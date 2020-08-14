Wearing a face mask is a key part of our new normal for the foreseeable future, so why not have some fun with your face coverings and support local businesses while you’re at it?

Local shops and designers have created masks in a wide variety of unique prints — and many have charming Seattle themes, ranging from coffee to evergreen trees to beautiful images of beloved landmarks. Here are some of our favorites.

Go green

We live in a city that’s surrounded by gorgeous, lush evergreen trees, and Seattle entrepreneur Jane Park, founder of Julep and Tokki, has joined forces with Gravitas to create a cotton Face Mask ($24 for two or $18 each at shop.tokki.com) in a lovely evergreen-inspired print that honors our bond with nature. For every mask bought, one is donated to front-line workers.

Whale watching

Can’t make it to the San Juan Islands this summer? Watch whales close-up with BunnyWithBear’s Woodinville-made Killer Whale Mask ($20 at etsy.com/shop/BunnyWithBear). It features a 100% cotton outer layer and an inner layer in a fabric of your choice: cotton, summer-weight cotton, cotton jersey or cotton flannel. This fun mask is available in adult and children’s sizes, and with behind-the-head elastic straps or adjustable ties.

Architectural wonder

Seattle is known for its beautiful skyline, and Kitten Mitten’s cotton, three-layer Best of the NW Mask ($15 at kittenmittens-108765.square.site) celebrates it by showcasing the Space Needle, mountains, ferries and more elements that make our city so beautiful.

City sights

Featuring colorful images of Pike Place Market, whales and the city skyline, the Oliotto Seattle Face Mask ($20 at etsy.com/shop/oliotto) is the perfect way to wear your love for the city on your sleeve (errr, face).

Coffee culture

Coffee aficionados, rejoice! Handmade in Seattle, Pandemonium’s Civvy Face Mask ($15–$17 at pandemoniumhats.com) is available in an artistic “Coffee Time” print. For every two face masks purchased, Pandemonium is donating one mask to front-line workers.

State pride

Show some love to the entire Evergreen State with Purple Rose Bows’ Washingtonian Face Mask ($13–$15 at purplerosebows.com). Available in both child and adult sizes, the colorful design features beautiful artistic renderings of some of the state’s most stunning landmarks, including Snoqualmie Falls, Ocean Shores and Mount St. Helens.

Fan zone

We may not be able to cheer on the Huskies in person this year, but we can still show our support for the home team by wearing the Strideline W Reusable Cloth Face Mask ($12 at ubookstore.com) this fall.