Give the gift of comfort, entertainment and style this Christmas and Hanukkah, as we continue to spend more time at home, and also invite people back in. Here are our picks for the top home gifts for the 2022 holiday season, with an emphasis on local makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Viski Globe Decanter and Whiskey Tumblers Set: For the world traveler or distinguished home office, this globe decanter and whiskey tumbler set make a classy gift and a modern take on the home globe bar. Better still, Viski is based here at home. $62.99 at viski.com

WMS & CO. Scenting Branches: A chic gift for the minimalist, this set of three cast porcelain branches can be anointed with a few drops of palo santo essential oil (included) that slowly diffuse into the air and rest on an ebony-stained solid walnut base as a decorative accent. Made in France. $200 at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square) and florahenri.com

Miir Cold Brew Tomo (Friend) Kit: Seattle-based Miir’s brand-new kit makes homemade cold brew for two with a stainless steel filter with micro perforations and the Tomo insulated capsule with two twist-off sipping mugs. MiiR is a climate-neutral certified B Corporation and contributes 1% for of annual sales to environmental causes. $55 at miir.com

Modern Science Project Table Lamp No. 7: This porcelain tubular lamp is functional art. Handmade in Seattle by Amanda Woodcock, it’s inspired by pipe fittings and stained a vibrant matte melon color with a seven-foot yellow cord for a dose of modern whimsy. $160 at modernscienceproject.com

Eighth Generation Wolf Spirit Gold Label Throw Blanket: Native-designed and made in Seattle, this full-sized, heirloom-weighted blanket is crafted from 100% Merino wool. Owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, Eighth Generation is the first Native-owned company to ever produce wool blankets. This design, by master carver David Robert Boxley (Ts’msyen/Tsimshian), features a wolf and a human spirit between its ears. $299 at Eighth Generation (Pike Place Market) and eighthgeneration.com

Kikkerland Little Cabin Incense Burner: Perhaps they dream of a little wood cabin for the winter. This one’s in the budget — and fills any home with the fresh, fragrant aroma of balsamic wood. Light the incense sticks and smoke rises through the tiny chimney. $16 at kikkerland.com

Kupava Home Pottery Plates: Ukrainian-born artist Galina Panov-Kreymer, who goes by Kupava, makes ceramic appetizer plates and serving platters by hand in Seattle from her own original sketch designs. These bright poppies on a green mosaic background make a memorable gift for holiday entertaining. $75.65 at etsy.com/shop/KupavaHome

Soda Says x Barisieur Coffee & Tea Alarm Clock: An exquisite home addition for those who love coffee, tea and most of all, sleep, this luxe alarm clock gently wakes them to a fresh-brewed bedside cup. An induction coil safely boils water, a centralized milk vessel keeps cream cold, and an auto-dimming digital display sets both brewing and alarm schedules. There’s even a slot for the stainless-steel spoon. $445 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Ooni Fyra Outdoor Home Pizza Oven: What home wouldn’t enjoy an upgrade with its own wood-burning pizza oven? The attractive stainless steel oven uses the natural efficiency wood pellets for maximum burn time and minimal energy waste, preheating in just 15 minutes. A stone baking board is included for homemade Neapolitan-style pizza anytime. $349 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Dougherty Glassworks Translucent Glass Tabletop Vases: Elegant handblown glass vases from Vancouver, BC, make a lovely hostess gift. These smooth, hand-shaped pieces have a midcentury modern aesthetic in rich hues of amber and glacial blue with a thick inner ring for a visual effect. Available in various sizes and perfectly complementary sets of three. $55-$165 at Bezel & Kiln (Pacific Place) and bezelandkiln.com

“Winter Rays” by Judith Edgington Bayes: “Winter Rays” by Judith Edgington Bayes is a miniature acrylic on clayboard painting that measures 5” x 6.25”, including the frame. This artwork is a part of Parklane Gallery’s “Winter Show of Small Works and Miniatures” that runs through Dec. 31, 2022. $595 at parklanegallery.org

“Ladybug #2” by Linda Harris: “Ladybug #2” by Linda Harris is a small oil on canvas painting that measures 5.5 by 5.5 inches, including the frame. This artwork is a part of Parklane Gallery’s “Winter Show of Small Works and Miniatures” that runs through Dec. 31. $100 at parklanegallery.org

Spooky Grymalkin Candle Lamp: Inspired by one of the witches’ familiars in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” this stylish candle lamp comes with a votive glass and candle to light up the cat’s dazzling red eyes. Hand-cast and painted in Oregon. $82 at gargoylestatuary.com

Dragon Tryst Frame: Give your picture a draconic aura with this distinctive 6.5-by-6-inch, heart-shaped picture frame, crafted with pewter color finished resin. $36 at gargoylestatutary.com