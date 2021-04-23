The past year has impacted our community in many ways, and the nonprofit organizations that would normally provide resources and support have instead been among the hardest hit.
If you are looking for ways to support a local nonprofit organization in 2021, the Giving Guide can point you in the right direction. You’ll find information and suggestions for making charitable donations in Seattle, as well as see how some community members are pitching in to help their neighbors.
It all leads up to the two-day GIVEBIG online-donation campaign on May 4–5.
(Read the full Giving Guide here.)
Separated by pandemic, but united in purpose
Although they adapted to the hardship and harsh demands of COVID-19 in similar ways, these three Seattle-area groups have far-reaching and very different goals of creating profound change.
Rehabilitation and time helps animals recover from trauma
Last year, Regional Animal Services of King County took 3,999 animals into custody. Intake includes stray animals, owner confiscation and surrenders, euthanasia requests, transfers from other agencies and wildlife.
Closing the recovery gap for paralysis patients
A stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease and many other neurological conditions result in varying degrees of debilitation that may require years or even a lifetime of continued care.
Specialty training helps paramedics save more lives
Our region has one of the best survival rates for those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest — and a meaningful recovery afterward.
Virtual performances help support real-world arts organizations
Finding a way to keep audiences connected and performers engaged has required a re-imagining of performance.
Ending the isolation of hearing loss
“Hearing loss impacts everything from our relationships and opportunities to simply being able to hear on the telephone.”
Specialized services help Latino immigrants and their young children
“Without help, many families struggle to connect to culturally relevant resources offered in their own language.”
Community partnerships are key to achieving food equity
To combat hunger in the region, many organizations have stepped up efforts to deliver food to those in need.
Despite childhood trauma, adults can experience healing, growth
Richard McAdams was abused by a stepfather when he was child, which led to a difficult adulthood. But the services provided by the Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission helped Richard turn his life around.
Helping communities heal through the power of play
Despite pandemic setbacks, families are finding ways to maintain connections and find joy in learning through play.
A holistic, whole-person approach to treating substance-use disorder
The most effective way to treat substance-use disorder is a holistic approach that considers the whole person and all their circumstances.
Pediatric specialists provide expertise that cancer patients need
Isaac had stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma. He’d already been through four months of chemotherapy, and now Dr. John Waldhausen was going to remove a tumor the size of a navel orange from his abdomen.
Bridging linguistic and cultural differences to overcome isolation
Community disconnection among seniors was already a hurdle before the coronavirus pandemic, and the past year has only exacerbated the problem.
Embracing change through the experience and creation of art
At its most basic level, art is a conduit for information meant to stir the heart and mind of an audience.
Enriching our lives with feline companionship
A cage-free adoption experience can allow visitors and cats to get to know each other comfortably.
Whole-person health care eases vaccination hesitancy
It takes time and consistency to move the needle on trust.