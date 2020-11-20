In this singular year, the holidays are both stranger and more special. We may be separated from loved ones and our traditions may be broken or changed; yet feelings of love and togetherness are more vital than ever.

So our gift guide this year is focused on presents that can be purchased safely and sent to those we can’t be with. It’s focused on gifts that comfort and inspire. On local makers who need our support. And it’s focused on how we’re living now: baking more, spending more time outdoors and snuggling up in front of the TV, among other activities.

In spite of it all, we hope you find some gifts that bring you comfort and joy, so you can have a very happy holiday season.