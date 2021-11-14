The color of the sky is barely distinguishable from the slate rooftops. The sun—when you can see it at all—sets at 5 p.m. For sunlight-starved Parisian residents like me, you’d think we’d go into hibernation around the winter solstice, not emerging from our apartments until spring. Au contraire. Winter is one of the best times to appreciate Paris—with fewer crowds and an indoor cultural scene that springs to life even as the trees outside fall dormant.

I didn’t always used to think so. It all started one dark and stormy night in December, the rain lashing the street with such force I momentarily ducked under a bistro awning for cover. A friend was throwing a party at Les Frigos, an art center housed in a former refrigerated storage warehouse in the 13th arrondissement. Once the city’s source of perishable foods in the early 20th century, the building fell into disrepair, and in the 1980s was occupied illegally by artists. Today the government has legitimized it into nearly 100 studios where artists like Jacques Rémus, famous for his experimental sound sculptures, pay rent to the city. From the outside, it’s a looming, gray structure, formidable in size. Inside, the cement walls are painted with wild frescos, the graffiti-tagged spiral staircase ascending to an entire artistic universe. I took in the rebellious, avant-garde spirit of the space, and didn’t leave until the wee hours.

Creativity flourishes in places like Les Frigos, particularly in the winter when the city isn’t distracted by outdoor pursuits. Despite rising rents, enclaves of artist ateliers remain in places like 59 Rivoli in the 1st arrondissement, La Ruche in the 15th, and the Cité Fleurie, a collection of vine-covered houses on Boulevard Arago in the 13th. Long fascinated by the latter, I recently went to meet Albine and Jean-Loup Msika, a couple who were part of a group of artists in the 1970s who occupied the site to prevent its demolition by real estate developers. “The stakes were high,” Jean-Loup told me. “There used to be hundreds of artist studios like this in the city.” Built in 1878 with dismantled materials from the Universal Exhibition’s Food Pavilion, the Cité Fleurie housed studios for the likes of Gauguin and Modigliani, while also sheltering the “German liberty library” (1934-39), protecting the books banned by Nazi Germany. The Msika studio was awash in color, strewn with the accordion books Jean-Loup creates with paintings and poetry.

The Parisian art de vivre also resides in its shops, which resemble art exhibits curated with style and panache. Another rainy day I popped into La Tuile à Loup, a ceramics boutique whose colorful window display always brightens my mood. An institution near rue Mouffetard, La Tuile à Loup cultivates beauty by preserving the savoir-faire of traditional artisans in the countryside. Owner Éric Goujou likens these craftsmen to artists, and he keeps alive this “endangered art” by personally collecting and commissioning rustic tableware from Provençe or folk art-style pieces from the Pyrenees. “After the pandemic, we need these things that nourish us,” said Goujou. “That layering of different objects, each with their own stories, is what creates the warmth in a house.”

The alluring interiors of Paris extend to its unparalleled museum scene, which thrives in the winter. The COVID-19 closures allowed time for major spruce-ups, like the Carnavalet devoted to Paris history, and the debut of the Bourse de Commerce, which houses billionaire François Pinault’s contemporary art collection in the city’s former grain and commodities exchange, and Hôtel de la Marine, whose gilded 18th-century interiors bring Versailles-style flair to the Place de la Concorde. On my visit to see the Morozov Collection at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, which runs through Feb. 22, I was dazzled by these two modern art collections from Russia that have been reunited for the first time since 1918— containing masterpieces by the likes of Van Gogh and Picasso—as much a blockbuster event as a diplomatic triumph.

Just as exciting to me are the city’s kitchens, which double as imaginative laboratories. Vegetables take center stage at Sapid, celebrated chef Alain Ducasse’s new 10th arrondissement spot focusing on sustainably-sourced, mostly plant-based cuisine using ingredients like quinoa cultivated without pesticides in the nearby Anjou region. At L’Entrepôt, a cultural center and cinema in the 14th, there’s now an outpost of Fulgurances, the culinary incubator where a rotating selection of young chefs are nurtured in residence as the food world’s rising stars. The current chef, Erica Archambault, formerly at Septime and Clamato, will be followed in January 2022 by Sophie Le Prado, now the sous-chef at Michelin-starred Quinsou—dinner reservations I wouldn’t dare miss in pursuit of the city’s creative spirit.

IF YOU GO

Air France has restarted its nonstop flights from SeaTac to Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Stay at the new Hôtel Madame Rêve (from $530), the 19th-century Louvre post office building that was renovated recently into a contemporary 82-room hotel, some that face Saint-Eustache Church and Notre-Dame. Other options include the floating hotel called OFF Paris Seine (from $170), and Chouchou (from $190), the new darling of the Opera district. December brings Christmas markets and magical holiday light displays to the streets—check out the Champs Élysées, Place Vendôme, Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, and Boulevard Saint-Germain.