The Giving Guide offers insights into some of the philanthropic efforts of local nonprofits. Here is just a sample:
- A Seattle man gave back to the youth shelter that helped save him.
- A Spokane charity trains service dogs for those in need.
- An architect turned from high-end design to help girls across the world.
Looking for ways to support organizations like these in 2023? The Giving Guide is a helpful resource to get things started. Find information and suggestions for making charitable donations in Seattle, as well as learn more about how some community members are pitching in to help their neighbors.
It all leads up to the two-day GiveBIG online-donation campaign.
Get that ‘giving’ feeling with a donation during GiveBIG
Volunteering or donating money to nonprofits makes all of our lives better.
Wellness strengthens Seattle’s next generation of leaders
According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poor mental health in adolescents is increasing.
Summer camp access is vital to reconnecting kids
Pandemic school closures and change in routine compounded the already challenging terrain kids face every day. A return to nature has been invaluable.
Washington nonprofits rally to provide support for wave of immigrant families
In the last year, the number of unaccompanied minors entering the country climbed to a high of 130,000 — three times what it was five years earlier.
Closing the gap on sports access for kids
Only 19% of youths in King County met the 60 minutes of physical activity per day recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Daily tasks can challenge the blind and visually impaired
Although progress has made things like fitness equipment, voting and medical devices more accessible — and safe — for this population, there are still areas where improvement is needed.
Support for displaced children and families builds stronger futures
In response to war, loss of family, displacement, famine and other conditions, refugee children are at risk for developing post-traumatic stress disorder.
Cash found in a deposit box helps man give back to the youth shelter that put him on his path
For 50 years, this California-based nonprofit has helped lift children out of difficult situations. Now, a Seattle man is returning the favor.
Integrated support improves outcomes for youth in foster care
Research shows that students in foster care fall behind their peers on every educational measure: attendance, grades, standardized test scores and graduation rates.
Toys help kids discover the power of play
Child’s play provides many benefits for the brain, including improvements in a young child’s peer relationships, language development and interpersonal skills.
Volunteers needed to train service dogs in Spokane: ‘It gives someone independence they never had’
For those with disabilities, a trained service dog can mean a world of difference and offer opportunity for independence.
Familiar foods and traditions build community connections
For any budding business owner, having the right resources can be key to starting a profitable business — and sustaining it.
Right team at the right moment: From textbook birth to troubling signs
Jiana was born in August 2021, a healthy 9 pounds full of promise. Her mother, Latika, says, “Her pediatrician called her ‘textbook baby’ when she first saw her.”
Finding relief from the youth mental health crisis
The Committee to End Homelessness in King County estimates that 5,000-10,000 youth and at-risk young adults in the county experience houselessness every year.
Patience and skilled care ready blind stray dog for new home
A few years ago, Piper moved from a shelter where she was at risk of euthanasia to a location where she could finally rest and begin a new life.
Intergenerational learning supports holistic communal success
Intergenerational learning offers benefits to students, families and communities.
Hands-on science learning gives kids exciting opportunities
Children spend 81% of their time outside of the classroom, and opportunities for enrichment can be associated with both cognitive and non-cognitive skills.
Sensory-friendly performances open doors to new audiences
Sensory-friendly performances make classical dance more accessible by anticipating audience needs and normalizing resources to make live performance more inclusive.
An architect applies her skills to giving back
In a region of India where the literacy rate is barely 36%, an American architect saw opportunity to help change the lives of 100+ girls.
Specialized paramedic training saves lives
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the world. The CDC notes that one person dies of a heart-related disease every 34 seconds.
Changing the community one wish at a time
Volunteerism is known to support mental and physical health and offers people a point of connection with others who share a common interest.
Diverse media representation impacts early learning
One way to help close educational opportunity gaps is by producing early-learning television that features BIPOC children.
Connection and community pave the way out of homelessness
It’s believed that true healing comes in the context of healthy relationships, which is why some homelessness support centers are taking a relational approach.
Cultural education helps small businesses flourish
A business owner new to the U.S. may speak fluent English but can still need clarification on tax, legal and licensing issues.
Addressing summer food insecurity for children
For over 16,000 children in North and East King County receiving in-school free and reduced-price meals, summer can mean a lack of balanced, nutritious meals.
Local chemistry keeps Seattle’s jazz ecology vibrant
From its rich history in the storied Jackson Street era to the renowned artists here now, Seattle has developed a self-renewing eco-system for jazz.
Senior family members need help filling child care gaps
When grandparents and other older family members alter their entire lives to care for children whose biological parents are unavailable, everyone is affected.
Targeted support helps fostered youth thrive
Finding a safe, steady place to live while transitioning to adulthood is of utmost importance — as is learning basic independent living skills.
Adapting to a changing landscape in tech careers
Microsoft and Amazon no longer lead the charge of companies hiring in Washington, leaving many tech workers to wonder where to find their next opportunity.
Making connections through soccer builds community
Soccer teaches life lessons including to make strategic decisions, to get back up when you fall, that teamwork is key, and positive encouragement motivates.
A fresh approach to classical music engages live audiences
Shifting tactics break down industry-wide barriers and create more opportunities for audience members to connect with the music.