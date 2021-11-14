While Hawaii’s most visited island can feel very commercial in some spots—for example, at America’s largest outdoor mall, the Ala Moana Center—for those in search of a beachy vacation with a healthy side of culture, Honolulu and the less populated North Shore of O’ahu could be the right mix for a winter break from the PNW.

In Waikiki, the palatial-feeling Halekulani (from $635) reopened in October after a renovation that included a complete refresh of the rooms—adding, among other things, a Hawai’ian top hotels must-have amenity: Toto Washlet toilets. Also redone was its legendary lounge, House Without A Key, a lovely spot to sip one of their incomparable mai tais while taking in sunset views. For those looking to spend a little less, the Halekulani opened a modern sister property across the street, Halepuna (from $309), with 284 balconied, blue and white-themed rooms and an infinity pool facing Waikiki. The hotel is located just minutes from the lively Chinatown arts district, world-class restaurants, and surprisingly good nightlife. Guests of both hotels have free access to a smattering of Honolulu’s cultural attractions, including the Bishop Museum, the Honolulu Museum of Art, and Doris Duke’s phenomenal Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art.

Up on Oahu’s surfer-centric North Shore, Turtle Bay Resort (from $679) underwent a much-needed makeover during the pandemic, adding native Hawaiian artwork to its public spaces, more locally sourced produce to its menus, and an adults-only pool. The resort also introduced a new room category called Ocean Bungalows, 42 expansive accommodations located just steps from the waves. Each of the 410 guest rooms have Pacific Ocean views, but it’s the 1,300 oceanfront acres, featuring scenic rainforests and five miles of pristine beaches, that make this an unforgettable spot for surfers, couples, or families. And if you think you’ve done everything you can on a surfboard, Turtle Bay’s got a Surf with a Pup program (see above) with one of the resort’s two surf-trained dogs, which could make a day out on the waves even more fun.

IF YOU GO

Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines both fly daily nonstops to Honolulu from SeaTac.

Back to Winter Travel