Joe Lamy doesn’t consider himself a lonely person, but he’s well aware of the connection between loneliness and well-being.

He’s heard about the many studies, such as the one published in 2020 in the journal Neurology, which revealed lonely people ages 60 to 79 were three times more likely to develop dementia than their counterparts who did not report feeling lonely.

And he knows about Marisa Franco’s 2022 bestseller “Platonic,” which explored how the science of attachment can help people make and keep friends throughout their lives.

So earlier this year, the 74-year-old Lamy came up with the idea of a new group to help his counterparts at the Senior Center of West Seattle stay connected and mentally engaged, and the Friendship and Conversation Corner was born.

Inspired in part by his collegiate studies in journal writing, Lamy envisioned an open and supportive forum that encourages people to share pieces of their lives. The sessions kick off with a “prompt” topic such as vulnerability or generosity (borrowed from the chapters of Franco’s book). As participants open up to one another as a way to soothe their own isolation and loneliness, something very much like healing begins.

“I try to talk as little as possible, and after each person shares their experience, we limit the comments to positive responses only in order to encourage folks to bare their vulnerable selves wholeheartedly, without the possibility of shaming,” Lamy says. “What I get out of the group is the uplifting experience of giving back to my community what little skill I have developed in human dynamics. We rise by lifting others.”

Lamy says the response to his biweekly gatherings has been excellent. In the six months since the group began meeting, attendance has ballooned from a handful of people to about 20, and the sessions have stretched from an hour to 90 minutes. He is now considering splitting the group into smaller circles so everyone who wishes to talk can be heard.

The sessions, held in a partitioned-off space at the senior center, can be emotionally charged, even cathartic, Lamy says, as the participants reawaken connections and social skills that have lain dormant. In one recent session, tears were shed as a woman who was still mourning the recent loss of her mate spoke of helping a neighbor move into elder care.

Lamy says many participants in his groups are lonely because they’ve outlived their support circle.

“When you’re a kid, it’s easy to make friends,” he says. “But when you’re older, it’s not easy to keep those relationships. We don’t work anymore. We may have lost all our friends.”

Staying active — both physically and socially

Penny Fuller wears a Fitbit on her left wrist to track her physical activity.

“It said I took 92,000 steps last week,” she said one recent afternoon. That’s about 52 miles, give or take — an average week for the 81-year-old Seattle resident.

She gives most of the credit for her high mileage to pickleball, a sport that has seen its popularity soar in recent years. The volleying game is played on a smaller court than tennis, using short-handled paddles and a Wiffle-like ball, which together produce an unmistakable “thwack.”

Fuller plays the game most days of the week, on community courts in Magnolia, Queen Anne and Ballard. After 16 months of playing, Fuller estimates her proficiency at somewhere between beginner and intermediate.

Competition and physical expertise are only part of the appeal of pickleball, she says. The rest is social.

“It is one of the most wonderful ways of meeting people. I feel like I have 50 or 60 new friends, and I know their names,” she says. “We need socialization all our life, and those who sit home don’t get that.”

Fuller settled in the Magnolia neighborhood in 2012 after moving from Minneapolis, where she ran a specialty business organizing and coordinating housing moves for senior citizens. She took care of all the packing and unpacking, hanging pictures, connecting various services — in short, compressing all the upheaval and anxiety of a major move into a single day, so her clients could hit the ground running in their new home.

She says the job gave her a unique window into the declining physical and mental condition of her aging clients.

“Sometimes their own families hadn’t realized how far they had regressed,” she says.

She often thinks of those clients while she’s on her way to or from pickleball. When she’s not swinging a paddle, you’ll find her teaching Zumba classes three days a week via Zoom, or leading pop-up classes at schools or senior centers.

Fuller believes her busy routine keeps her feeling young.

“I have to think. I have to be alert. I have to be ready. I have to be present,” she says.

How to prevent becoming an ‘elder orphan’

Seniors who stay “plugged in” the way Lamy and Fuller do lessen the chance of their becoming “elder orphans,” which is a term that’s been coined to describe people who are growing old alone without family or social connections.

A 2020 study reported by the National Institutes of Health estimated that nearly 22% of people ages 65 and older are at risk of becoming elder orphans. The category is difficult to quantify, because many physicians don’t track their patients’ family or social situations. Additionally, having family is no guarantee against becoming an elder orphan, because families are sometimes far-flung or estranged.

A 2021 study, also reported by the NIH, noted challenges common to elder orphans, and added, “Some older adults are elder orphans by choice and some by circumstance — that is to say, some older adults have made the conscious decision to remain single and child-free out of preference, while other older adults may find themselves in the same situation due to death and/or divorce.”

The report noted some steps that seniors can take to prevent becoming elder orphans. They include: