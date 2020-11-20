In this singular year, the holidays are both stranger and more special. We may be separated from loved ones and our traditions may be broken or changed; yet feelings of love and togetherness are more vital than ever.
So our gift guide this year is focused on presents that can be purchased safely and sent to those we can’t be with. It’s focused on gifts that comfort and inspire. On local makers who need our support. And it’s focused on how we’re living now: baking more, spending more time outdoors and snuggling up in front of the TV, among other activities.
In spite of it all, we hope you find some gifts that bring you comfort and joy, so you can have a very happy holiday season.
The top fitness, camping and snowsport gifts for 2020
Top finds for campers and hikers, skiers and snowboarders, runners and Seahawks fans.
Teen gifts 2020: 20 finds that won’t make them say, ‘eww’
Your teen may just want gift cards, but these surprises are sure to please.
Gifts for her 2020: 20 finds for the women in your life
Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something comfy to wear, we have great gifts for the women in your life.
Gifts for men 2020: 20 top holiday gifts for him
Whether he's the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there's a gift on this list sure to make his Christmas or Hanukkah a bit sweeter.
Tech gifts 2020: The best electronics and gadgets for your favorite techie
The latest and greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out.
Gifts for kids 2020: Top toys, dolls and games for lasting fun
The best toys, games, crafts, books and imagination-sparking gifts for babies, kids and tweens.
Home gifts 2020: 20 finds for a bit of fun, security and comfort
The best home and décor gifts for making time at home more comfortable, safe and entertaining.
Pet gifts 2020: ‘Purrfect’ finds for your four-legged friends
Dog and cat holiday gifts that show them your pet-parent love.
Garden gifts 2020: Top picks for gardeners and plant parents
Thrill the gardeners and plant parents on your list this Christmas with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt.
A&E gifts: The best books, music and movies for 2020
Tune in, read up and drop the needle with movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining.
Foodie gifts 2020: Top finds for home cooks and food lovers
Let them eat cake (and drink great coffee and make a perfect loaf) this Christmas and Hanukkah with gifts for those who love fine food and drink.
Gaming gifts 2020: The top consoles, video games and board games
The best new video games, board games, puzzles and gaming consoles for Christmas and Hanukkah.
Home gifts that are focused on de-stressing, sleep and self-care
This holiday, give them what they need the most — gifts of self-care, better sleep and stress-free downtime.