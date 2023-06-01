June is PRIDE month. To celebrate the stories of LGBTQI+ members in the Pacific Northwest, The Seattle Times has created a special section to highlight those voices in the community.

Take a look at our full list of Pride events happening around Puget Sound in 2023.

Saturday, June 3

Seattle Pride in the Park

Kick off Seattle’s 49th annual Pride Month celebration at Pride in the Park, Seattle Pride’s annual festival celebrating queer arts, music, performance and culture. This year, celebrate with two performance stages — including a dance-focused stage curated by Supernova — featuring a can’t-miss lineup of LGBTQIA+ performances, an adjacent 21-and-older alcohol garden, food trucks, queer vendors, community booths and lots of “Galactic Love” (this year’s theme). Plus, plenty of family fare, including Drag Queen Storytime with Cookie Couture. The event is fully accessible to those with disabilities and includes ASL interpretation for stage performances.

Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E, Seattle

noon-7 p.m.

free; all ages

seattlepride.org

Taking Pride in Capitol Hill

Taking Pride in Capitol Hill — formerly known as “Clean Sweep” — is back to help clean the Capitol Hill neighborhood as we enter Pride Month. Cleaning supplies, instructions, participant T-shirts, snacks and lunch (provided on a first-come, first-served basis as quantities are limited) for individuals and group registrants.

AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza, 920 E. Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

free; all ages

pre-registration required

seattlepridefest.org

PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop

Put on your finest Pride outfits and celebrate finding oneself at this gay, family-friendly, multi-generational event. Follow the Rainbow Hop route along Phinney Ridge and Greenwood Avenue, let loose at an all-ages dance party in the Brick Building, visit participating businesses to engage in fun and colorful activities, listen to stories and music, and enjoy plays and performances – collect five stamps along the way for free Woodland Park Zoo tickets.

Phinney-Greenwood neighborhood

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

free; all ages

phinneycenter.org

Wenatchee Pride Festival

The Wenatchee Pride Festival is about connecting as a community of LGBTQIA2S+ families and straight allies – coming together as one. The festival includes live music and entertainment, youth activities, beer garden, food trucks, community vendors and more.

Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

free; all ages

wenatcheepride.org

White Center Pride Street Festival

A classic White Center Street Party with all the local flavors and fixings and a dash of Pride. The event features local vendors and performers, beer gardens, main stage performances and a family play area featuring a super slide bouncy house and more. The event will be open a full hour earlier this year for families, sensory heightened folks, and those who want to beat the crowds.

Advertising

16th Ave. S.W. (between S.W. Roxbury and S.W. 100th St.), Seattle

11 a.m. – midnight

free; all ages

whitecenterpride.org

Lake Couer d’Alene Cruises’ Official Pride Cruise

We’re shore you don’t want to miss this party! Sail away with us on Lake Coeur d’Alene with new friends, great music by DJ Great Dane, a fun show, yummy drinks and no worries.

Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

2:30-5 p.m.

$30; ages 21+

pre-registration required

spokanepride.org

Hyper: Pride

A queer hyperpop party featuring performers Pupusa, Betty Wetter and Hoochie Papa, with DJs Hyperpoppers, Jane Don’t and Rowan Ruthless spinning all night.

Cherry Nightclub, 1809 Minor Ave., Seattle

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

presale tickets $11.33; ages 21+

kremwerk.com

Sunday, June 4

Paws and Pride Jog & Walk

The Eastside’s first-ever LGBTQIA+ dog jog and walk is here! Festivities include a noncompetitive 4K fun run/walk, followed by a dog-gone adorable costume contest, pet adoption, community booths and plenty of family friendly activities from KidsQuest Children’s Museum, including rainbow stomp rockets, a color mixing station and giant bubbles. Partial net proceeds from run/walk registration fees benefit Seattle Humane of Bellevue and Lambert House.

Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue

8:30 a.m.

registration starting at $25 for individuals, $40 for pairs and $50 for groups of four; all ages

bellevuedowntown.com

Columbia City Pride by Beatwalk

Celebrate Pride Columbia City style! Listen and dance to local DJs, sip cocktails from neighborhood watering holes and pet a pony with unicorn horn.

Historic Columbia City, S. Ferdinand St. and Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

4-8 p.m.

free; all ages

columbiacityseattle.com

Margaret Cho: Live and Livid

The comedy legend is coming to Seattle for Pride Month as part of her national tour. Live and Livid celebrates Cho’s 40 years in stand-up comedy with two shows, radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in today’s culture.

The Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle

7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

tickets starting at $35; all ages

bar access with valid ID

stgpresents.org

Seattle Seawolves Pride Match

Join the Seattle Seawolves major league rugby team as they look to advance their winning record by taking on the Utah Warriors for Pride Night, including special Pride activations, Pride sign-making station, half-time dance party performance, match ball delivery by Ms. Seattle (Sofia Da Silva) and more.

Advertising

Starfire Stadium, 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila

7:30 p.m.

tickets starting at $33; all ages

seawolves.rugby

Friday, June 9

Pride Prom

Hosted by the Shoreline Teen Center, this annual Pride Prom for teens and tweens is for all LGBTQ+ youth and allies in Shoreline and neighboring areas – you don’t have to be a resident to attend. Come for friendly faces, music, food, crafts, video games, and a safe and inclusive environment.

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, Fremont Ave. N., Shoreline

4:30-9 p.m.

free; all ages.

sage-prideprom2023.eventbrite.com

Born This Way Ball

Celebrate Pride at the Born This Way Ball with Poker Face (a tribute to Lady Gaga), Haus of Sound, Mayors of Flavor Town and special drag guests.

The Vessel Taphouse, 15615 Highway 99, Lynnwood

doors 7 p.m. and show 8 p.m.

$15 advance tickets, $20 at door; ages 21+

Saturday, June 10

The Black Trans Comedy Showcase

Join the Lavender Rights Project for a night of laughter, community and resistance, while fundraising for Black Trans liberation. Hosted by TS Madison, the event will feature Mx. Dahlia Belle, KJ Whitehead and a performance by Beyonce Black St. James. The event offers ADA accommodations and ASL interpretation.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 Pine St., Seattle

7 p.m.; tickets $50

lavrights.org/btcs23

Yakima Pride Parade & Festival

The annual celebration will kick off with a parade, followed by a festival featuring DJs, musicians, dancers, drag artists, comedians, food vendors, community booths and more.

Yakima Avenue (between S 16th Ave. and Naches Ave.); Festival: Naches Parkway between E. Yakima Ave. and E. MLK Jr. Blvd., Yakima

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

free, all ages

yakimapride.org

Plateau Pride

Celebrate Pride in Bonney Lake with live music, food trucks, family friendly activities, a bounce house, a pooch fashion show and a silent auction.

17520 Berkeley Parkway E., Bonney Lake

11 a.m.

free; all ages

hopedevelopmentp.com

Pop Up’s with Refugee Day Summer Addition!

Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with this 65-vendor QTPOC artisan market, mini workshops, DJ Mixx America and the Double Dutch Divas’ ropes will be getting the crowd jumping.

Advertising

Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle

1-4:30 p.m.

free; all ages

Over the Rainbow Gay Bingo!

Calling all bears, lions and tigers (oh, my) – it’s time to grab your daubers and celebrate Lifelong’s 40th ruby anniversary with this special Wizard of Oz-themed gay bingo. Join 600 of your closest friends for this can’t-miss Lifelong fundraiser.

Fremont Studios, 155 N. 35th St., Seattle

doors open 5 p.m., bingo begins 7 p.m.

$60; ages 21+

lifelong.org

Plateau Pride

Celebrate Pride in Bonney Lake with live music, food trucks, family friendly activities, a bounce house, a pooch fashion show and a silent auction.

17520 Berkeley Parkway E., Bonney Lake

11 a.m.

free; all ages

hopedevelopmentp.com

Pop Up’s with Refugee Day Summer Addition!

Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with this 65-vendor QTPOC artisan market, mini workshops, DJ Mixx America and the Double Dutch Divas’ ropes will be getting the crowd jumping.

Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle

1-4:30 p.m.

free; all ages

Over the Rainbow Gay Bingo!

Calling all bears, lions and tigers (oh, my) – it’s time to grab your daubers and celebrate Lifelong’s 40th ruby anniversary with this special Wizard of Oz-themed gay bingo. Join 600 of your closest friends for this can’t-miss Lifelong fundraiser.

Fremont Studios, 155 N. 35th St., Seattle

doors open 5 p.m., bingo begins 7 p.m.

$60; ages 21+

lifelong.org

OL Reign Pride Night

OL Reign is excited to offer 20% off tickets to our Pride Match. Come see world-class players including Megan Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock and Quinn as they take on the Kansas City Current.

Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

7 p.m.

tickets starting at $15; all ages

olreign.com

Rock for Pride

A night celebrating queer musicians, drag and all things Pride while raising funds for PFLAG Southwest Washington.

Sponsored

Darrell’s Tavern, 18041 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

$15; ages 21+

older.pflagswwa.org

Spokane Pride Parade & Rainbow Festival

Spokane’s festival of music, dancing, community booths, delicious food, fireworks — and the Spokane Pride Parade.

Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St., Spokane

noon-6 p.m.

free; all ages

spokanepride.org

Sunday, June 11

Gay2Rave – Hydrate or BIDRATE: A Pride Park Picnic Party

Quench your thirst for queer joy at this anticipated sequel to Gaytorave featuring a lineup of performers including RAWRDCORE, Minecraft the Band, Adora Blue, Vixel, Frizzle and more.

Volunteer Park Amphitheater, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

free; all ages

Monroe Pride Block Party

Bring the family and your pets to Monroe’s third annual Pride celebration.

Skykomish River Centennial Park, 413 Sky River Pkwy., Monroe

noon-4 p.m.

free; all ages

Pride Skate

Join in the Pride fun at a skate day with the Seattle Pride Hockey Association.

Kraken Community Iceplex, 10601 Fifth Ave. N.E.; 4-6 p.m.

free; all ages

advance registration required

seattlepridehockey.org

Tuesday, June 13

GSBA Pride Luncheon & Pop-Up Market

Celebrate Pride in style by shopping for all your Pride gear at this pop-up market featuring amazing LGBTQ+ owned small businesses, followed by a GSBA Luncheon.

McCaw Hall, 305 Harrison St., Seattle

Pop-up Market: 10:30 a.m.-noon; free; all ages

GSBA Luncheon: Noon-1 p.m.

tickets starting at $65; all ages

advance registration required

thegsba.org

Thursday, June 15

GenPride’s “Celebrating the History of Pride Month”

Join us for this special presentation by GenPride’s Mitchell C. Hunter who uses personal storytelling to illustrate the diversity of LGBTQIA+ people and their experiences. You’ll learn the historical context of discrimination they have faced, as well as milestones and achievements they have celebrated.

Advertising

Senior Center of West Seattle, 4217 S.W. Oregon St., Seattle

free

RSVP requested at 206-932-4044

GenPrideSeattle.org

Friday, June 16

Pouring with Pride Wine Walk

Grab some friends and embark on an adventure of downtown Kirkland’s galleries, boutiques and businesses – tasting wines, brews, spirits and ciders along the way. Wine glasses and tote bags are provided, so be sure to stock up on your favorites. Tickets allow access to more than 25 wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries in approximately 20 locations.

The Heathman Hotel, 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland

5-9 p.m.

$30 advance tickets or $40 at door; ages 21+

kirklandchamber.org

Saturday, June 17

West Seattle Pride Fest

West Seattle brings the community together to celebrate LGBTQ art and culture with music, comedy, drag shows and more.

West Seattle Junction, Seattle

free; all ages

wsjunction.org

Sunday, June 18

Queer the Sky

Newbies and experienced alike, come experience the sky with the LGBTQ+ community. Learn to skydive with our Queer the Sky group.

Skydive Snohomish, 9906 Airport Way, Snohomish

Time TBA

fees starting at $260

skydivesnohomish.com

West Seattle Pride March

Join us for our fourth year celebrating LGBTQ youth and families in West Seattle and surrounding communities.

Morgan Junction, 6413 California Ave. S.W., Seattle

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

free; all ages

Thursday, June 22

Seattle Storm Pride Night

Join us for Seattle Storm’s annual Pride Night as the team takes on the Indiana Fever in a fun, energetic and inclusive atmosphere with exciting basketball and entertainment.

Climate Pledge Arena, 16 W. Harrison St., Seattle

7 p.m.; tickets starting at $35; all ages

storm.wnba.com

Friday, June 23

Trans Pride Seattle

Trans Pride Seattle increases the strength of the trans and gender diverse community and allies – both within and beyond Seattle – through increased visibility, connection, love and celebration.

Advertising

Volunteer Park Amphitheater, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle

6-9:30 p.m.

free; all ages

transprideseattle.org

Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone — known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit — is bringing her special brand of stand-up comedy to Seattle.

The Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle

7 p.m.

tickets starting at $47.50; all ages

bar access with valid ID

neptune.theatre-seattlewa.org

Saturday, June 24

Seattle Pride Quads

Emerald Queenz Volleyball Club is hosting the new and improved annual Pride Quads Volleyball Grass Tournament for Seattle’s LGBTQIA+ volleyball community and its allies. Player registration ($40 per player) closes June 16.

Judkins Park, 2150 S. Norman St., Seattle

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

free; all ages

Run & Walk with Pride

Join the Seattle Frontrunners for this fun run and walk event — 4K and 8K options with divisions for men, women and non-binary — which serves as its annual fundraiser to help support local LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organizations. This year’s beneficiary is Peer Seattle. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each division.

Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle

9-10:45 a.m.

Registration $20-$45; all ages

seattlefrontrunners.org

PrideFest Capitol Hill

This popular street celebration is back with two performance stages, beer gardens and amazing food vendors — as well as additional events at the Capitol Hill Station Plaza and Cal Anderson Park.

Along Broadway (between Harrison Street and Republican Street), Seattle

noon-8 p.m.

free; all ages

seattlepridefest.org

Seattle Dyke March & Rally

Join us for the annual rally focused on political activism — featuring dyke-identified speakers and performers — followed by a march around the North Capitol Hill neighborhood representing the wide spectrum of dyke identity.

Volunteer Park Amphitheater, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle

5-8 p.m.

free; all ages

seattledykemarch.com

Seattle Sounders FC Pride Match

Cheer on the Sounders FC as they take on Orlando at this year’s Pride Match. $5 of your ticket purchase will be donated directly to Seattle Pride to support their important work within our LGBTQIA+ community to come together and celebrate their identities, creating a sense of family and belonging.

Advertising

Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

7:30-10 p.m.

tickets starting at $42 ($5 from each ticket sold goes to Seattle Pride Parade when purchased through URL below); all ages

https://fevo.me/pride_parade

Rhein Haus Pride

Join us for Pride with performances by drag favorites Nikki Doll, Kendal Gender, Synthia Kiss, Gia Metric, Madison Rose and Ada Vox.

Rhein Haus, 912 12th Ave., Seattle

brunch at 11 a.m., main event at 8 p.m.

ages 21+

rheinhausseattle.com

Sunday, June 25

Seattle Pride Parade

The highlight of Pride Month is Seattle Pride’s Annual Pride Parade, which attracts nearly 300,000 parade-goers — making it one of the country’s largest Pride Month celebrations. Join us for this year’s parade — themed Galactic Love — for a fabulous array of floats, marching bands and drill teams, all in solidarity for advancing awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues and promoting mutual respect and equal human rights for all. For those unable to attend in person, the first two hours of the parade will livestream on kiro7.com and on the KIRO 7 news apps for your phone and TV.

Along Fourth Avenue (between Union Street and Denny Way), Seattle

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

free; all ages

seattlepride.org

PrideFest at Seattle Center

After the parade, head over to Seattle Center for the biggest party of the weekend. Seattle PrideFest is one of the month’s can’t-miss events, complete with three performance stages, hundreds of acts, beer gardens, food vendors — and dancing in the iconic International Fountain.

Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St.,

immediately following the Seattle Pride Parade until 9 p.m.

free; all ages

seattlepridefest.org

Friday, June 30

Pride Night Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Join Chateau Ste. Michelle for a spectacular evening celebrating Pride Month with dinner and a show. The winery will host its second annual drag performance, including stage shows by multiple Seattle-based artists. During the show, enjoy a multicourse dinner prepared by executive chef Michael Jordan and the Chateau Kitchen culinary team. Ticket price includes a multi-course gourmet dinner to enjoy alongside Chateau Ste. Michelle wines.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Courtyard, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville

7-10 p.m.

$150; ages 21+

ste-michelle.com

Saturday, July 1

Capital City Pride Festival

Join us for music, food, entertainment and community booths as we celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride with the theme “Remember the Future, Celebrate the Past.”

Port of Olympia Plaza, 701 Columbia St. N.W.

11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

free; all ages

capitalcitypride.net

Saturday, July 8

Pride IN Bellingham Family Picnic

Join in the fun at this PFLAG Bellingham/Whatcom County family picnic.

Advertising

Boundary Bay Brewery Beer Garden, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham

noon-4 p.m.

free; all ages

prideinbellingham.org

Queer Prom Seattle: The Gayla

Back for its fifth year, Queer Prom Seattle is bigger and better than ever. Join us for a night of burlesque, drag, comedy, dance and some of Seattle’s most amazing queer vendors. Headline performers include P. No Noire, Faggedy Randy and Margo Mayhem.

Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle

7 p.m.

tickets starting at $20; ages 21+

mxpucksaplenty.com

Pride IN Bellingham Pride Dance

La Fiamma presents this annual Pride dance party featuring live DJs and your favorite area drag performers.

Depot Market Square Building, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham

7-10 p.m.

free; all ages

prideinbellingham.org

Sunday, July 9

Pride IN Bellingham Parade

Celebrate with Bellingham’s Pride Parade as it travels through town.

Waypoint Park through downtown Bellingham; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; all ages

Pride IN Bellingham Festival

Celebrate Pride with artisan, nonprofit and community booths.

Depot Market Square and Railroad Avenue (between Chestnut and Maple), Bellingham

noon-4 p.m.

free; all ages

prideinbellingham.org

Saturday, July 22

Alki Beach Pride

Join us for this annual festival uniting Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community and celebrating queer culture in a dignified way that acknowledges the intersection of race.

Alki Beach, Seattle

noon-7:30 p.m.

free; all ages

alkibeachpride.org

Multi-day Events & Performances

Tuesdays-Saturdays through July 1

Tell Your Cat I Said PSPSPS Exhibit by Joey Veltkamp

Cat lovers and artists unite for this exhibit by Pacific Northwest queer visual artist Joey Veltkamp featuring a delightful array of quilts.

Advertising

Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave. S., Seattle

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

free; all ages

gregkucera.com

June 2-4

Burien Pride

Join us for three fun-filled days, including a Friday night street dance, Saturday music festival and kid’s activities; and a Sunday favorite – Drag Queen Bingo and Pancake Breakfast.

Town Square Park, S.W. 152nd St., Burien

free; all ages

burienpride.com

June 9-10

Seattle Men’s Chorus: Disney PRIDE in Concert

The Seattle Men’s Chorus celebrates Pride Month by performing the iconic music of Disney set against a visual backdrop of hundreds of beloved Disney film clips. The young and the young at heart will be treated to more than 40 songs from Disney classics “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” and “Mary Poppins,” as well as modern favorites from “Coco” to “Zootopia.” Seattle Men’s Chorus’ 200+ members and soloists will be accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra as they bring the timeless and universal messages of love and acceptance which are so prevalent in your favorite Disney and Pixar films – making this a truly magical experience for all.

Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; Friday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday

June 10, 2:00 p.m.

tickets starting at $39; all ages

SeattleMensChorus.org

June 9-11

Seattle Pride Classic Hockey Tournament

The country’s most inclusive hockey tournament is coming to Seattle. The draft-style competition will feature 18 teams which will play four matches each on their way to the championship. Hosted by legendary drag queen Lady Chablis, and special guest pro hockey players Andrew Ference, Luke Prokop and Jessica Plat.

Seattle Kraken Community Iceplex, 10601 Fifth Ave. N.E., Seattle

various times

$229 (full but accepting waitlist registration); all ages

seattlepridehockey.org

June 13 and 16

Seattle Mariners Pride Week

Join us in celebrating Pride with two ticket-special Pride Nights. On June 13, receive a special Pride T-shirt, and join us on June 16 to receive a Pride fanny pack. Following the June 16 game, stay in your seats for a special Pride-themed fireworks extravaganza.

T-Mobile Park, 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle

June 13 at 6:40 p.m. and June 16 at 7:10 p.m.

ticket pricing varies; all ages

mariners.com/pridenight

June 22-25

Kremwerk Pride

Four spaces, five bars, patio parties, drag, dancing and YOU.

Kremwerk, 1809 Minor Ave., Seattle

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Weekend passes starting at $30; ages 21+

kremwork.com

June 23-25

The Cuff Complex Pride Fest

The Cuff Pride street festival is back! The event features three days of the hottest performers, international and local DJs, porn stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, and some surprise interactive activities.

The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th Ave., Seattle

3-day passes $120; ages 21+

cuffcomplex.com

Queer/Pride Festival

Queer/Bar’s Pride Festival will feature an insane can’t-miss lineup including superstar headliners Pablo Vittar, Peaches, Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel and the ever-fabulous Charo, alongside several RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, renowned DJs and local performers. This annual Pride event is known for its top-tier talent and sells out each summer – so get your tickets early and end Pride Month with a bang.

Multiple indoor and outdoor locations around Capitol Hill, Seattle

hours vary

weekend passes starting $180, single-day tickets to be released based on capacity; 21 and older

queerpridefestival.com

Wildrose Pride Weekend

The Wildrose Pride Weekend has been a staple of Capitol Hill’s Pride festivities, attracting LGBTQIA+ locals and visitors for years. Seattle’s favorite lesbian-owned bar will feature an amazing lineup including DJ Ricki Leigh, Wonder Twinz, Deejay Hershe, DJ Joy, Toya B, DJ Lady CoCo, DJ Tony Burns, Purple Lemonade, Siena Liggins, Kween Kash and more.

The Wildrose, 1021 E. Pike St., Seattle

various times

tickets starting at $20; ages 21+

strangertickets.com

Aug. 9-13

Pacific Northwest Black Pride

Four eventful days of celebration, fostering inclusion and advancing equity within the Black LGBTQIA+ community of the greater Pacific Northwest area. This sixth annual celebration includes workshops, sage dinner, health festival, music performances and more, with the theme “One Community, Many Faces” — a testament to the commitment of collectivity and courageously working for freedom and justice for all Black LGBTQIA+ people.