The Giving Guide offers insights into some of the philanthropic efforts of local nonprofits. Here is just a sample:

Looking for ways to support organizations like these in 2023? The Giving Guide is a helpful resource to get things started. Find information and suggestions for making charitable donations in Seattle, as well as learn more about how some community members are pitching in to help their neighbors.

It all leads up to the two-day GiveBIG online-donation campaign.

Get that ‘giving’ feeling with a donation during GiveBIG

Volunteering or donating money to nonprofits makes all of our lives better.

Wellness strengthens Seattle’s next generation of leaders

According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poor mental health in adolescents is increasing.

Provided by Young Women Empowered

Summer camp access is vital to reconnecting kids

Pandemic school closures and change in routine compounded the already challenging terrain kids face every day. A return to nature has been invaluable.

Provided by YMCA of Greater Seattle

Washington nonprofits rally to provide support for wave of immigrant families

In the last year, the number of unaccompanied minors entering the country climbed to a high of 130,000 — three times what it was five years earlier.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Closing the gap on sports access for kids

Only 19% of youths in King County met the 60 minutes of physical activity per day recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Provided by One Roof Foundation

Daily tasks can challenge the blind and visually impaired

Although progress has made things like fitness equipment, voting and medical devices more accessible — and safe — for this population, there are still areas where improvement is needed.

Provided by Washington Council of the Blind

Support for displaced children and families builds stronger futures

In response to war, loss of family, displacement, famine and other conditions, refugee children are at risk for developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Provided by Voices of Tomorrow
Kevin Doar of Seattle ducks under a "Welcome Back Kevin!" Banner at the Waymakers youth home in Laguna Beach on Monday, March 6, 2023. He stayed there when he was a teen. Thirty years later, he reunited with volunteer Carol Carlson, now the director of the Youth Shelter Program. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/TNS)

Cash found in a deposit box helps man give back to the youth shelter that put him on his path

For 50 years, this California-based nonprofit has helped lift children out of difficult situations. Now, a Seattle man is returning the favor.

Integrated support improves outcomes for youth in foster care

Research shows that students in foster care fall behind their peers on every educational measure: attendance, grades, standardized test scores and graduation rates.

Provided by Treehouse

Toys help kids discover the power of play

Child’s play provides many benefits for the brain, including improvements in a young child’s peer relationships, language development and interpersonal skills.

Provided by Toys for Kids
At Canine Companions, 8-week-old puppies are trained by volunteers to socialize and learn important behavioral control before being tested by disability professionals. (Getty Images)

Volunteers needed to train service dogs in Spokane: ‘It gives someone independence they never had’

For those with disabilities, a trained service dog can mean a world of difference and offer opportunity for independence.

Familiar foods and traditions build community connections

For any budding business owner, having the right resources can be key to starting a profitable business — and sustaining it.

Provided by Spice Bridge

Right team at the right moment: From textbook birth to troubling signs

Jiana was born in August 2021, a healthy 9 pounds full of promise. Her mother, Latika, says, “Her pediatrician called her ‘textbook baby’ when she first saw her.”

Provided by Seattle Children’s

Finding relief from the youth mental health crisis

The Committee to End Homelessness in King County estimates that 5,000-10,000 youth and at-risk young adults in the county experience houselessness every year.

Provided by Ryther Child Center

Patience and skilled care ready blind stray dog for new home

A few years ago, Piper moved from a shelter where she was at risk of euthanasia to a location where she could finally rest and begin a new life.

Provided by Pasado’s Safe Haven

Intergenerational learning supports holistic communal success

Intergenerational learning offers benefits to students, families and communities.

Provided by Para Los Niños de Highline
A young boy with his parents reaches towards a pool in an exhibit.

Hands-on science learning gives kids exciting opportunities

Children spend 81% of their time outside of the classroom, and opportunities for enrichment can be associated with both cognitive and non-cognitive skills.

Sensory-friendly performances open doors to new audiences

Sensory-friendly performances make classical dance more accessible by anticipating audience needs and normalizing resources to make live performance more inclusive.

Provided by Pacific Northwest Ballet
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in the Indian state of Rajasthan, was designed by the architect Diana Kellogg to help address social change. (Vinay Panjwani via The New York Times)

An architect applies her skills to giving back

In a region of India where the literacy rate is barely 36%, an American architect saw opportunity to help change the lives of 100+ girls.

Specialized paramedic training saves lives

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the world. The CDC notes that one person dies of a heart-related disease every 34 seconds.

Provided by Medic One Foundation

Changing the community one wish at a time

Volunteerism is known to support mental and physical health and offers people a point of connection with others who share a common interest.

Provided by Make A Wish Alaska and Washington
On set at LL+L TV’s “Sip, Savor + Share” event. From left: Howard Brantley (former Board President), Tamara Horn, Possum, Solomon Horn, Elijah Horn, Doug Baldwin (former Seahawk) and Val-Thomas Matson (Founder, Executive Producer and “Auntie Lena”)

Diverse media representation impacts early learning

One way to help close educational opportunity gaps is by producing early-learning television that features BIPOC children.

Provided by Look, Listen + Learn TV
A photo of Alvin, a Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission recovery program graduate, smiling.

Connection and community pave the way out of homelessness

It’s believed that true healing comes in the context of healthy relationships, which is why some homelessness support centers are taking a relational approach.

Provided by Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

Cultural education helps small businesses flourish

A business owner new to the U.S. may speak fluent English but can still need clarification on tax, legal and licensing issues.

Provided by Japan-America Society
A man and a woman pose with a bunch of crates of ripe tomatoes and green bell peppers.

Addressing summer food insecurity for children

For over 16,000 children in North and East King County receiving in-school free and reduced-price meals, summer can mean a lack of balanced, nutritious meals.

Provided by Hopelink
Earshot Jazz editor Rayna Mathis and NW Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year Marina Albero, at the Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards Party. The Royal Room

Local chemistry keeps Seattle’s jazz ecology vibrant

From its rich history in the storied Jackson Street era to the renowned artists here now, Seattle has developed a self-renewing eco-system for jazz.

Provided by Earshot Jazz

Senior family members need help filling child care gaps

When grandparents and other older family members alter their entire lives to care for children whose biological parents are unavailable, everyone is affected.

Provided by Atlantic Street Center

Targeted support helps fostered youth thrive

Finding a safe, steady place to live while transitioning to adulthood is of utmost importance — as is learning basic independent living skills.

Provided by Eileen & Callie’s Place
A student points at the board as they talk to their classmate

Adapting to a changing landscape in tech careers

Microsoft and Amazon no longer lead the charge of companies hiring in Washington, leaving many tech workers to wonder where to find their next opportunity.

Provided by Ada Developers Academy

Making connections through soccer builds community

Soccer teaches life lessons including to make strategic decisions, to get back up when you fall, that teamwork is key, and positive encouragement motivates.

Provided by Kandelia

A fresh approach to classical music engages live audiences

Shifting tactics break down industry-wide barriers and create more opportunities for audience members to connect with the music.

Provided by Bellingham Symphony Orchestra
ST Content Studio