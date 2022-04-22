Whether you’re new to supporting local nonprofits, or a seasoned giver looking for ways to have an even bigger impact, the Giving Guide offers insights into some of the work these organizations are doing. We’ve also gathered information on how giving might change over the course of one’s life; a look at “moonshot” philanthropy; how a Spokane nonprofit helped hospitalized kids; and what cultivating a culture of kindness really looks like.
If you are looking for ways to support a local nonprofit organization in 2022, the Giving Guide can point you in the right direction. You’ll find information and suggestions for making charitable donations in Seattle, as well as see how some community members are pitching in to help their neighbors.
It all leads up to the two-day GiveBIG online-donation campaign May 3-4.
Where are you on your ‘philanthropic journey?’
Charitable giving is more a lifelong journey than a one-time event, with different age groups demonstrating unique habits and behaviors.
Accessible summer camps open the natural world to kids with disabilities
According to the American Camp Association, nearly 11 million individuals attend camp every year in the United States.
It’s time for some ‘moonshot’ philanthropy
Decide on your risk tolerance and your willingness to accept failure as an opportunity to learn and evolve. Then, allocate a percentage of your philanthropy to taking those risks.
Tapping into music’s transformative powers
“It can be tempting to think of classical music as something from the past – frozen in time – but that is not the case,” says BSO Music Director Yaniv Attar.
‘I’ve gotten more from this than I’ve given’: Spokane nonprofit makes 15,000 pillowcases for hospitalized kids
Handmade pillowcases have played an important role in making children and teens comfortable when they get to Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.
School-based health centers are a lifeline for refugee and immigrant students
School-based health centers have become a lifeline for immigrant and refugee students, providing health services within steps of their classrooms.
We need to cultivate a culture of kindness
The causes that drive us may differ, but we all aspire to positively impact the world around us.
A trauma-informed model for addressing homelessness
Providing transitional housing is just one piece of the puzzle to helping someone on their journey out of homelessness.
The lifesaving power of training
When emergencies happen, highly trained paramedics save lives. They provide advanced lifesaving measures, treating individuals suffering from severe medical and traumatic emergencies.
When children are sick, wishes offer respite
Research supports the idea that while wishes grant children the opportunity to live a dream, it also helps them in other ways.
Culturally relevant food: Nourishment for body and soul
"We make sure that each community can pick up foods that are traditional and comforting for them," Szofia Pastor says.
How a millennia-old practice is feeding people today
Fresh produce straight from a farm isn’t something you’d expect to find at a food bank. But as area food banks continue to experience high demand, it is becoming essential to help keep them fully stocked.
Options and opportunities for those who are blind or DeafBlind
Only around one-third of working-age adults with significant vision loss is employed between the ages of 21 and 64, according to the EEOC.
Making connections and building community
if you wake up every day hungry, wet, cold and alone, there is great power in receiving a hot meal, coffee and clothes and chatting with people who take the time to learn your name.
Dying with dignity in Washington state
Let your loved ones know what your choices are, what your values are, so they can help you honor them.
Local reporting: A two-way avenue for change
Local reporting provides actionable information saving lives, from deadly heat waves to pandemics.
Music brings people together, even in disconnected times
Nothing can replace the experience of attending a performance in person, especially for a genre like jazz.
Supporting students builds stronger futures
With COVID-19 making classes remote for almost two years, many students haven't been able to get what they needed and school proved difficult to do at home.
Access, opportunity and support are the keys to building a more equitable society
Two of the biggest hurdles faced by underrepresented students are lack of cultural capital and fundamental financial resources.
Sustainable seeds: Homelessness requires a complex, compassionate approach
Studies show that a disproportionate number of homeless people experienced childhood adversity, including neglect, abuse, poor parental relationships and being forced out of the home.
Closing the opportunity gap with kindergarten readiness for all
Washington ranks 38th among all states in public preschool enrollment for 4-year-olds and 17th for 3-year-olds.
Teens tap into the power of storytelling
Oral tales have been around since ancient times, now creatives have the added bonus of using video to tell their stories.
A safe haven can save lives
“People who struggle with chronic homelessness, that’s their life. That’s what they know as normal," says Phillip Hong, Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.
Community solutions take aim at ending hunger with targeted action
In 2020, there were a little over 38 million people living in food-insecure households, including 6.1 million children.
Strong partnerships help local groups support better parks
Micro-organizations and city parks are benefiting from partnerships with supporting organizations with compatible values and goals.
Harm reduction lays a groundwork for recovery
Harm reduction helps keep substance users alive and healthy without the requirement to get clean before offering health care, treatment help and other life-changing services
Designing a reassuring space for the Pacific Islander LGBTQIA+ population
In the National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health conducted in 2021, 60% of the Asian/Pacific Islander LGBTQ youth reported discrimination in the prior year.
When a child is sick, support for parents is a valuable tool for healing
Patients with sickle cell disease can experience severe pain, are vulnerable to infections and can develop many life-threatening conditions.
Tools and training supplement FFN child care
Nearly 75% of children 5 and younger in Washington are cared for by family members, friends or neighbors rather than by licensed providers in child care centers.
Serving up opportunities, one cup at a time
When it comes to tackling young people’s struggles, a holistic approach can help address the many obstacles they face.
Delivering medication to patients in underserved countries
Medical treatment disparities exist for patients living in high-income countries versus those residing in low-income nations.
