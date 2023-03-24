This article is part of the Aging Well special section. Read more here.

Whether 47 or 74, few relish contemplating a future funeral and death. End-of-life planning is a heavy topic — even before you start digging into the details and costs of those details.

Yet, arranging and documenting your final goodbyes can avoid confusion, family arguments, and very expensive decisions under pressure. Cremation costs can vary by 770% and burial costs by 440%, according to the Seattle-based nonprofit membership organization People’s Memorial Association.

PMA’s recently released biennial price survey of Washington funeral homes found that end-of-life costs range from $495 for a direct cremation (no service) to $12,110 for a complete funeral and burial service without a burial plot.

Here’s the why and how of investigating Seattle-area funerals, cremations, burials and other last wishes.

The whys of planning your goodbye

Usually, Michael Parks has to convince older adults to talk to their children — a parent often fears burdening adult children with the discussion. Parks, a funeral and cemetery estate planner for over 4 years at Dignity Memorial in Bellevue, offers talks on the realities of funeral planning and burials at senior community centers and other locations.

But the real burden presents itself if a parent doesn’t prepare in any way or communicate wishes in advance, Parks says. Without this guidance, many families argue due to financial, emotional and time pressures.

For a funeral and burial, the dozens of decisions involved are as complicated as planning a wedding — with an added time crunch. For example, the venue, invite list, speakers, music, photos and cemetery choices. In addition, families must weigh costs amid shock and grief.

“Reports show people spend up to three times more when paying for someone who dies versus when someone preplans,” Parks says. He notes that a bill could easily add up to $30,000 for a funeral due to many micro-decisions that may or may not have a big impact.

“Spending is not commensurate with love,” says communications manager Beverly Tryk at People’s Memorial Association, who points out that family members shouldn’t go into debt over purchases that don’t reflect a loved one’s wishes.

Cremation and other alternatives

PMA recommends researching your funeral and burial options. Costs are generally lowest in Pierce County, followed by King County, Snohomish, and Spokane County.

Direct cremation is a more expensive option in King County than other counties, but still less costly than other methods. Washington leads the nation in cremations — about 79% of the deceased or loved ones opt for the method, according to the Cremation Association of North America.

Some funeral homes may offer to offset cremation emissions with solar and wind investments. Other “greener” body-care approaches available in the Seattle area include:

Aquamation: This process uses water, pressure, time and a machine to reduce the body to ashes, which are returned to the family — and uses one-eighth the energy of cremation, according to PMA.

This process uses water, pressure, time and a machine to reduce the body to ashes, which are returned to the family — and uses one-eighth the energy of cremation, according to PMA. Natural organic reduction: This innovative and recently legalized method is known as “human composting.” The body is stored in a large container with straw and wood chips for 4-6 weeks. Many pounds of rich compost are returned to the family.

This innovative and recently legalized method is known as “human composting.” The body is stored in a large container with straw and wood chips for 4-6 weeks. Many pounds of rich compost are returned to the family. Natural burial: This method wraps your body in a shroud or simple wood casket, which goes into the earth.

If you’re eligible — and not everyone is — you can donate your body to the University of Washington’s Willed Body Program. Afterward, choose between an annual ceremony and group burial service at Evergreen-Washelli Memorial Park or having your cremated remains returned to your family at no cost.

Consumers can furnish their own caskets and urns, so shop around. “Check out retailers like Costco and Amazon to increase your selection and combat the funeral home markup,” Tryk suggests. “Funeral homes can’t refuse to accept a casket or urn you purchased somewhere else, and they can’t do anything sneaky like try to charge you for handling it or insist you be there when the delivery happens.”

Funeral, memorial and Celebration of Life services

Funerals tend to be more formal and somber and take place in a funeral home shortly after death. When religious, cultural or family traditions are important for families, funeral homes accommodate those needs.

Typical traditional funeral services include director and staff services, embalming and other body preparations, viewings, graveside service, transportation, and music, flowers, pamphlets or other materials. Higher fees accompany items like a horse-drawn hearse, chapel rental, high-end caskets or cremation urns, dove releases and offsite venue coordination.

Memorials also honor the deceased but can take place anytime, anywhere — and the body isn’t usually present. A Celebration of Life service is similar in a more unconventional, informal way, focusing on the joy of shared recollections. Planner BreeAnn Gale at Pink Blossom Events has organized gatherings that celebrated a whiskey lover’s life with whiskey (and a kilt-wearing server) and an arboretum-based celebration with a “memory tree” featuring attendees’ favorite memories. Gale says costs can range from $5,000 and up, depending on what’s involved.

Costs across the board, much like any event, are subject to the services you order, the day of the week and the time of day. For example, a memorial service or reception only might be more expensive Friday-Sunday, on holidays, and in the evening hours. You can always ask about discounts — particularly for a former law enforcement officer, firefighter or clergy.

When comparing costs, ask plenty of questions. “There’s no such thing as a dumb question if it’s something that quells your anxiety, brings clarity, or helps you make an informed decision,” Tryk says. “If you come up against any resistance to that from a business, don’t work with them. You have a right to an itemized price list and you can’t be forced to purchase a preset funeral package. You have power as a consumer and should use it to be crystal clear on what’s happening.”

Note: The Federal Trade Commission’s Funeral Rule ensures your consumer rights and access to transparent price lists.

Burial costs in Seattle

Visit cemeteries you’re interested in — tour the grounds to get a feel for them. “I tell people cemeteries aren’t like in the movies — scary with fog on the ground,” Parks says. “Memorial parks are beautiful, lovely places with water, fountains and trees.”

Parks says cemeteries don’t tend to lay out price lists quite as explicitly as funeral services, so extra investigation may be involved. Burial spots may range from $3,000 to $70,000 for an individual location, and $150,000 to $450,000 or more for multiperson or family estates, he notes.

“Cemetery property, like anything, goes up 10% a year,” Parks says. “It’s like buying a house, where you’ll be there someday, so check out multiple areas before you have to buy and before you need it.”

Burial plot space where caskets are placed by depth versus side-by-side can cut costs, as can opting for a niche, a granite, marble, or glass space where cremated ashes are stored.

When comparing pricing at various burial plot locations, ask what’s included when you buy a plot in advance. Bargain-plot hunters can scout out selections on Craigslist and PMA’s website. Just don’t sign anything or hand over money until checking with the cemetery that the deed is valid, Parks says.

Consider how to pay

Some people set aside funds in a special account for death-related costs. Others prepay for funeral or burial costs to cover expenses and reduce any financial burden on the family.

But prepaid funeral contracts can also be confusing, whether called “burial insurance” or “final expense insurance.” Before signing up for a prepaid plan, ask how the plan works, what happens if the funeral provider goes out of business, whether refunds are available, and if additional or unexpected costs might arise later. Find more questions and considerations on the PMA website.

Create and share documents

PMA suggests making a copy of your Disposition Authorization and Designated Agent Forms for death arrangements and discussing your wishes with survivors. Keep the original documents with essential papers, and ensure your survivors know where to find everything.

At a minimum, a “values letter” can outline what’s important to you about your death care. “Your No. 1 concern might be that they don’t spend too much money, following the guidance of your religious leader, or making the most environmentally friendly choices possible,” Tryk says. “This helps prevent family from being locked into a plan that may not be the most cost-wise decision at the time of your death.”

When and if a family member has preplanned, survivors usually just need to pick a date. “Families always ask if it’s inappropriate to be laughing, and I tell them no, because you have some closure,” Parks says. “Now that the pressures of these decisions are done, you’re free to start celebrating their life.”