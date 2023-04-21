The Giving Guide offers insights into some of the philanthropic efforts of local nonprofits. Here is just a sample:

Looking for ways to support organizations like these in 2023? The Giving Guide is a helpful resource to get things started. Find information and suggestions for making charitable donations in Seattle, as well as learn more about how some community members are pitching in to help their neighbors.

It all leads up to the two-day GiveBIG online-donation campaign.