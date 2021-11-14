North America’s top ski resorts are debuting some exciting new stays this season. Whether you’re a first time skier, a powder hound, or prefer to sip cocoa by the fire, these lodges and resorts will have you dreaming of snow.

For Lovers of the Alps

For years, Big Sky Resort has claimed to be the Alps of America. The mountain’s steep skiing—60 percent of the runs are black, double black, or triple black—certainly lives up to the hype. When the Montage Big Sky (from $1,395) opens this December, it will deliver a dose of Europe’s glamorous alpine lifestyle to Montana. Located at the base of Spanish Peaks, the 139-room property raises the bar for amenities with a 10,000-square-foot spa, a roaming raclette cart at après hour, and a Northern Italian restaurant with a serious wine cellar. With daily direct flights from Seattle on Alaska and Delta airlines, it’s the next best thing to skiing in Italy.

For Non-Skiers

Insiders know the famed double black slopes of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort are far from the only reason to visit Wyoming in the winter. To discover the area’s other snowy attractions, stay at The Cloudveil (from $319). The 100-room Autograph Collection hotel opened last May on Jackson’s historic Town Square and specializes in off-piste adventures. In-house outfitter Jackson Hole Eco Tours can arrange cross-country ski or snowshoe excursions in Grand Teton National Park and sleigh rides in the Elk Refuge. Pathfinders (aka concierges) can set up fat bike tours with local outfitters or arrange complimentary visits to the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Another benefit of not chasing first tracks each morning: You have plenty of time to savor the decadent huckleberry pancakes at the onsite Bistro.

For Après Aficionados

Despite its Mormon majority, Utah is far from a teetotaling state. And when the Pendry Park City (From $995) opens in January, it’s certain to shake up the cocktail scene. The 153-room, ski-in, ski-out hotel in the heart of Canyons Village is the first mountain resort for Pendry, a hip brand with a reputation for unique dining concepts. The rooftop pool and bar should be your first stop for a soak and sip. Then transition to Après Pendry for drinks that showcase local spirits and highbrow snacks like caviar and crème fraiche-topped potato chips. For the late-night crowd, Disco Pizza will serve pies and craft beer. With more than 7,300 acres of skiable terrain at your door, you’ll be thankful the state liquor laws require drinks to be low octane.

For Families

Before you write off the idea of an East Coast family ski vacation, consider Club Med’s all-inclusive cost savings. The French brand has quietly grown its ski resort portfolio across the Alps, and the December opening of the 300-room Club Med Québec Charlevoix (from $315) marks its North American debut. Air Canada offers one-stop flights from Seattle, and even with the airfare, a family of four will save an average of $5,420 on a seven-night stay when compared to a trip to Whistler, B.C. Rooms, meals, alcohol, lift tickets for six days, ski lessons, and childcare are all included in the price. The Le Massif de Charlevoix ski area has 53 slopes to challenge all abilities, and Club Med’s free workshops can help you progress on bumps and steeps. At day’s end, French wines paired with raclette and fondue deliver a taste of European ski culture closer to home. Kids under four stay free, and kids four to 15 stay for up to 50 percent off.

For Eco-Conscious Travelers

Sustainably minded, community-focused hotel group Gravity Haus (from $129) recently opened its third outpost in Winter Park. The area’s first new lodge in more than a decade, and its first-ever boutique stay, is full of eco-conscious touches including a café with sustainably sourced coffee roasted in a zero-emissions roaster, and planet-friendly mattresses and zero-waste toiletries in the 38 guest rooms. Meanwhile, onsite experiences like mezcal margaritas on tap and après yoga (on plastic-free mats, of course) encourage guests to mingle. If you want to further minimize your carbon footprint (and skip I-70’s infuriating ski traffic), Amtrak runs direct train service from Denver to Winter Park.

For Large Groups

Chalet and condo rentals have become extra appealing in pandemic times. Aspen Street Lodge (from $30,000 a night), a new buy-out-only property steps from the slopes, blends the comforts of home (private offices and living rooms) with hotel perks (concierge and maid services). The nine-room, two suite lodge sleeps up to 34 guests (24 adults and 10 kids) and keeps all ages entertained with dedicated media, game, and yoga rooms. A private chef prepares breakfast daily and a terrace with a stocked bar, heated pool, and hot tub with mountain views is the perfect venue for intimate gatherings off the slopes. When you consider room rates at Aspen’s top resorts average $1,500 a night, the initial sticker shock works out to a smart splurge.