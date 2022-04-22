Whether you’re new to supporting local nonprofits, or a seasoned giver looking for ways to have an even bigger impact, the Giving Guide offers insights into some of the work these organizations are doing. We’ve also gathered information on how giving might change over the course of one’s life; a look at “moonshot” philanthropy; how a Spokane nonprofit helped hospitalized kids; and what cultivating a culture of kindness really looks like.

If you are looking for ways to support a local nonprofit organization in 2022, the Giving Guide can point you in the right direction. You’ll find information and suggestions for making charitable donations in Seattle, as well as see how some community members are pitching in to help their neighbors.

It all leads up to the two-day GiveBIG online-donation campaign May 3-4.