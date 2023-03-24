This article is part of the Aging Well special section. Read more here .

As we grow older, participating in continuing education opportunities can keep our brains engaged, minds sharp and spirits buoyed. Proven benefits of ongoing learning range from increased cognitive functioning and a long-term increase in memory skills to enhanced physical and mental health (diminished rates of depression and anxiety, for example).

Naturally, attending classes and lectures on a vast range of topics — in person and online — also increases socialization and prevents isolation. The best news: Many offerings are inexpensive or free.

Inside one of the city’s most historic institutions, Pike Market Senior Center (PMSC) features a bounty of fee-free activities and classes.

“Our programming is returning from the pandemic pause that was so difficult for older adults who already found social connection difficult,” says Programming and Member Services Manager Zoé Freeman. Current offerings range from dance and art classes to lifeskills workshops entitled Live It!, and cover concepts like budgeting and communications. Field trips use public transport and contain educational components, too; recent outings have been to the Ballard Locks, the Asian Art Museum, MOHAI, the Suquamish Museum and Chief Sealth’s grave.

“Sensory experience, physical exercise and socialization need to be combined in order to create opportunities for older adults to maintain mental agility,” Freeman says.

PMSC members must be at least 55 years old, and one joins simply by filling out a form and showing an ID. “We make it as easy as possible,” Freeman says.

“We know anecdotally and through surveys that PMSC members feel better physically, are happier and have a more positive experience of life when they participate in the offerings at the senior center,” Freeman says. “Continued learning opportunities are essential to the well-being of older adults. It’s proven that the mind needs exercise both cognitively and socially.”

Freeman says a lack of stimulation and socialization can lead to depression and sometimes confusion. “If benign, these can be reversed through increased activity,” he says. “We see people perk up and communicate more with other members as a result of the activities.”

Making connections

Regional senior centers also provide affordable ways to stay connected and stimulated.

Wallingford Community Senior Center offers a variety of ongoing educational classes, ranging from Foliage Friday, a plant-focused lecture and conversation group, to a highly successful tech mentoring program, which gives older adults the needed tools to stay connected in the digital world. They also feature one-off and series lectures, like a nutrition education presentation this quarter by University of Washington students.

Anyone can attend Wallingford Community Senior Center’s programs, and most are free. Membership provides some minor perks, and sliding-scale payment is available to low-income participants.

The Senior Center of West Seattle occasionally offers relevant workshops, too, like a complimentary Brain Health Workshop called Civic Coffee Hour on April 18. This Age Friendly Seattle gathering, in partnership with Seattle Public Library, will explore the connections between aging, race, sexual orientation and brain health. Advance RSVP is requested; folks can also tune in virtually at bit.ly/AgeFriendlyLive!

The West Seattle center’s social worker also runs a weekly Aging Well group (focused on social interaction and mutual support from members), and staff members encourage lifelong learning opportunities on topics such as technology, music, games and languages. Last September they started a new series called History Hour, with monthly lectures hosted by local speakers covering such subjects as the Duwamish River, “Frankenstein” and letter-writing during World War II.

Engaging lectures

The One Day University series is a popular choice among seniors, offering entertaining versions of lectures by some of the country’s most sought-after teachers. These one-hour presentations cover topics from art and film to psychology and zoology, with those addressing American history gaining the most interest.

Founded in 2006, One Day University produces more than 200 events a year in 60 cities.

Kevin Brennan, One Day University’s managing director, says that these lectures tend to attract folks who enjoy attending museum openings and symphony performances, or eating out and traveling. Up until the pandemic, gatherings drew 400 to 500 attendees, and up to 700 in Seattle, which Brennan calls a “super vibrant market.”

Surveys have shown that about 65% of attendees are in the 50- to 70-year-old range. “If you’re predisposed to learning,” Brennan says, “you’re probably going to age better.”

Some of the most popular lectures over the years have included “Hamilton Versus Jefferson,” “The Science of Happiness” and “The Genius and Rivalry of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.”

The One Day University program is rebooting and soon will dip back into live events that showcase several professors in a single day, including one planned for Seattle in June. Attendees must register online at onedayu.com/seattle-series-aarp.

Brennan finds it “very rewarding to see people enjoying the content,” and he notices a common thread of intellectual curiosity among attendees. The social aspect is no doubt a major draw, too, joyfully witnessed during chatty coffee breaks between speakers. “If you’re in a room of 500 people also interested in Abraham Lincoln, it’s an instant conversation starter,” he says.

Continuing education

Other learning opportunities are available through established learning facilities like North Seattle College. Myra Kaha, the school’s director of continuing education, says a significant number of the student population are older adults — 26% were born between 1946 and 1964 (the Baby Boomer generation) and 2% between 1928 and 1945.

“Currently, we have a robust population of senior students who register for highly popular art classes, movement classes and birding classes,” says Kaha, although none are designed specifically for seniors.

In addition to North Seattle’s offerings, Seattle Central College has a new program for seniors. To learn more about its Senior Series, visit ce.seattlecentral.edu/category/broadway-hill-club.

Kaha says learning something new stretches your brain, “creating new neuro pathways and keeps you nimble.”

“Continuing education classes provide opportunities to continue to be mentally engaged, stay active and socialize with other like-minded individuals,” she says.