Pets are part of the family, so don’t leave them out of the gift-giving fun this Christmas and Hanukkah. Here are our picks for the top pet gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Basepaws Cat DNA Test Kit
Like 23andme for cats, the world’s only at-home cat DNA test kit helps pet owners learn about their kitty’s breed, traits, habits and health with a simple swab. Get to know your cat’s inner story. Starting at $89 at amazon.com

Catshy Crafts Custom Cat Portrait Embroidery
Inspire warm fuzzies with a custom-embroidered portrait for your favorite cat mom. Provide a photo, and Bellevue-based felt artist Cathy Pascual will create your unique wall hanging. Allow 1–2 weeks’ lead time. $47–$70 at catshy-crafts-2.myshopify.com

House Dogge B-Boo Leash
This new leash design out of Portland slides over your wrist like a bracelet to leave your hands free on walks. The round bamboo handle links to a vegetable-tanned leather leash and is finished with nontoxic paint in cool, complementary colors. Starting at $85 at housedogge.com

Petrageous Eddie Bauer Woodland Fair Isle Sweater
Keep your dog warm and fashionable in an Eddie Bauer Fair Isle turtleneck sweater in oatmeal and mossy green acrylic, with a goose or fish design on the back. Sizes XS–XL. $15–$23 at Mud Bay and shoplocal.mudbay.com

Fluff & Tuff Charity Mint Toy
Each year, this family company designs a limited-edition holiday toy with 100% of profits going to dogs in need. This year’s is an 11-inch plush candy sure to sweeten your pup’s holiday. $17 at Mud Bay and shoplocal.mudbay.com

Whisker City Guitar Corrugate Cat Scratcher
Watch kitty play the guitar — or play with it, at least. This guitar-shaped cardboard scratcher stands almost 22 inches tall, looks cute in your living room and satisfies their scratching instincts. Attached feather toy included. $22 at petsmart.com

“Cat Castles: 20 Cardboard Habitats You Can Build Yourself”
Every cat deserves a castle. This DIY book offers instructions on how to make cardboard rockets, food trucks and other fancy hideaways. $15 at chewy.com

kin + kind CBD Calming Dog Massage Foam
Keep your dog calm and happy through holiday stresses by massaging this all-natural, vet-tested, hemp-derived CBD foam into their coat to promote relaxation. No rinsing necessary. $30 at Nordstrom

CatNap Faux Fur Orthopedic Bed
Made from human-grade memory foam, the CatNap is designed for maximum support to ease joint pain and keep your cat cozy. A plush faux-fur cover blends in nicely with your home decor. $99 at paw.com

All The Best Pet Care Freeze-Dried Salmon Nibblers
Cats and dogs alike will drool over these freeze-dried, high-protein, 100% wild Alaskan salmon treats from the local pet purveyor. $20 at All the Best Pet Care and allthebestpetcare.com

Company Grain & Gluten-Free Gingerbread Biscuits
These handcrafted treats are baked with Bob’s Red Mill garbanzo bean flour, 100% natural peanut butter, cloves and molasses and formed into tiny gingerbread man shapes. $11 at portlandpetfoodcompany.com

Rumpl Travel Dog Bed
Built to travel, this durable dog bed out of Portland has a water-resistant, 100% recycled shell, a self-inflating mattress and reversible Sherpa fleece, and it packs down into a small stuff sack for easy portability. It’s human-grade outdoor gear for your dog. $249 at rumpl.com

Haute Diggity Dog Lick Croix Barkling Water Dog Toy
Share your favorite drink with your pooch. This plushie, in Lickety Lime flavor, is sure to be a hit — with everyone. $16 at Nordstrom

House Dogge Customized Binky Tug Toy
Give a dog a bone — a custom bone-shaped tug toy with their name on it. The adorable, personalized toys are handmade sustainably in Portland from wool felt and cotton rope. $33 at housedogge.com

Snooter-doots Kitty Karrots
Take home a cute, colorful wool carrot stuffed with fresh organic catnip for your fuzzy friend. Kitty Karrots are hand-knit and needle-felted in Ocean Shores. $10 at The Handmade Showroom (Pacific Place) and thehandmadeshowroom.com

All Dog Kind Magical Creature Holiday Antlers
Outfit your dog in these plush white antlers for Instagram-ready holiday photos. Handmade in Columbia City using eco-friendly stuffing, they have ear loops and a sizing guide for a comfortable fit. 20% of profits go to animal rescues. $18 at etsy.com/shop/AllDogKind

Bree Coven Foster: breefoster@seattletimes.com;