but you have to remember to keep them charged. These clever, great-sounding earbuds account for forgetfulness by having a cord option they can simply swap in when needed. $40 at amazon.com

Moon Magic Dream Moon Incense Kit

They can make their own calming incense cones with this beginner’s kit that contains natural ingredients of sandalwood, mugwort, copal resin and more to craft up to 30 cones. $28 at shopvelouria.com

Stasia Burrington Positivity Mini Prints

Self-care is more important than ever. This frameable 5-by-7 art trio by local artist Stasia Burrington reminds her, amid affirming illustrations, that she is strong, she is loved and she is enough. $10 at etsy.com/shop/stasiab

Kavu Fleece Pixie Pouch

Trendy fleece mixes with the enduring cool of the fanny pack in an all-new design from the Ballard retailer. The polyester pouch has a zip closure, rope hand grip and loop snap to attach to a backpack. $20 at Kavu (Ballard) and kavu.com

Christopher Knits Shetland Wool Scarf

Handknit from 100% natural, dye-free Shetland wool from Western Washington, this lush, bias-knit, garter-stitch scarf goes with everything and wraps them in coziness. $120 at etsy.com/shop/ChristopherKnits

The Holderness Family Pajama Academy Youth Jogger

They’re never wearing real clothes again. Embrace it. These joggers from The Holderness Family’s YouTube quarantine comedy videos will bring a smile and maybe even a laugh. $40–$48 at shopholderness.com

Advertising

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

This cult-favorite mask out of Korea made with real watermelon is a fun indulgence that adds hydration and radiance while it smooths skin and tightens pores. $45 at glowrecipe.com

Flylow Unicorn Mitts

Whether snowboarding, sledding or just getting out of the house on chilly mornings, these cool leather mittens will keep them warm. Upcycled canvas backing in four color choices adds extra style and durability. $65 at flylowgear.com

Poler Napsack

Social-distancing in the backyard will be a lot cozier when they’re wrapped in one of these fun wearable sleeping bags out of Portland. Zippers at the shoulders let you stick out your arms and a cinched bottom lets you free your legs — and it’s reversible for two looks in one. $130 at poler.com

“Best Worst Grateful: 5-Minute Mindfulness Journal”

Help them cultivate joy through gratitude with this daily guided journal. They can record highs, lows and things to be grateful for in the beautifully designed new title. $15 at booksellers

Urban Outfitter Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad

Heat this plush stuffie up in the microwave to comfort aches and pains. Filled with natural buckwheat and lavender, the cute heating pad is both soothing and sweet to cuddle up with. $29 at urbanoutfitters.com

Rick and Morty Eye See You Glow Puzzle

Entertain “Rick and Morty” fans — and earn some cool cred — when you surprise them with this 550-piece, glow-in-the-dark puzzle of a hairy one-eyed demon and the cartoon faves. $15 at shopfuego.com

Advertising

Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition

Last year’s breakout game — featuring a goose harassing innocent town folk — gets the star treatment with a set that includes the game, plus a town map, Plaza Catalog, sticker and eco-friendly packaging. Rated E. For Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. $40 at iam8bit.com

“No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference”

Inspire them to fight for their beliefs with this slim volume of teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches. The deluxe edition includes 61 color photos and additional speeches. $20 at booksellers

Function Cable Blocks

These cute weighted blocks will help keep their cords off the floor, moving them one step closer to organized-desktop bliss. Five colors available. $25 for four at function101.com