Lillian Sherman, Executive Director, Pike Place Market Foundation

A Seattle native, Sherman runs the foundation that ensures the market fulfills its mission to nurture a thriving community. Established in 1982 to uplift the charter of Pike Place Market, the foundation partners with, as well as operates and sustains, a network of programs and services to support residents, workers, families and neighbors of the most famous market on the West Coast. As the person who knows our famous market better than most, we asked her to give us her tips for making the best of a trip to Pike Place.

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

On August 20, the Party of the Summer is back and reimagined! Marking its 25th year, the outdoor dining event allows attendees to support and taste bites and sips from a wide variety of Seattle restaurants, breweries, and distilleries. The evening celebrates the 114th Anniversary of Pike Place Market and raises funds for Pike Place Market Foundation’s Recovery Fund.

Unexpected Productions

Seattle’s longest running improv theater, the Theatre Sports Improv show is great for a laugh at the Market Theatre and right next to the famous Gum Wall (don’t touch the gum on your way in!).

8th Generation

These inspired natives — not “native inspired” — recently reopened their store at Pike Place Market.

The Can Can Culinary Cabaret

They are currently working on a new theatre space in the Market and I can’t wait to attend their first post-pandemic show in mid-July!

Pasta Casalinga

One of the best places for Italian in Seattle, this favorite spot includes handmade pasta dishes that transport you to Italy with fresh Market ingredients mixed in. I love their “Everyday” dish, Lasagna alla Boscaiola.

Sosio’s Produce

Grab fresh produce from Sosio’s Produce. This is the oldest produce stand at the Market and Mike is a wealth of knowledge about what’s in-season and best to accompany any meal.