You’ll hear it over and over: There’s nothing like summer in Seattle. Its magic is in its brevity — a few fleeting weeks of blue skies and low-80s, sun sparkling on the many bodies of water and dappling through the trees. It has inspired us to write and publish many stories about how to make the most of your time outdoors, from home to lake to campsite (and back again).

So, just like a well-ordered camping kit, we’ve put them all in one place for easy access when you’re ready to get up and go. Just remember to pack the sunscreen and extra snacks. You wouldn’t want to have to come inside early.

How to glam up your campfire cuisine

The chef at a popular glamping resort offers tips and inspiration for your next camping feast.

Car camping: What to pack, eat and do when you can bring it all

From cushy dog beds to heavy-duty cast-iron pans, when you car camp you can really deck out your site. Here's how to add even more comfort and fun to your next outdoor adventure.

MPowerd Luci Solar Inflatable Base Light

Hike-in camping: What to pack when every ounce counts

Balancing comfort and weight on a hike-in camping trip is an art, but these finds might be worth a coveted place in your pack.

How to apply sunscreen (or self-tanner) when you’re really busy

Ward off the sun's rays and get a UV-free glow with these tips for sunscreen and self-tanning on the go.

Beach camping: Top gear for windy, sandy days

The ocean is gorgeous, but to have a fun and relaxing time on our wild and windy coast, you need to pack right.

How to set up an outdoor TV or projector for backyard movies

Pulling together an outdoor movie setup has gotten easier, but there are some key tips for getting the right system.

Hot today? How to prep your skin before you expose it

Summer weather exposes us in all our glory. Here’s how to prep your skin before you show it off.

Is it safe or not? The evolving question of sunscreen

The FDA is taking a closer look at the safety of some common sunscreen ingredients, so what should you use to protect your skin?

cocktails

How to maximize your summer cocktail hour

Take advantage of the long days and warm nights to revel in cocktail hour outdoors.

Could Tevas be the shoe of summer (and not just in Seattle)?

The trusty Tevas in your closet are now considered chic by tastemakers around the globe.

Patagonia’s most sustainable gear coming to Nordstrom

The curated collection includes Patagonia products that are Fair Trade certified, made with recycled materials, or used and repaired.

What to put in a Seattle beach kit

Prepare a beach kit now so you can make a dash for the sand whenever the mood strikes.

How to get your cast-iron cookware ready for summer

How to take care of your cast-iron cookware and make it last forever.

The best camping chairs for summer 2019

Top camping-chair picks for bigger bodies, couples, car campers, ounce-counters, stargazers and more.

How to make your home the place to be this summer

Deck out your yard with fun finds that will inspire the whole family to stay outside and play.

An outdoor guide for an underserved group

Empowering and entertaining, this camping and hiking handbook is aimed at a younger audience.

Camping with kids: The right gear can make it easier

A few well-chosen items makes for happy campers, big and small.

Camping gear that you can wear anywhere (even work)

Clothes and accessories that are durable enough for the woods and stylish enough for the city.

High-tech clothes that will keep summer sweat at bay 

Recent innovations in high-tech clothing can help you look — and smell — your freshest all summer long.

How to prepare your car for summer

Don't hit the road for Memorial Day weekend or summer road trips without making these important checks.

Sun’s out! Here are the best convertibles for 2019

Edmunds highlights five of the best drop-tops to help make the most of a sunny day on the open road.

Swimwear that won’t make you want to cry

Swimwear that has you covered — fully and securely — so you can enjoy water fun without self-consciousness.

The 10 best swim trunks, for every type of man

Whether you love retro, trendy, subtle or "fun dad," there's a great pair of swim trunks for you.

How a simple trail camera led to an epic wildlife discovery

A local nature-lover caught an endangered animal on his trail camera; he explains how to get in on the addictive and rewarding hobby.

What to consider when buying a trail camera

Think about cost, brands, battery life and more when picking out the right trail camera for your needs.

How to organize your camping kit for quicker getaways

Apply Marie Kondo's organizing methods to your camping gear and you'll be able to get out of town at a moment’s notice.

In time for summer, the 12 best domestic beers ranked

Need to drink a mainstream domestic beer for some reason? These are your best bets.

Feeling stressed? A 20-minute “nature pill” might make you feel better, according to a new study. (Getty Images)

Feeling stressed? Take a 20-minute ‘nature pill’

Taking a "nature pill" — spending time sitting or walking in nature — was found to decrease stress hormones in men and women.

Get your water balloons ready: 7 top toys for outdoor play

Epic water balloons, far-flying footballs and updated bow-and-arrow sets lead this list of top new toys for spring.

A complete plan for a stress-free picnic

Don't let a missing corkscrew or wilted lettuce ruin your picnic. Here's how to plan an alfresco meal that's actually fun and relaxing.

Get ready for picnic season with a cool cooler bag

Be ready to picnic on the next warm day with with locally designed, insulated cooler bag.

