Are you thinking about a career change? Ready to take your current job to the next level? Education can be just the catalyst to get you there.

Going back to school as an adult is a big decision.

Before making the investment of your time, effort and resources, it’s important to do your research — and soul search.

Advance Course offers a useful mix of motivation and information for adults who want to continue their education toward a certificate, master’s or doctoral degree.

Hope Collins is a Grays Harbor Historical Seaport sailor. (Courtesy of Meg Patterson)

Set sail at the Northwest’s newest sea school

Sea School Northwest in Aberdeen to train maritime workers during an eight-week program.

Summer offers a head start on a college degree

Community colleges offer many ways that students can use their summer to advance their education and career.

Oregon Health & Science University fourth-year medical student Sophia Hayes (left) speaks with Dr. Susan Tolle, director of the OHSU Center for Ethics in Health Care, about her exam in compassionate communication. (Courtesy of Jordan Sleeth via TNS)

Medical students face tough test: Delivering bad news

By graduation, these Oregon students must be able to show how to admit a medical mistake, deliver a death notice and talk effectively about other fraught issues.

Lisa Branham, who started a second career in health care after being laid off from her interior design job in late 2011, was named UWMC Employee of the Year in 2015. (Courtesy of Lisa Branham)

Seattle-area certificate programs pave way to health care careers

Health care jobs are in demand. Is it time for you to switch industries?

Strong female leadership engineers academic culture shift

Women now represent 42 percent of Seattle University students pursuing STEM degrees.

Clinton Howard was born into drug addiction, dropped out of school by eighth grade, and went to prison twice. Now, he’s president of Lower Columbia College’s student government. (Bill Wagner / The Longview Daily News via AP)

From felon to star student

Washington man reinvents himself with support of loved ones — and community college

Apps that help pay down student loan debt

What if every time you ordered a spicy tuna roll, you could set aside an extra dollar or so to put toward your student loan debt?

New skills for success in the age of artificial intelligence

Advancements in augmented reality/virtual reality have yet to be fully felt, but business are seeing the early waves of disruption.

What higher-ed options are there for training to work in the legal field?

A look at law schools, master’s degree alternatives and certificate programs in the Seattle area.

John Madison, shown with daughters Alexa Madison DuKate (from left) and Sabrina Madison and his wife, Rachel Madison, is looking into using the surplus in his daughters’ 529 plans for his own professional education. (Courtesy of John Madison)

How you can use a 529 plan for yourself — and when you’d want to

Tuition strategies for when your family has leftover funds in 529 college savings plans — or when you are planning ahead for your own professional development.

A master’s degree in law can be a tool in the fight against cybercrime

Important work is being done at the intersection of law and technology.

Universities keeping up with Seattle’s computer science demand

To help meet hiring demands, many colleges and universities are doubling down on their computer science offerings.

Is an online degree right for you?

Five questions to ask before you apply to be a virtual student

Stephen Schwarzman, founder and CEO of the Blackstone Group, opened the Schwarzman Scholars program at Tsinghua University in Beijing in 2016. (Associated Press file photo by Mark Schiefelbein)

Apply for the Schwarzman Scholars program in Beijing

A study program at an elite Chinese university that was inspired by the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship is now taking applications for its third cohort.

Multitasking: The science of the interrupted brain explained

Evidence shows that the methods we use to multitask are significant drains on productivity, and may be stressing our brains more than we realize.

Dr. Katie Merriam, an OB-GYN resident in Charlotte, North Carolina, says she loves her mostly female work environment, but also appreciates having male colleagues. (Alex Olgin / WFAE VIA TNS)

Male OB-GYN residents are rare. Is that a problem?

The gender that once dominated the field is now considered at some schools a diversity hire.

WSU med students get hands-on

Alex Franke, a Washington State University medical student from Seattle, tries “gowning and gloving“ for the first time.

Program pairs med students with seniors

The meetings also allow seniors to ask medical questions in a less formal environment than a doctor’s visit.

