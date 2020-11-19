So fun to buy, so exciting on Christmas morning … so quickly forgotten. Kids can be fickle, so we looked for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts with lasting appeal beyond the latest fads. Well, except Baby Yoda.

Here are our picks for the top gifts for kids for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Tucker + Tate Glow in the Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas

Glow-in-the-dark jammies light the way to dreamland. Made of comfy 100% cotton, this pair features Sasquatch in a Santa hat carrying presents and making snow angels. Sizes 2T to 10. $35 at Nordstrom

Bootyland Kids Giant Rainbow Playsilk

A giant playsilk sparks imagination and open-ended play. Hand-painted and hand-silkscreened using eco-friendly, nontoxic dye on 100% real silk, this 9-by-3-foot heirloom toy is a staple in Waldorf and Montessori schools. $60 at bootylandkids.com

Storiarts “The Little Prince” Bundle

A beautiful gift for a new baby (and their parents), this Portland-made set includes a soft baby blanket, bib and tote featuring a beloved excerpt from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “Le Petit Prince” — plus a hardcover copy of the English translation. Use code SEATTLETIMES10 for 10% off. $70 at storiarts.com

Abacus Brands Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit

Bill Nye the Science Guy is back in a new, immersive science kit, featuring virtual reality and 30 projects picked by the local legend. Includes VR goggles, experimental tools and workbook. $60 at major retailers

Advertising

Studiostone Creative Soapstone Carving Kit

This kit has everything they need to make a soapstone animal carving, including a soapstone base, file, polishing cloths, resin and instructions. $34 at Pacific Northwest Shop and pacificnorthwestshop.com

Noristudio 3 Toed Sloth Felting Kit

Young crafters will enjoy this beginner felting kit that results in their own little sloth buddy. Kit includes all supplies. $28 at Robot vs Sloth (downtown) and robot-v-sloth.square.site

Shore Buddies Stephen Seagull

This soft stuffie is made from six shredded plastic bottles and plays an authentic seagull sound when pressed. One dollar from every sale is donated to save marine life and keep plastic out of the oceans. $20 at shore-buddies.com

A Game of Cat & Mouth

The first two-player game from the makers of Exploding Kittens just launched, and it’s highly addictive, fiercely competitive and powered by magnets for a pinball-type face-off. Ages 7 and up. $25 at explodingkittens.com

Zing Go Go Bird

Their imaginations will take flight with this indoor/outdoor, remote-control flying bird out of Portland. Its flapping wings and LED lights make it look and fly like the real thing. $40 at amazon.com

My Grandpa’s Wooden Toys DIY Ferry Boat Kit

Kids can build a ferry with this DIY kit made in Westport of unfinished pine wood. Includes pre-finished parts, glue and full instructions. $32 at The Handmade Showroom (downtown) and thehandmadeshowroom.com

Advertising

Lego Dots Mega Bracelet Pack

Their Lego creativity becomes wearable with this new kit that includes five bracelets and a slew of decorative Lego pieces. $25 at major retailers

City Kid Style Kind and Brave Baseball Tee

Remind kids of your core values with this tee from Seattle line City Kid Style. 10% of your purchase supports Project Brave, which brings social and emotional learning curriculums to schools. $28 at bootylandkids.com

Tender Leaf Toys Birdie Afternoon Tea Stand Set

This delightful set of treats made from sustainable rubberwood makes a fine addition to a tea party. $40 at store.moma.org

b4 Adventure 4Fun Deluxe Cosmic Glow in the Dark Mini Golf

Entertain the whole family, indoors and out, with this award-winning, five-hole mini-golf set that glows in the dark. $129–$160 at Snapdoodle Toys and 4funfamilygames.com

Advertising

“Courageous People from Washington Who Changed the World”

Introduce little ones to groundbreaking Washingtonians such as Chief Seattle, Catherine Montgomery, Merce Cunningham and Gary Locke in this book by Heidi Poelman.$13 at booksellers

Kids First Coding & Robotics

Introduce coding and robotics to your K–2 student with this award-winning kit that requires no software or screens. $130 at Snapdoodle Toys and snapdoodletoys.com

Joseph + Sue Tupac-inspired All Eyez on Me Baby One Piece

An original illustration of Tupac’s face, along with the song title “All Eyez on Me,” adorns this baby onesie made in West Seattle. Sizes newborn to 18 months. $24 at shopjoeandsue.com

Pebble Taco Rattle

Baby’s first taco! Every day is Taco Tuesday with this sweet crocheted rattle with a yellow shell, green-fringe lettuce, red-fringe tomatoes and a happy smile. $10 at Portage Bay Goods (Fremont) and portagebaygoods.com

“Girl’s Guide to the Wild: My Nature Journal and Activity Book”

Sponsored

This new interactive field journal, from Seattle author Ruby McConnell, encourages outdoor exploration with scavenger hunts, bug counts and writing prompts that bring her closer to nature. $15 at booksellers

Lego Creator Pirate Ship

Lego pirates are back with this set that includes moving sails, cannons, minifigs, a shark and a parrot. Plus, it can be rebuilt as an island or pub. $100 at major retailers

Careful It Bites Cat Ball

The cat ball is a perfect pet: A fluffy ball of love made from irresistibly soft, pettable faux fur in colors from realistic to outrageous. Handmade in Seattle, they are the ultimate comfort companion. $52 at The Handmade Showroom and thehandmadeshowroom.com

Squeakee the Balloon Dog

Cute and kooky, this balloon pet responds to a child’s voice, plays like a real pup, and deflates like a real balloon when stuck with a special toy pin. Kids will love making it sit, roll over and … fart. $60 at major retailers

Grounded for Life

Get the whole crew laughing with this game that’s set up like Cards Against Humanity, but with questions that are kid-friendly and family-themed, such as “Whenever I don’t know the answer on a test, I just write down ___.” $20 at major retailers

Pacific Northwest Shop Oscar the Orca Bath Toy

This little bath toy makes a splash with a Northwest Coastal Indian design on its dorsal fin. Oscar spouts water when squeezed for bath-time fun. $5.50 at Pacific Northwest Shop and pacificnorthwestshop.com

Advertising

Bugsnax

The goal is to capture mysterious creatures that are half bug, half snack in this whimsical new video game. Rated E. For PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC. $25 at bugsnax.com

Thames & Kosmos Creatto Light-Up Crafting Kits

Part building kit, part room decoration, these new sets combine tiles and LED lights to create glowing animals such as a shark, elephant or unicorn. $10–$30 at thamesandkosmos.com

Barbie Signature Alex Morgan Doll

This tribute to the FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and Best Female Athlete ESPY winner includes shin guards, cleats, posable joints and a soccer ball to re-create her success on the field. $30 at Target

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy

The Baby Yoda toys are finally here! Delight fans of “The Mandalorian” with a 10-inch cuddly plush that coos 10 adorable sound effects and comes with accessories true to the show. $24.50 at major retailers

Geomag Green Line Panels Magnetic Building Set

The building possibilities are endless with this 114-piece set of magnetic panels that are made from 100% recycled plastic. $80 at target.com

Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand

Kids will learn about pneumatic and hydraulic technology with this new kit they assemble and then get to wear. $40 at thamesandkosmos.com

Advertising

Purrble

In this year of uncertainty and change, a kid could really use a calming buddy. Enter Purrble, a soft, huggable friend whose heart speeds up when it (or your child) is upset. As your child strokes its fur, Purrble’s heart slows down — along with your child’s, teaching them a means to self-soothe. $100 at purrble.com

ChordBuddy

If music classes and lessons have taken a hit, provide your kid with this clever guitar-playing aid. It makes hitting cords easier as your child builds their playing skills, and comes with lesson books with tips and beginner songs. $50 at chordbuddy.com

Bright Stripes Mash Up Art Pack Paint + Pastel

Give them a chance to express themselves through art with this kit that includes chalk pastels, 10 acrylic paint tubes, brushes, a pallet and a 25-page art pad. $33 at brightstripes.com