Whether he’s the man who has everything or seems to want for nothing, there’s a gift on this list sure to make his Christmas or Hanukkah a bit sweeter. Here are our picks for the top gifts for men for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
Rag & Bone Haldon Cashmere Hoodie
Upgrade his favorite drawstring hoodie. Soft, lightweight cashmere in tailored, ribbed camel lends sophistication while contrasting white stitching keeps it casual. XS–XXL. $450 at Nordstrom
Upscale sweatpants are Seattle company Freeman’s solution to 2020. These feature a modern cut, jogger fit, drawstring waist, four pockets and cozy fabric he’ll want to live in. S–XL. $88 at Freeman (Capitol Hill) and freemanseattle.com
Rad Power Bikes RadMission 1 Electric Metro Bike
Rad Power Bikes, designed, assembled and sold in Ballard, with home delivery available, was rated the best affordable e-bike of 2020. The company’s slick new single-speed model for city dwellers has a battery range up to 45 miles. $1,099 at Rad Power Bikes (Ballard) and radpowerbikes.com
Pay tribute to the Seattle team that got away with a locally designed, cotton-blend tee that says what’s on his mind: “Bring back the Supersonics!” Allow two weeks as shirts are printed to order. $26 at seattleviaduct.net
He’ll enjoy a moment of Zen while putting together a large-scale portrait — made of Lego bricks — of his favorite Beatle while listening to a curated playlist of Fab Four tunes. The new kits can be reworked to display all four faces (but you’ll have to get four kits to display them all at once). $120 at lego.com
The Seattle company’s latest duffel is completely submersible with backpack straps and loads of lash points. Available in three colors and three sizes. $200–$300 at seallinegear.com
High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask
An elegant flask for two, the stainless-steel Firelight has two magnetic tumblers that lock to the ends of the vacuum-insulated flask, which keeps drinks cold or hot for 24 hours. Add an Orox leather holster from Portland for extra swagger. Starting at $125 at highcampflasks.com
This sleek axe from Lynnwood-based SOG is a versatile tool for the modern man, a great gift for the suddenly handy at home, and a solution if he’s missing axe-throwing bars due to COVID-19. And next year he can chop down his own Christmas tree. $55 at sogknives.com
Sound Home Brew Supply Starter Kit with Accessory Package
Give your aspiring home brewer a head start with necessities like fermentation and bottling buckets and a hydrometer, plus upgrades like a “How to Brew” book and a Big Daddy dial thermometer from Seattle’s knowledgeable local supplier. $125 at Sound Homebrew Supply (Georgetown) and soundhomebrew.com
“Emerald Street: A History of Hip Hop in Seattle”
Local writer and professor Daudi Abe looks back on the Seattle hip-hop acts that shaped the city’s sound, from Sir Mix-A-Lot to Macklemore. $30 at bookstores
All that handwashing make his hands chapped and dry? Pamper his skin and soul with this all-natural, Washington-made balm in a handsome silver tin. $16 at handmadelaconner.com
The most Seattle stocking stuffer ever: Eddie Vedder’s face on a pocket-sized wooden keychain. Pearl Jam not his jam? Dolly Parton, Bill Murray, RBG, Kamala Harris and other celeb faces are available too. $10 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com
Filson Ranchlands Bison Drink Sleeve
Make an impression with a gift as one-of-a-kind as he is – a koozie made with real bison fur from Zapata Ranch in Colorado, which insulates naturally to keep his drink cold and his hands warm. Holds a 12-ounce can or bottle. $132 at filson.com
The hit Japanese role-playing game — where you play as a young Yakuza member fresh out of jail and all alone — comes to the States for Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation4 and PC. Rated M. $60 at major retailers
Chuckanut Botanicals Ultimate Beard Care Kit
Celebrate and nourish his quarantine beard with a locally made, all-natural beard care system containing vitamin-rich beard oil, hydrating conditioner balm, a gentle cleanser and fancy combs handcrafted in England. $69 at chuckanutbotanicals.com
Custom Leather Trifold Wallet with Secret Inscription
Make him feel special with a secret, custom inscription hand-cut, branded and dyed inside a handmade trifold leather wallet by Seattle artist Caitlin McNamara. Allow one to two weeks to create and ship. $99 at etsy.com/shop/CustomLeatherGifts
He can make restaurant-level pizza in the backyard with this one-touch, gas-powered oven. $329 at williams-sonoma.com
“Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times”
A portrait of both the man and the culture of American during the time that he served, this new biography looks deeply into why Lincoln did the things he did. $45 at booksellers
This locally designed pullover, made from super-soft technical fabric, presents like a sweater but feels like a sweatshirt. $198 at bukibrand.com
Blumenstein Audio Orca Full Range Speakers
There’s no better year for great home audio than this one. These locally handmade speakers feature a choice of wood housing and sound that can fill a large room. Starting at $699 for two at blumensteinaudio.com