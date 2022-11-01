The holidays are a reminder of the people and traditions we love. As the pandemic has emphasized the comforts of home and the importance of community, our hand-picked gift ideas reflect both.

Our gift guide has some new additions this year. You’ve told us some of the best gifts are not tangible things but experiences you can share with friends and family. We’ve added a whole page of experience gifts you can send to loved ones or do together, at holiday time or at your leisure in the new year. And since it remains vital to support our local community, we’ve added a section of gifts that give back, so you can support meaningful causes while checking off your list. As always, we’ve highlighted local shops, makers and businesses in the Puget Sound region.

We hope you find the perfect gift for those you love, and that these ideas, like the season, bring comfort and joy.