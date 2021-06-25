By

You are not dreaming — we have finally arrived. A spectacular Seattle summer ahead of us with a 70% plus vaccination rate in King County. So, it is now high time to grab some friends, get out there and go visit some of your favorite haunts, or discover some new ones. Need a few ideas? For this special summer section, we found some wonderful new shops that opened during the pandemic. And then for even more tips, we asked an array of notable locals — from Congresswoman Primila Jayapal, to Alaska Airlines’ CEO, Ben Minicucci, to Glasswing’s Forest Eckley, to KEXP’s Gabriel Teodros, and many more — what they were looking forward to going/seeing/doing this summer. Below you’ll find their thoughtful, funny go/see/do lists, each filled with some excellent nuggets that might help motivate you to get out there and have some fun.

We Love Local: Summer 2021

Where to go. What to see. Things to do.

What Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wants to do this summer

Going kayaking, visiting museums, and exploring our parks.

What Alaska Airlines’ Ben Minicucci wants to do this summer

Biking Alpe d’Zoo, seeing some theater, hitting a rally car track.

Joey Burgess
What Joey Burgess wants to do this summer

A late summer pride cruise, exploring Japantown and pop ups.

What artist Anthony White wants to do this summer

Where to see art, eat pizza and go dancing.

What Michelle Merriweather wants to do this summer

Seeing art, dinner with friends and exploring the new location for a favorite bookstore.

Kristen Murray
What architect Kirsten Murray wants to do this summer

Meeting over Negronis, taking family to museums and a design festival.

What Astrologer Stephanie Gailing wants to do this summer

Dinner dates, her favorite apothecary and a trip to Whidbey.

What curator Emily Zimmerman wants to do this summer

Sailing classes, revisiting museums and dining out again.

What Emily Kim wants to do this summer

Hosting events at a new venue, treating someone to iced coffee and volunteering.

Pizza from The Carlson Block. Top left is the Margherita pizza, the top right is sausage and shishito pizza and bottom left is the green garlic cream pizza. Ian and Ashley Galbraith started a pizzeria, The Carlson Block, in a 110-year-old former hotel located in the small town of Wilkeson, Wash. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Wilkeson, Wash. 216226
Food & Drink

As Washington’s restaurants reopen, revisit these neighborhood eats

From pizza recommendations and where to get great cookies to Thai chicken and rice and scrumptious breakfast sandwiches, here’s where our food writer will be eating while on leave this summer.

Many Pride March and Rally participant carried small pride flags as they walked from Seattle Central College through CHOP to Cal Anderson Park. LO Capitol Hill Pride March & Rally from Seattle Central College to Cal Anderson Park through CHOP. Saturday June 27, 2020 214378
Events

How you can celebrate Pride in the Puget Sound area

Check out our list of Puget Sound Pride events.

One week before Gov. Jay Inslee placed a moratorium on large events, music fans packed Neumos on Capitol Hill for a sold-out concert.
Music

Here’s when some of your favorite Seattle-area music venues are reopening

Live music has been slowly creeping back around Seattle for weeks, with the pace likely to pick up after Washington is set to reopen June 30. Here’s a roundup of when some Seattle clubs are reopening, plus a handful that have already started hosting shows.

Find summer adventures as expansive as the high alpine terrain

Summertime is just as lively and active around Crystal Mountain and Mount Rainier.

Adventure in Alaska, with all the comforts of home and more

Enjoy all the perks and activities found on a cruise ship, then disembark and explore the national park of your choice.

