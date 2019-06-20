You’ll hear it over and over: There’s nothing like summer in Seattle. Its magic is in its brevity — a few fleeting weeks of blue skies and low-80s, sun sparkling on the many bodies of water and dappling through the trees. It has inspired us to write and publish many stories about how to make the most of your time outdoors, from home to lake to campsite (and back again).

So, just like a well-ordered camping kit, we’ve put them all in one place for easy access when you’re ready to get up and go. Just remember to pack the sunscreen and extra snacks. You wouldn’t want to have to come inside early.