The holidays are a reminder of the people and traditions we love. As the pandemic has emphasized the comforts of home and the importance of community, our hand-picked gift ideas reflect both.
Our gift guide has some new additions this year. You’ve told us some of the best gifts are not tangible things but experiences you can share with friends and family. We’ve added a whole page of experience gifts you can send to loved ones or do together, at holiday time or at your leisure in the new year. And since it remains vital to support our local community, we’ve added a section of gifts that give back, so you can support meaningful causes while checking off your list. As always, we’ve highlighted local shops, makers and businesses in the Puget Sound region.
We hope you find the perfect gift for those you love, and that these ideas, like the season, bring comfort and joy.
Experience gifts 2022: Top picks for places to go, things to do
Some of the best gifts are not tangible things but experiences. Create memories with these local experience gifts you can do together.
Gifts that give back 2022
Make your gift mean more. These gifts give back, donating a portion of proceeds to charity so you can support meaningful causes while checking off your list.
Home gifts 2022: Top finds for comfort, style and entertaining
Give the gift of comfort and style this Christmas and Hanukkah, as we continue to spend more time at home, and also invite people back in.
Gifts for her 2022: Fab, functional finds for women
Whether she needs some relaxing self-care, a little luxury or just something cozy to wear, these gifts show her some love.
Gifts for men 2022: Top finds for fun and relaxation
Whether he’s the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there’s a gift on this list sure to make his holiday bright.
Foodie gifts 2022: Top finds for home cooks and food lovers
Let them eat cake (and drink great coffee and make a perfect meal) with gifts for your favorite foodie from our local bounty.
Gifts for kids 2022: Top toys, dolls and games for lasting fun
Little faces lit up Christmas morning, racing to the tree – these picks for kids have lasting appeal and an emphasis on Seattle makers.
Garden gifts 2022: Top picks for gardeners and plant parents
Thrill the gardeners and plant parents on your list this Christmas and Hanukkah with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt.
Pet gifts 2022: ‘Purrfect’ finds for your four-legged friends
Pets are family, too, so don’t leave them out of the gift-giving fun this holiday season. Here are our top picks for your furry friends.
Shop local 2022: Holiday gifts from the Pacific Northwest
Support Seattle-area artisans and shops with thoughtful handcrafted gift ideas that reflect what we love about this place we call home.
Tech gifts 2022: Top electronics and gadgets for your favorite techie
The latest, greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out.
Teen gifts 2022: Winning finds for the hard-to-please
Teens are notoriously hard to shop for, but these surprises are sure to please and may even (dare we say?) impress.
Games and entertainment 2022: Top board games, video games, music and books
Locally designed board games and video games bring the family together, while new albums and books offer time to relax.
Top fitness, camping and outdoor gifts for 2022
Whether they’re into pickleball, paddleboarding, camping or just supporting the home teams, these gifts bring cheer.
