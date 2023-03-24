This article is part of the Aging Well special section. Read more here .

Some refer to themselves as “senior nomads.” Diede Janel, a retired office manager who has primarily lived out of a Toyota Sienna minivan for the last six years, likes to think of her nomadic lifestyle as “no sticks and bricks.”

Janel is among a growing number of retired Americans who have traded a fixed home base for full-time travel. In 2014, the Shoreline native was working for a Seattle construction company and feeling restless. She was younger than the average retiree, barely 40, when she quit her job, rented out her condo and sold most of her belongings. Newly unencumbered, she rode her motorcycle to San Diego, where she met a sailboat captain and cruised in the Sea of Cortez for seven months.

“I’d always wanted to travel,” she says by phone from a campground in Quartzsite, Arizona. “I wanted to do something more than just Monday through Friday, work, work, work, and then only get to play on the weekends. I thought, there’s got to be a different kind of life out there.”

Adventure awaits

A different way of life appeals to a majority of U.S. citizens over 50, and travel is a top priority. While more than two-thirds said they were still concerned about the spread of COVID, 67% planned to take an average of four trips last year, according to an AARP report, up 13% from 2021. The majority (76%) said they would stick to domestic destinations, with many opting for fewer crowds and road trips over airline transportation.

Even as travel numbers have slowly crept toward pre-pandemic levels, health and safety concerns have curbed retirees’ plans, especially for international travelers. At the time of the AARP report’s publication, only 17% of travelers in this demographic had booked international trips, while 34% said they were still in the planning stages.

Despite visitors’ trepidations, the number of retired workers actually living in foreign countries and receiving Social Security benefits grew just over 68% between 2018 and 2021 to more than 695,000, according to the Social Security Administration.

Short-term rentals and extended stays

For Michael and Debbie Campbell, a Seattle couple who retired in 2013 to travel the world by staying in Airbnbs, the pandemic was a shock to their established globe-trotting rhythm. In 2021, The Seattle Times profiled the Campbells, who run the popular website, The Seattle Nomads, where they blog about their travels and provide readers with resources and tips about each location. They’ve visited five more countries since their last interview, bringing their total to 90.

Speaking via Zoom call from their Airbnb in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, the same house they were staying in when COVID hit in February 2020, the pair reminisced about how their planned four-week stop had stretched to four months.

“The U.S. government was saying to either hunker down, or go back to America, so we decided to hunker down,” Michael Campbell, 77, says.

Pre-pandemic, the couple stayed an average of 7-10 days in a single location before moving on. Today, they often return to familiar places for lengthier stretches. “We’ve slowed way down,” Michael Campbell says, noting that they have returned to their current Mexican Airbnb every winter since 2020.

Extended stays can be helpful for newly retired travelers who crave stability, but there are caveats to consider. For full-time road-trippers like Janel, stopping overnight at truck stops or store parking lots offers some free lodging, but reserving spaces at privately-owned campgrounds can add up quickly.

After wrapping up her biking and sailing adventures, Janel traded the sea for the open road in her minivan, which she recently swapped for a Subaru Outback and a spacious, 15-foot travel trailer. She spends winters in warmer states like Arizona, allowing her to live without heat. But avoiding high campground fees requires flexibility.

“There are a lot of national forest lands where you can camp for 14 days for free, and so that’s my mainstay,” she says. “I also have friends from Bellingham all the way down the coast to California and into Arizona that I can visit.”

In the future, Janel hopes to save on fuel costs by securing a winter spot at La Posa Long Term Visitor Area just outside of Quartzite, which would allow her to stay put between September to April for a $180 fee.

Logistics and budgeting

To adjust to their slower lifestyle, the Campbells have similarly had to get creative with planning long-term stays, particularly when securing international tourist visas. When they opted for an extended stay near Paris to visit their daughter and three grandchildren, they applied for a yearlong visa at the nearest French consulate in San Francisco. The application had a long list of requirements, including proof of health insurance that would be valid in France.

Although the couple was covered by Medicare and traveled back to Seattle for annual medical checkups, foreign coverage hadn’t occurred to them.

“Speaking for myself, if we hadn’t applied for the visa, I’m not sure we would have bought medical insurance because we were going to be outside the country,” Michael Campbell says.

Supplemental insurance aside, the Campbells have managed to stick to their original hypothesis for affordable travel: relying on the same budget as if they were living in Seattle. They aim to spend at most $90 per night on lodging, though Debbie Campbell notes that averaging costs across multiple locations allows them to splurge a bit in pricier cities.

“What we take out of our retirement account, plus our Social Security, is enough to keep doing this,” she says, adding, “I’m married to Captain Spreadsheet, so we keep track of everything we spend.”

Janel, who turned 50 this year, doesn’t yet qualify for Medicare and was kicked off Washington state’s Apple Care plan due to residency requirements. She’s been playing “uninsured roulette” thus far. While she hasn’t needed any serious care during her nomadic years, she has found affordable checkups in Mexico through word-of-mouth recommendations from fellow travelers. She keeps her other expenses low doing odd jobs and bartering with friends for gas and food money. Her only fixed expense is a $45 cellphone line; she pays her cousin monthly to stay on his family plan.

When asked if she fears the future or aging, her voice brightens, and she says she enjoys her freedom.

“It’s not as scary as you think,” Janel says. “Your brain will say, ‘No, I can’t do that; I can’t do it on my own.’ My advice is, just jump. You can always go back.”