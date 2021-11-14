So fun to buy, so exciting on Christmas morning … so quickly forgotten. Kids can be fickle about their toys, so we looked for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts with lasting appeal beyond the latest fads. Here are our picks for the top gifts for kids for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Show caption

SkyRocket Moji the Lovable Labradoodle: Moji the pup responds to a child’s touch and voice with more than 150 sounds and reactions, and does 10 tricks (including sit, shake and high five). The new pooch also interacts with his rope and food bowl, and an animated emoji collar shows you what he’s thinking. $100 at target.com

Show caption

TruBliss Evi Bassinet: This smart bassinet connects to Alexa or Google Home to help calm and put baby back to sleep so new parents can rest, too. $380 at amazon.com

Show caption

FeelLinks Dolls and Journal Set: Created by an Issaquah mom and educator, this set of four stuffies and a journal helps children name, express and manage their feelings, encouraging social-emotional growth. $45 at myfeellinks.com

Show caption

Flipside Hats Eco-Sprout Baby Beanie: This sweet baby hat is handcrafted in Portland from recycled organic cotton and repurposed stretch jersey. $22 at The Handmade Showroom (downtown) and thehandmadeshowroom.com

Show caption

Cascadia by FlatOut Games: Created in Seattle and Canada, this new tile-laying game features the habitats and wildlife of the Pacific Northwest. Players build a terrain and populate it with wildlife to create a diverse, harmonious ecosystem. $40 at Meeples Games (West Seattle), Blue Highway Games (Queen Anne) and Mox Boarding House

Advertising

Show caption

Funboy Retro Plaid Toboggan: Surprise them with an inflatable two-person toboggan for a cushioned ride in a candy-cane-colored plaid print. Reinforced materials withstand cold to -25 degrees. $79 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Show caption

Smart Stix Engineer Set: This new set allows them to cut and bend aluminum rods to create any engineering project they can think up. Three designs get them started, and 150 connectors help hold things together. $40 at store.flycatcher.toys

Show caption

Loog Pro Electric Guitar: Kids can rock with this new three-string guitar that has a built-in amplifier and speaker, plus an instruction app. $159–$199 at loogguitars.com

Show caption

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron: This magic cauldron comes with a spell book, “magical” ingredients and a special wand to mix a potion that lights up the cauldron, emits real mist and creates a cute interactive pet. $70 at target.com

Show caption

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the monkeys, this remastered video game includes the first three entries in the

adorable, fast-paced series. Rated E; for Switch. $40 at major retailers

Show caption

FAO Schwarz Wooden Castle Building Blocks Set: This beautiful block set allows kids to construct a custom fortress from 150 pieces, including fortified turrets, archways, towers and more. $47 at amazon.com

Advertising

Show caption

NHL Seattle Kraken Fitted Pajamas: They’ll have sweet dreams of an NHL championship in these comfy PJs available in kids and toddler sizes. $28–$30 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Show caption

Asweets Mini Camper Playhouse: Make-believe road trips, sleepovers and indoor campouts are more fun in this retro camper playhouse with roll-up doors and windows. $199 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

Show caption

Bold Made by Hot Taco Games: Created by Seattleite Alex Butler, 9, and his mom Leslie, this game flips the script on Old Maid, featuring bold women such as Malala Yousafzai, Maya Angelou, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and others. $20 at amazon.com

Show caption

Lander Reversible Sweats: These sweats out of Portland are reversible, containing two styles in one, and are made of soft double-knit cotton with no itchy seams, tags or zippers. Hoodies, crews and pants are available in three color/print combos. $39–$90 at landerlife.com

Show caption

Planet Voyagers by Simply Fun: This new game out of Bellevue is fast-paced, fun, easy to learn and educational, teaching players about planets and the solar system. $38 at simplyfun.com

Show caption

Rainbow Platypus by Mr. Sogs: Handmade in Woodinville, this brightly colored, cuddly fleece friend is machine-washable with safety eyes for littles to love. $38 at The Handmade Showroom and thehandmadeshowroom.com

Advertising

Show caption

Rylee Rainbow Dress: This nostalgic cotton dress has a rainbow design on the front and back and a three-button closure. Sizes 2T–8. $52 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

Show caption

Banwood First Go! Balance Bike: This cute first bike develops balance and mobility to start them cycling. The retro design includes 12-inch wheels, an ergonomic seat, adjustable handlebars, a bell and a wicker basket. $195–$239 at banwood.com

Show caption

Sky Castle Toys LetsGlow Studio: They can light up their parties and TikTok videos with this craft kit out of Seattle. It includes reflective stickers and materials that can be lit up with a 16-color LED light mounted to their device. $30 at amazon.com

Show caption

“The Fox and the Forest Fire”: Help them understand the impacts of forest fires with this timely new book by volunteer firefighter Danny Popovici. $18 at booksellers and rei.com

Show caption

Land of Dough Luxe Cups: These all-natural play doughs come with a twist — they have themed tops and layers of color inside that are revealed as kids dig in to play. $15 at landofdough.com

Show caption

“Being You: A First Conversation About Gender”: Begin important conversations early with a board book developed by early childhood experts that offers language and imagery that young children can grasp and adults can build upon. $10 at booksellers

Sponsored

Show caption

Lego Art Project Create Together: This new set that families can work on together contains 4,138 pieces that form a unique, customizable art piece to display. Choose a theme — like food, patterns, icons or interests — and one of the nine instruction books will help you create a patchwork of images on nine building plates. Includes instructions for hanging. Available Dec. 4. $120 at lego.com

Show caption

PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset: They loved the movie and they’ll really love the playset that brings the pups to life. The toy stands 3 feet tall, lights up during launch (just like in the movie), and includes sound effects, six pup toy figures and a Chase cruiser. $160 at target.com

Show caption

Bern Nino 2.0 MIPS Cycling Helmet: Revamped to make it lighter and more ventilated, this helmet still provides superior safety with MIPS impact protection. A removable visor keeps the sun out of their eyes, and several fun colors and prints are available. $70 at REI and rei.com

Show caption

Hog Wild Toys Atomic Power Popper: This pump-action blaster from Oregon fires 12 soft foam balls up to 20 feet in rapid succession. The quicker they pump, the further the balls shoot. $19 at amazon.com

Show caption

Mon Petit Morphée: The white-noise machine gets an upgrade with this device that plays a wide array of soothing stories, music and animal noises — without apps, screens or wires. Plus, it has looks that everyone can love. $98 at smallable.com

Show caption

Magna-Tiles Builder Set: 32 new pieces will help them set up a magnetized construction site, complete with brick and crane pieces. $50 at amazon.com

Advertising

Show caption

Cry Babies Dressy Doll: These new dolls cry real tears and make baby sounds — with a pacifier that magically helps them stop crying. The Dressy versions have changeable outfits and hats to mix and match. $25 at target.com

Show caption

Thames & Kosmos Gravity Bugs Free-Climbing MicroBot: They get a taste of engineering and physics with this kit that allows them to build a small but powerful robot that can walk up windows and other smooth surfaces. $22 at fatbraintoys.com

Show caption

Outside the Box Creation Art Box: These locally made art boxes will wrest them from their screens, with all the tools, supplies and instructions to make self-portraits, monster drawings or texture art. $40 at outsidetheboxcreation.com

Show caption

“Inside Cat”: This sweet, funny picture book by bestselling author/illustrator Brendan Wenzel explores a cat’s imagination as it ponders what’s outside her windows — and then finally reaches the outdoors. $18 at booksellers

Show caption

Sackcloth & Ashes Kids Camp Desert Blanket and “Everyone is Someone” Set: For each cozy, kid’s-size blanket sold, this company donates the same blanket to a child in the local foster care system. In addition, each blanket comes with the children’s book “Everyone Is Someone,” which teaches kids that we are all more alike than we are different. $60 at Alair and alairseattle.com

Show caption

Tomato Tomato Create Your Own Jet Pack DIY Kit: Get ready for blast off! This DIY kit created in Renton contains everything your future astronaut needs to make a pretend jet pack they can color, personalize and wear to ignite their imagination. $24 at The Handmade Showroom and thehandmadeshowroom.com

Show caption

Lego Wildlife Rescue Camp: Hours of fun will be had building and playing with this new Lego set that includes eight animals, six minifigures, a treehouse and an array of vehicles. $100 at major retailers