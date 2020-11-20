By
Special to the Holiday Gift Guide

In this singular year, the holidays are both stranger and more special. We may be separated from loved ones and our traditions may be broken or changed; yet feelings of love and togetherness are more vital than ever.

So our gift guide this year is focused on presents that can be purchased safely and sent to those we can’t be with. It’s focused on gifts that comfort and inspire. On local makers who need our support. And it’s focused on how we’re living now: baking more, spending more time outdoors and snuggling up in front of the TV, among other activities.

In spite of it all, we hope you find some gifts that bring you comfort and joy, so you can have a very happy holiday season.

Sara Kennedy on Twitter: @SeaTimesExplore.

The top fitness, camping and snowsport gifts for 2020

Top finds for campers and hikers, skiers and snowboarders, runners and Seahawks fans.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Teen gifts 2020: 20 finds that won’t make them say, ‘eww’

Your teen may just want gift cards, but these surprises are sure to please.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Gifts for her 2020: 20 finds for the women in your life

Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something comfy to wear, we have great gifts for the women in your life.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Gifts for men 2020: 20 top holiday gifts for him

Whether he's the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there's a gift on this list sure to make his Christmas or Hanukkah a bit sweeter.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Tech gifts 2020: The best electronics and gadgets for your favorite techie

The latest and greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Gifts for kids 2020: Top toys, dolls and games for lasting fun

The best toys, games, crafts, books and imagination-sparking gifts for babies, kids and tweens.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Home gifts 2020: 20 finds for a bit of fun, security and comfort

The best home and décor gifts for making time at home more comfortable, safe and entertaining.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Pet gifts 2020: ‘Purrfect’ finds for your four-legged friends

Dog and cat holiday gifts that show them your pet-parent love.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Garden gifts 2020: Top picks for gardeners and plant parents

Thrill the gardeners and plant parents on your list this Christmas with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

A&E gifts: The best books, music and movies for 2020

Tune in, read up and drop the needle with movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing
Rogue Creamery Cheese Club

Foodie gifts 2020: Top finds for home cooks and food lovers

Let them eat cake (and drink great coffee and make a perfect loaf) this Christmas and Hanukkah with gifts for those who love fine food and drink.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Gaming gifts 2020: The top consoles, video games and board games

The best new video games, board games, puzzles and gaming consoles for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing
Sheltered Co. Weighted Blanket

Home gifts that are focused on de-stressing, sleep and self-care

This holiday, give them what they need the most — gifts of self-care, better sleep and stress-free downtime.