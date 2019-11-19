The holidays are a busy time. Lighten your load by using our holiday gift guides, organized by interest and age, to narrow your shopping choices. You might even find a few things for your own wish list!
Whether you’re looking for the latest outdoor gear, a cool home décor item or a gift that a teenager won’t scoff at, we have ideas for you. Find wellness items for the friend who needs to unwind and garden gear for your favorite green thumb. We have the most anticipated books and music, tech finds and picks for the kids (including the furry kind). And, of course, you’ll find great items from dozens of local makers and companies, highlighting the talents of the residents of the Pacific Northwest.
Happy holidays, and happy shopping!
Gaming gifts 2019: Top video games, board games and devices
The best new video games, board games and gaming devices for Christmas and Hanukkah.
Sports & outdoors gifts 2019: Top picks for camping, fitness and snow sports
25 finds for campers and hikers, skiers and snowboarders, gym rats and Seahawks fans.
Gifts for kids 2019: Top toys, dolls and games for lasting fun
The best toys, games, crafts, books and imagination-sparking gifts for babies, kids and tweens.
Foodie gifts 2019: Top finds for home cooks and food lovers
Let them eat cake (and drink great coffee and make a perfect entree) this Christmas and Hanukkah with gifts for those who love fine food and drink.
Gifts for her 2019: 25 finds for the women in your life
Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something fabulous to wear, we have great gifts for the women in your life.
Teen gifts 2019: 25 finds that won’t make them say, ‘eww’
Your teen may just want gift cards, but these surprises are sure to please.
Books, movies and music gifts 2019: Tops finds for the A&E fans on your list
Tune in, read up and drop the needle with movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining.
Garden gifts 2019: Top picks for gardeners and plant parents
Thrill the gardeners and plant parents on your list this Christmas with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt.
Gifts for men 2019: 20 top Christmas gifts for him
Whether he's the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there's a gift on this list sure to make his Christmas or Hanukkah a bit sweeter.
Tech gifts 2019: The best electronics and gadgets for your favorite techie
The latest and greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out.
Home gifts 2019: Fun, cozy finds for your favorite homebody (plus, coffee)
The best home and décor gifts for a long winter indoors.
Pet gifts 2019: ‘Purrfect’ finds for your four-legged friends
Dog and cat holiday gifts that show them your pet-parent love.
Top toys for 2019: A robot, Lego and (surprise!) board games
Puzzles and games are making a comeback for Christmas 2019 as parents look for breaks from screens.
Hit the slopes! Top ski and snowboard gear for getting, gifting
Top ski and snowboard gear from those who know our Pacific Northwest terrain best.