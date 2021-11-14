Show caption

Norway-based Hurtigruten stopped using highly polluting heavy fuel oil more than a decade ago, and made waves in 2019 when it launched the world’s first hybrid electric-powered expedition vessel, MS Roald Amundsen, followed by a second one, MS Fridtjof Nansen, in 2020.

In Antarctica, passengers learn about the iceberg-filled waters and resident penguins, whales, and other sea life through citizen science programs.

Antarctica voyages start at $14,839 per person for an 18-day trip.

HOW TO GO

Alaska Airlines and partner LATAM have codeshare flights to Santiago, Chile, with a stopover in Lima, Peru. From Santiago, Hurtigruten flies guests to the vessel’s launching point in Punta Arenas, Chile.

