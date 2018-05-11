Are you thinking about a career change? Ready to take your current job to the next level? Education can be just the catalyst to get you there.
Going back to school as an adult is a big decision.
Before making the investment of your time, effort and resources, it’s important to do your research — and soul search.
Advance Course offers a useful mix of motivation and information for adults who want to continue their education toward a certificate, master’s or doctoral degree.
Set sail at the Northwest’s newest sea school
Sea School Northwest in Aberdeen to train maritime workers during an eight-week program.
Summer offers a head start on a college degree
Community colleges offer many ways that students can use their summer to advance their education and career.
Medical students face tough test: Delivering bad news
By graduation, these Oregon students must be able to show how to admit a medical mistake, deliver a death notice and talk effectively about other fraught issues.
Seattle-area certificate programs pave way to health care careers
Health care jobs are in demand. Is it time for you to switch industries?
Strong female leadership engineers academic culture shift
Women now represent 42 percent of Seattle University students pursuing STEM degrees.
From felon to star student
Washington man reinvents himself with support of loved ones — and community college
Apps that help pay down student loan debt
What if every time you ordered a spicy tuna roll, you could set aside an extra dollar or so to put toward your student loan debt?
New skills for success in the age of artificial intelligence
Advancements in augmented reality/virtual reality have yet to be fully felt, but business are seeing the early waves of disruption.
What higher-ed options are there for training to work in the legal field?
A look at law schools, master’s degree alternatives and certificate programs in the Seattle area.
How you can use a 529 plan for yourself — and when you’d want to
Tuition strategies for when your family has leftover funds in 529 college savings plans — or when you are planning ahead for your own professional development.
A master’s degree in law can be a tool in the fight against cybercrime
Important work is being done at the intersection of law and technology.
Universities keeping up with Seattle’s computer science demand
To help meet hiring demands, many colleges and universities are doubling down on their computer science offerings.
Is an online degree right for you?
Five questions to ask before you apply to be a virtual student
Apply for the Schwarzman Scholars program in Beijing
A study program at an elite Chinese university that was inspired by the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship is now taking applications for its third cohort.
Multitasking: The science of the interrupted brain explained
Evidence shows that the methods we use to multitask are significant drains on productivity, and may be stressing our brains more than we realize.
Male OB-GYN residents are rare. Is that a problem?
The gender that once dominated the field is now considered at some schools a diversity hire.
WSU med students get hands-on
Alex Franke, a Washington State University medical student from Seattle, tries “gowning and gloving“ for the first time.
Program pairs med students with seniors
The meetings also allow seniors to ask medical questions in a less formal environment than a doctor’s visit.