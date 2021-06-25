You are not dreaming — we have finally arrived. A spectacular Seattle summer ahead of us with a 70% plus vaccination rate in King County. So, it is now high time to grab some friends, get out there and go visit some of your favorite haunts, or discover some new ones. Need a few ideas? For this special summer section, we found some wonderful new shops that opened during the pandemic. And then for even more tips, we asked an array of notable locals — from Congresswoman Primila Jayapal, to Alaska Airlines’ CEO, Ben Minicucci, to Glasswing’s Forest Eckley, to KEXP’s Gabriel Teodros, and many more — what they were looking forward to going/seeing/doing this summer. Below you’ll find their thoughtful, funny go/see/do lists, each filled with some excellent nuggets that might help motivate you to get out there and have some fun.
As Washington’s restaurants reopen, revisit these neighborhood eats
From pizza recommendations and where to get great cookies to Thai chicken and rice and scrumptious breakfast sandwiches, here’s where our food writer will be eating while on leave this summer.
How you can celebrate Pride in the Puget Sound area
Check out our list of Puget Sound Pride events.
Here’s when some of your favorite Seattle-area music venues are reopening
Live music has been slowly creeping back around Seattle for weeks, with the pace likely to pick up after Washington is set to reopen June 30. Here’s a roundup of when some Seattle clubs are reopening, plus a handful that have already started hosting shows.
We Love Local: Summer 2021
Where to go. What to see. Things to do.
What Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wants to do this summer
Going kayaking, visiting museums, and exploring our parks.
What Alaska Airlines’ Ben Minicucci wants to do this summer
Biking Alpe d’Zoo, seeing some theater, hitting a rally car track.
What Joey Burgess wants to do this summer
A late summer pride cruise, exploring Japantown and pop ups.
What artist Anthony White wants to do this summer
Where to see art, eat pizza and go dancing.
What Michelle Merriweather wants to do this summer
Seeing art, dinner with friends and exploring the new location for a favorite bookstore.
What Astrologer Stephanie Gailing wants to do this summer
Dinner dates, her favorite apothecary and a trip to Whidbey.
What curator Emily Zimmerman wants to do this summer
Sailing classes, revisiting museums and dining out again.
