Dr. Ania Rodney wants to clear up this myth right now: Older people don’t want to have sex. Interest stays strong, even if it declines a bit. Rodney completed her geriatrics fellowship at the University of Washington after graduating from Howard University’s medical school and completing her medical internship at Christiana Care Health Services in Delaware. Today, she’s an assistant professor at Emory University’s School of Medicine and a geriatric clinician.

But with age, sexual activity does tend to decline more than interest. Women describe difficulties with vaginal lubrication and an inability to climax, while men often struggle with erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation. Older patients in general describe unusual, decreased desire and a frustrating lack of a partner, Rodney says.

In general, as we grow older people become distressed when “things don’t work the way they used to work,” says Jessa Zimmerman, who’s worked with couples ranging between 22 and 80 during her career as a sex therapist. Age can bring stamina or mobility issues along with biological changes.

It’s critical to discuss any changes with your doctor, Rodney says: “One of the biggest barriers to discussing sexual health in the aging population is that it just isn’t brought up.” While at the University of Washington, Rodney focused on open-ended questions to facilitate better patient-doctor sexual-health discussions, and in the process, learned much about patient changes and challenges.

Changes and relief

Menopausal changes can vary from woman to woman and can be impacted by health, Rodney says. In general, menopause lowers estrogen, leading to reduced vaginal lubrication, vaginal size and thinning membranes — leading to potentially painful vaginal intercourse. Some women feel depressed regarding menopause-related bodily changes.

But a physician-patient meeting provides an opportunity to review medications and improve conditions that can impact your sex life, she says, such as diabetes, depression and high cholesterol.

For example, women might be able to access medications or hormone therapies to improve mood and sexual interest, vaginal estrogen cream to reduce vaginal discomfort, and pelvic floor therapy to assist with pelvic weakness or pain.

In men, testosterone typically promotes sexual arousal and desire, Rodney says. As men age, testosterone levels may be lower or the body’s response to testosterone may become limited, which can lead to reduced sexual interest, premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. However, general health status and physical functioning can make significant impacts on men’s sexuality.

Many men find erectile dysfunction devastating, Zimmerman says. “There’s so much language around ‘performance,’ ” she says. Some partners take this natural biological situation personally and infer that the partner isn’t attracted.

Men can look into medications, injections and surgery to improve erectile dysfunction, while antidepressants may assist with premature ejaculation. Some dietary supplements can potentially influence ED, as well.

For both men and women, research suggests a link between health status and sexual activity, with more activity occurring between partners in good to excellent health. Rodney suggests boosting your sexual fitness level with daily exercise targeting cardio, balance (such as tai chi) and flexibility (chair yoga or yoga). Even moderate exercise 3-5 times a week can help with sex-limiting arthritis symptoms, she says.

The age gap between clinicians and seniors can make sex-talks awkward for everyone, Rodney points out. If your doctor doesn’t bring up sexual health, broach the subject at medication-review time. Simply ask, “Do any of my medications have sexual side effects?” to get the conversation rolling. You can ask the same question of any health conditions you’re diagnosed or dealing with.

Emotional support

For couples who’ve been together for a long time or for aging individuals in a relationship, a “desire discrepancy” often occurs, Zimmerman notes. One person is simply more interested in sex than the other. If pain or erectile dysfunction is involved, feelings of disappointment and failing can crop up or exacerbate this discrepancy, along with other worries and concerns.

In a relationship, one person may have what Zimmerman calls a “proactive sex drive,” often thinking about and desiring sex as they go about their everyday business. The other partner may complain of low libido but in fact, many have a “reactive sex drive,” in Zimmerman’s language. The reactive partners may not walk around daydreaming about afternoon delight but become more sexually interested under the right circumstances, as the sexual engine warms up.

More of us become reactive as we age or the longer we’re with a partner. Zimmerman posits that our brain chemistry could just become accustomed to our stable, committed relationship, which doesn’t create the same firecracker sexual spark of a new partner.

But between bodily misfires and mismatched desires, some older adults have given up on sex altogether — at least as they knew it. But once couples who can’t have penetrative sex or quick orgasm get permission, other forms of touch still count. There’s often “surprise and relief,” Zimmerman says.

Exploring sexual relationships

In sex therapy, couples explore the communication and creativity that increase intimacy. Zimmerman sees aging as an invitation to rethink our concepts around sex. Sex can be any activity that brings pleasure and connection without any particular outcome.

One “assignment” for couples who haven’t been sexual for a while might be taking turns requesting and directing “pleasing touch.” The touch recipient asks for what they desire from the touch giver for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, the recipient and giver trade places.

Often, the first touch requested is a massage. Another partner may want her hair brushed or a scalp rub. “It doesn’t matter what you’re deriving the pleasure from, as long as it’s pleasing,” Zimmerman says. Orgasm isn’t a required end-goal, just togetherness.

Of course, each partner is empowered to say “no,” if they wish. But each partner tries to “honor your desires because there’s nothing bad or wrong whether you want oral sex or your hair brushed. Just ask for that.”

Men don’t need an erection to orgasm, Zimmerman says. ED offers the opportunity to reinvent and relax ideas around sensual pleasure that often focus exclusively on the penis. “From head to toe, there’s a lot of skin,” she says.

Aging women may need more stimulation to get aroused and orgasm, and could add a vibrator to the bedstand drawer, even if they never considered or needed one before. Older couples can have fun exploring new positions or toys that bring pleasure, available online or in local (clean and well-lit!) shops.

Many older adults with sexual interest — but without a partner — have often found companions through senior center classes and other activities, Rodney says, although COVID-19 pandemic has closed off many options over the last few years. Adults may be able to tap their existing social networks, she says, and often sees widowed seniors begin dating. “It can be more comfortable than trying to integrate into online dating,” she says.

Sex today, and next year

We’re sexual beings, and that doesn’t end when we turn 50, 60 or 70, Zimmerman says. “At 80, it’s normal to enjoy sex still, even if it seems ‘weird’ because we don’t see it in media,” she says. Sex for older adults can be fairly stress-free without worrying about accidental pregnancy or birth control.

However, Rodney needs to clear up another common myth: that seniors can’t contract a sexually transmitted disease. STI cases have been steadily rising in the aging population over the past 10 years, CDC data shows, she says. “Barrier protection is still needed to protect against STI when engaging in genital-to-genital contact or oral to genital contact,” she says.

But don’t let that slow you down. “A lot about sex gets better with age, even if our bodies don’t,” Zimmerman says. “We know who we are. We have more confidence. We’re clear about what we want, with more capacity to speak up about it. There’s no substitute for wisdom and life experience.”





