Give the gift of comfort, entertainment and style this Christmas and Hanukkah, as we continue to shelter in our special place. Here are our picks for the top home gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with an eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

“The New York Times: Right at Home”

In this year of forced nesting, give them a path to a well-organized and better-decorated space, with pro tips from the likes of Marie Kondo and Justina Blakeney and a removable home maintenance checklist. $30 at booksellers

Hay Sowden Kettle

This chic new electric kettle is the perfect accessory for a home office or just enlivening a kitchen countertop in colorblocked hues or a minimalist gray. Available Dec. 10 for $119 at us.hay.com

Bespoke Binny African Print Lampshade

Add vibrant color and texture to their home with a statement lampshade handmade from African-print textiles and professionally sealed to prevent fraying. $56–$93 (lampshade only) at bespokebinny.com

Three By Three Seattle JotBlock Portable Office

If their “office” changes locations from day to day, make things easier on them with this portable set of workday essentials from the local company celebrating its 25-year anniversary. A felt carrying case with handles surrounds a wood tray that neatly organizes a calendar, phone holder, paperclips, scissors, stapler and much more. $40 at threebythree.com

Collisionware Bowl Cozy

These cute, handmade bowl cozies out of Portland protect their hands when they microwave soup or leftovers — just lift the corners instead grasping the hot bowl. It also works for cold ice-cream and other comfort-food needs. $12 at collisionware.com

Ring Solar Pathlight

Add more safety at home with the security company’s new line of motion-detection path lights. Connect them to a Ring Bridge to customize controls and sync them with your Ring camera or doorbell. Starting at $35 at ring.com

Meural Canvas II

Display digital photos and works of art in stunning detail, without losing the looks of a classic picture frame, with this innovate new design. You can even rotate the frame to accommodate both vertical and horizontal images. Starting at $349 at amazon.com

Daisy Mae Designs Seattle Street Map Pillow

Celebrate the places you’ve been together and the places you’ll go. This 18-by-18-inch linen-cotton throw pillow features a vintage map of Seattle and an invisible zipper. $40 at The Handmade Showroom (downtown) and thehandmadeshowroom.com

King Arthur Fresh Sourdough Starter and Classic Crock Set

Delight your favorite baker with a sourdough starter descended from 1700s New England. The fresh starter is ready to use and comes with a classic stoneware crock. $38 at kingarthurbaking.com

Pendleton Preservation Series: PS01 Blanket

The first in the new Preservation Series, this twin-sized virgin wool and cotton blanket is dyed, woven and hand-finished in Oregon. A portion of sales funds Native American art and education. $269 at pendleton-usa.com

Blair Family Woodcraft Mt. Rainier Air Plant Holder

Give your nature-lover this 3-inch, handmade, solid-wood plant holder so the mountain is always out, wherever they may be. (Air plant not included.) $28 at Sfingiday (Fremont) and sfingiday.com

Good & Well Supply Co. Joyous Yule Holiday Candle

Add hygge to their home with the latest candle in the Seattle company’s holiday series, featuring scents of oak and smoke. Made in small batches, it conjures cozy fireplace memories and spreads holiday cheer. $25 at goodandwellsupplyco.com

Drinkworks Drinkmaker

This new appliance brings the bar home to you. Using specialty cocktail pods, it can prepare more than 30 mixed drinks, beers and ciders at the push of a button. (Pods sold separately.) $300 at drinkworks.com

FluidStance Balance Board

A beautiful balance board of maple, bamboo and military-grade aluminum will add movement to their work-from-home routine as an accessory to their standing desk. $249–$439 at fluidstance.com

“The Home Edit Life”

For fans of the Instagram/Netflix darlings The Home Edit comes a new book with step-by-step instructions for organizing every room of the home — without the pressure to throw everything out. $28.50 at booksellers

Viski 7-Piece Muddled Cocktail Set

Raise their home cocktail game with this new, locally designed barware set that includes the tools they need for muddled cocktails such as mojitos and margaritas, including two crystal tumblers and round ice molds. $66 at viski.com

Oxford Pennant Better is Possible Camp Flag

This 11-by-17-inch flag raises spirits with a classic wool-felt design that reminds them the best is yet to come. A portion of each sale supports scholarships through the nonprofit Plywood People. $50 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

White Claw Candle

The perfect gift for a girlfriend or white elephant exchange, these funny candles are made from recycled White Claw cans, with organic soy wax and natural essential oils. $20 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

Click & Grow Garden

Keep their pandemic victory garden going indoors this winter with this easy-to-use kit that includes an adjustable grow light, water trough and seed pods for everything from lettuces to edible flowers. Starting at $100 at clickandgrow.com

“Humans”

Brandon Stanton, author of “Humans of New York,” expands his lens and storytelling to take in the people that make up our world, telling their stories to make us all feel a little closer. $35 at booksellers