You are not dreaming — we have finally arrived. A spectacular Seattle summer ahead of us with a 70% plus vaccination rate in King County. So, it is now high time to grab some friends, get out there and go visit some of your favorite haunts, or discover some new ones. Need a few ideas? For this special summer section, we found some wonderful new shops that opened during the pandemic. And then for even more tips, we asked an array of notable locals — from Congresswoman Primila Jayapal, to Alaska Airlines’ CEO, Ben Minicucci, to Glasswing’s Forest Eckley, to KEXP’s Gabriel Teodros, and many more — what they were looking forward to going/seeing/doing this summer. Below you’ll find their thoughtful, funny go/see/do lists, each filled with some excellent nuggets that might help motivate you to get out there and have some fun.