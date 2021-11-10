Give the gift of comfort, entertainment and style this Christmas and Hanukkah, as we continue to spend more time at home, and also invite people back in. Here are our picks for the top home gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with an eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

“House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation”: This book provides straight-forward advice on home projects and interior design from Jasmine Roth, the host of HGTV’s “Hidden Potential.” Worksheets help narrow down your style, and tips for all budgets keep it accessible. $35 at booksellers

Lantern Press Octopus Jigsaw Puzzle: Seattle-designed and printed with eco-friendly inks, this colorful puzzle has 1,000 challenging pieces to keep family puzzle night going. $30 at Sfingiday (Fremont) and sfingiday.com

Moft Z 5-in-1 Laptop Stand: Help them upgrade their work-from-home space with this origami-inspired stand that can be used in five different positions, including one for standing. $59 at store.moma.org

Seek & Swoon Envie Throw: Designed in Portland and made from eco-friendly recycled cotton at a family-owned and operated mill, this cozy sweater-weight blanket keeps those you love wrapped up in your affection. $175 at Spruce Apothecary (West Seattle) and seekandswoon.com

Mystic Knotwork Celtic Knot Woven Bowl: Add a nautical touch to their home. This hand-tied rope bowl weaves a Celtic knot pattern into a 9-by-6-inch bowl. $70 at Sfingiday and sfingiday.com

Graypants Wick Lamp: Elevate their home with romantic, portable “candlelight for the modern era” in the form of an elegant brass LED lamp with a rechargeable lithium battery, from a design company anchored in Seattle and Amsterdam. $149 at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square) and florahenri.com

Wag & Wood Cheese Slicer: This handsome solid-wood cheese board, in walnut, sapele or maple, is handcrafted in Carnation, with a built-in wire slicer and beeswax finish that makes it part tool, part centerpiece. $60 at The Handmade Showroom (downtown) and thehandmadeshowroom.com

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go: Bring the entertainment to any home with this powerful but portable speaker that includes a microphone for karaoke and a port to plug in a guitar. It also has a mini light display, is splashproof and has six hours of cordless playtime. $350 at jbl.com

M.Bueno Pottery Candleholder: Handmade in Olympia, this ceramic candleholder has tiny holes that create a sparkling effect and cast a warm glow. Includes a tea light candle from Seattle’s Big Dipper Wax Works. $30 at Spruce Apothecary and etsy.com/shop/mbuenopottery

Lula’s Garden Joy Garden: Send a sweet plant gift with this set that includes two merry-making succulents tucked into a gift box that serves as a planter. $36 at lulasgarden.com

Rejuvenation Watering Can: Made from solid brass or copper, this elegant and functional watering can reaches into dense planters and flower arrangements with ease, and looks great left out on the counter. $69 at rejuvenation.com

“Ted Lasso” Believe Ornament: “I believe in hope. I believe in Believe.” Celebrate the message of the uplifting and uber-popular TV series with this ceramic ornament that spreads hope and positivity. $16 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

Sharper Image All-In-One Breakfast Maker: This colorful, retro-style appliance includes a coffee maker, toaster oven and covered nonstick griddle in one space-saving unit. $99 at sharperimage.com

ChefWave Milkmade Non-Dairy Milk Maker: This gadget makes homemade dairy-free milk from oats, rice, almonds, soybeans, cashews or coconut with no prep work in about 15 minutes. Plus, it has an auto-clean function. $210 at mychefwave.com; 20% off with code MM20SEATTLE

Vitruvi Move Diffuser: The newest electric essential-oil diffuser from this Vancouver, B.C., company is conveniently cordless. It scents up to 500 square feet, has timer setttings and comes in an elegant matte metal finish. $179 at vitruvi.com

Be Home Mango Wood Whale Salad Serving Set: Liven up mealtime with whimsical whale-shaped salad servers handcarved from a single piece of sustainably sourced raw mango wood with natural markings that improve and deepen with use. $27 at Flora and Henri and florahenri.com

SML Mt. Rainier Candle Votive: Handmade in Morton, Washington, this smoky-gray handblown glass vessel is wrapped in leather that’s laser-etched to show Mount Rainier’s peaks and elevations. $60 at Bezel & Kiln (downtown) and bezelandkiln.com

Rumpl Merino SoftWool Throw: The Portland company known for its puffy camping blankets comes indoors with its first wool blanket, made from a blend of Merino wool and organic cotton. A subtle pattern and reverse coloring on each side makes it suitable for any room of the house. $199 at rumpl.com

Juniper Ridge Christmas Fir Gift Set: They can revel in the smell of Christmas trees with this set that includes Christmas Fir body wash, essential oil and incense in lovely holiday packaging.

IRIS Cast Aluminum Cookware Set: With two triple-coated cast-aluminum pans, lids and a removable handle that fits on either piece, this set is super versatile and perfect for a small kitchen. A wood trivet rounds out the set. $110 at amazon.com