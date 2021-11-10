Get high-tech this Christmas and Hanukkah with the latest and greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out. Here are our picks for the top tech gifts for the 2021 holiday season.

Show caption

Roomba J Series Robot Vacuum: Smarter than ever, this new Roomba is the first to have PrecisionVision navigation, guaranteed to avoid things like pet messes and charging cords. Starting at $500 at irobot.com

Show caption

Wyze Cam Floodlight: The Seattle company’s new home-safety device combines an HD exterior camera featuring color night vision with a super-bright, motion-activated spotlight. It’s easy to customize and add onto. $100 at homedepot.com

Show caption

Courant Catch:3: Luxe leather (in five colors) and metal accents make this changing pad and tray combo attractive enough to have anywhere in the home. Big charging power and an extra USB port keep it practical. $175 at staycourant.com

Show caption

Tokki Bow Card: Send more personalized greetings to loved ones afar with these new bows out of Seattle that add a digital message. No app is needed to save or view the message (text, photo and video are supported), and the bows can be used over and over. Starting at $10 at shop.tokki.com

Show caption

Airthings Wave Mini Air Quality Monitor: Boost their home comfort with this compact, wireless monitor that measures mold risk, humidity, temperature and presence of VOCs. $80 at airthings.com

Advertising

Show caption

Acer Predator X38 Curved Gaming Monitor: They’ll be immersed in their games with this 37.5-inch, curved-screen monitor with blazing refresh speed and ultra-clear HDR. $1,700 at amazon.com

Show caption

Petcube Bites 2 Lite: This lightweight treat dispenser and pet monitor is one of the most affordable around. It’s controlled with an app, with clear video from a 160-degree-wide camera and two-way audio, and it can be wall-mounted for extra stability. $125 at amazon.com

Show caption

Philips Fidelio L3 Headphones: If they need effective noise-cancelling and top-tier sound quality, these new over-ear headphones are sure to please. They connect seamlessly via Bluetooth, have up to 38 hours of playtime and are comfy enough for all-day wear. $190 at amazon.com

Show caption

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: More powerful, more hidden: Roku’s newest stick offers 4K viewing with a longer Wi-Fi range, tucks neatly behind the TV and comes with a rechargeable remote with voice controls and a headphone jack. $70 at roku.com

Show caption

Sonos Roam: Waterproof and drop-resistant, this new portable smart speaker has 10 hours of battery life and voice activation. It can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for use anywhere. $179 at sonos.com

Show caption

Simplehuman Cleanstation: This sleek phone sanitizer is good looking enough to leave out and kills 99.9% of surface germs with UV light in just 30 seconds. $200 at simplehuman.com

Advertising

Show caption

Amazon Echo Show 15: The smart-home hub merges with the digital photo frame in this new launch that can be wall-mounted or used with a stand. Pin a family calendar, to-do lists and more — and when it’s not in active use it displays photos on its 15.6-inch screen. $250 at amazon.com

Show caption

Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock: Packed with features, this sunrise/sunset light simulator also has an FM radio, white-noise-inspired alarm sounds, a night-light control and more. $46 at amazon.com

Show caption

Apple iMac: Take them back to their ’90s-era dorm room with the latest iMac. It pay homage to the colorful groundbreaking PC, while packing serious modern processing power in a super-slim profile. Available in seven colors, it’s the first iMac to use the powerful M1 microprocessing chip. Starting at $1,299 at apple.com

Show caption

Xoopar Mr. Bio Power Pack: Delightful to use and look at, this charging power pack and cable set is made from fully biodegradable wheat and recycled plastic bottles. $49 at neimanmarcus.com

Show caption

OHOM Ui Mug and Warmer Set: Java addicts can keep their brew at the perfect temp all day with this clever heated coaster that also serves as a Qi-enabled phone charger. 12 mug colors are available, all with a lid for extra heat conservation. $88 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com