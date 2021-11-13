Whether he’s the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there’s a gift on this list sure to make his Christmas or Hanukkah a bit sweeter. Here are our picks for the top gifts for men for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Filson Workshop Balsam Pillow: This handsome and petite 6-inch wool pillow from the Seattle heritage brand is stuffed with balsam fir needles to keep his office, workshop or car smelling like the forest. $30 at Filson (Sodo) and filson.com

Seattle Sun Setting Hat: This olive-green ball cap shows why Northwest is best. Embroidered with a setting sun and a forest of trees, it has an adjustable back for the perfect fit. $24 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

Puffin Drinkwear Beverage Sleeping Bag: This miniature insulated sleeping bag out of Bend, Oregon, will keep his beer bottle cold and his hand warm. An attached carabiner keeps it handy and a utility pocket corrals bottle caps. $16 at puffindrinkwear.com

Easy Street Records Dart Board Slip Mat: Your favorite music aficionado will appreciate this turntable slipmat from West Seattle’s Easy Street Records. The design doubles as a dart board and features local musical legends like Soundgarden, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam and Nirvana. $8 at Easy Street Records (West Seattle) and easystreetonline.com

Roku Streambar: Stream in 4K and add a boost of premium sound with this all-in-one streamer and soundbar housed in a compact package. $130 at roku.com

Blackbird Supply Co. Coffee Lover Sweatshirt: A wearable tribute to his favorite habit, this heather-brown, slim-fit pullover features a white latte art print. $58 at blackbirdsupply.com

Nude Malt Whisky Glasses: This set of two lead-free crystals glasses are as much fun to hold and look at as to use. $59 at 2modern.com

Benchmade Longhand Pen: The Oregon City company known for craftmanship just launched a line of pens designed to last for generations. The Longhand features a bolt action system and machined details for great looks and an ergonomic shape. $160 at benchmade.com

“Upper Left Cities”: Engrossing infographic maps by David Banis and Hunter Shobe compare Seattle, Portland and San Francisco based on data such as urban trails, commute times, food and drink patterns and more. $30 at booksellers

The Great PNW Hawks Tee: Handprinted in Spokane, this tee lets him display his Seahawk — and regional — pride. $33 at thegreatpnw.com

Tommy Bahama Cable Beach Full-Zip Jacket: New for the holidays from the local company, this classic sweater jacket will keep him feeling cozy and looking smart in an ash-gray hue with woven pattern details and a leather zipper pull. $295 at tommybahama.com

Keen Howser III Slide: This comfy new indoor-outdoor slipper from the eco-conscious Portland brand has a warm fleece lining, recycled PET plastic upper, high-traction rubber outsole and a quick-cinch bungee cord. $95 at keenfootwear.com

Motsi Cold Brew Beard Oil: Perk up his beard with Arabian coffee-infused beard oil from the Seattle-based skin-care brand. The nourishing all-natural blend contains argan and crambe abyssinica oils and real coffee beans. $48 at motsicouture.com

Outdoor Ukulele: He can make music anywhere with this colorful ukulele out of Bend, Oregon. Made of carbon nickel or composite polycarbonate, it’s sturdy enough to withstand any camping, backpacking or outdoor adventure. $125–$205 at outdoorukulele.com

Chopfit Chopper Fitness Tool: A fun new portable fitness tool for your Northwest mountain man, the Chopper emphasizes core strength, rotational power and stabilization exercises, enhanced by an accompanying app. Includes wrist strap and storage bag. $99 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Nottinghill Leather Journal by Divina Denuevo: These distinguished leather journals are one of a kind — just like him. Handmade in Blaine, Washington, they feature rich oil-tanned leather, nylon stitching, metal hardware and an antique skeleton key. Various colors and sizes available. $77–$88 at Bezel & Kiln (downtown) and bezelandkiln.com

Panasonic ER-GK80 Body Groomer: He can take his manscaping to the next level with this new V-shaped groomer designed to safely and effectively remove hair from sensitive areas. It shaves in any direction and includes two comb attachments. $80 at amazon.com

“Where the Deer and the Antelope Play”: Comedic actor Nick Offerman’s new book is full of his wry wit as he takes trips to national parks, farms and other open spaces to muse about the land and the people who inhabit it. $28 at booksellers

Rudy’s 1-2-3 Bundle: The local barbershop/salon’s complete shower set includes sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo, conditioner and body wash with Rudy’s signature scent of citrus, cedar and juniper. $60 at Rudy’s and rudysbarbershop.com

Unwrapped Life Wingman Suds & Soften Set: With a scent of spearmint and black pepper, these eco-friendly shampoo and conditioner bars clean and hydrate head and facial hair — and cut the plastic of three 16-ounce bottles. $31 at unwrappedlife.com

Lego Pickup Truck: This charming set will look great on his desk or bookshelf, bringing up pastoral memories (or fantasies). The set, for ages 18 and up, is highly detailed, with 1,677 pieces, removeable bed rails and accessories to add Christmas flair. $129 at lego.com

“A Confederacy of Dumptys”: John Lithgow skewers 25 “American scoundrels” — including Donald Trump, Leona Helmsley, Boss Tweed, Richard Nixon and more — in a series of satirical poems and illustrations. $23 at booksellers

California Cowboy El Garibaldi Robe: A luxe robe for lounging, this new design has plush lining and is extra long for warmth. The signature reinforced pocket holds his beer, a deep zip pocket protects his phone, and the robe comes with a koozie, gold bottle opener and conversation cards to keep things interesting. $168 at shop.californiacowboy.com