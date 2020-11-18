Get high-tech this Christmas and Hanukkah with the latest and greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out. Here are our picks for the top tech gifts for the 2020 holiday season.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset​

These new headphones provide fully immersive sound while gaming, with top-notch noise canceling and all-day comfort. Remove the gaming module and they’re stylish headphones for music. $330 at bose.com

IQAir Atem Personal Air Purifier

Designed to clean your personal breathing zone, this small, ultra-sleek air purifier can be placed on your desk at work or home, in a car on smoky days or anywhere you need some fresh air. $399 at iqair.com3.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The latest, third-generation release has more power for faster streaming in full HD. It also adds a TV power button and volume controls to streamline your remote game. $40 at amazon.com

iPhone 12

The latest iPhone is a hit, thanks to its great camera, cool redesign and blazing fast speeds (including 5G capability). Multiple models, colors and new magnetic accessories can make it totally personal to them. Starting at $699 at apple.com

Sonos Arc Soundbar

Expand their Sonos system, and bring their gaming and binge watching to life, with this new soundbar designed for large TVs. They can also stream music and run it with voice controls, even with the TV off. Starting at $799 at sonos.com

Apple HomePod Mini

Apple users waiting to invest in a smart speaker now have a lower-priced option than the robust, full-sized HomePod. The Mini connects seamlessly to other Apple products, has full sound for playing music and has the Siri assistant built in. $99 at apple.com

Wyze Band

This new, locally designed fitness tracker can help them get up out of their chair at an incredible price. It monitors steps, heart rate and sleep patterns, and also has Alexa built in so you can run your smart home from your wrist. $25 at wyze.com

Eufy RoboVac G30

Do they need some help around the house? This new laser-guided robotic vacuum will take care of the floors, with improved mapping technology to clean more efficiently, automatic power increases, and voice or app controls for convenience. $350–$370 at eufylife.com

Polaroid Hi-Print

This new pocket printer connects to your phone to produce 2-by-3-inch stickable prints that will cheer up their space and remind them of happy times. Stickers, filters and text can be added via the Polaroid app. $100 at us.polaroid.com

HP Tango X

Working and schooling from home may have them rethinking their need for a printer. This compact model is a great solution, with color printing and scanning capabilities from any device, anywhere. And at the end of the day, you can fold the cover over and hide it away. $200 at store.hp.com

Tushy Spa Warm Water Bidet Attachment

Remember the great TP Scare of 2020? Say, never again with this bidet attachment that offers temperature and pressure controls, and comes in nine finishes for a subtle or dramatic look. $109 at hellotushy.com

Anker PowerHouse 100

Give a big power backup with this new battery that can charge a laptop twice or a phone eight times. It has multiple ports, including an AC outlet, plus an LED lamp, all in the size of a notebook. $160 at amazon.com

Nomad Base Station Pro

Charge up to three devices — without worrying about exact placement — on this sleek new leather charging pad with nonslip rubber feet. $230 at shopmoment.com

Ring Mailbox Sensor

Add extra security to your mailbox (or a metal package box) with this new sensor. It can connect to an Alexa-enabled device to alert you when the mailbox is opened, or you can program your Ring security camera to start rolling with any movement. Starting at $30 at ring.com

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender

Stop struggling with lagging internet or dropped video calls with this universal device that sets up easily to boost your Wi-Fi signal to dead zones. $45 at amazon.com

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

She can dry, curl, wave and smooth her hair with this swoon-worthy multi-tool driven by Dyson’s high-tech digital motor and air wrap technology. Place a lock of hair near one of the two barrel attachments, and the air flow wraps and curls it without the need for clamps or heat gloves. $549 at Nordstrom