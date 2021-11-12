Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something comfy to wear, there’s a great gift for the ladies on your life in this list. Here are our picks for the top gifts for women for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Boma Mountain Pendant Necklace: The mountain is always out on this hypoallergenic sterling silver mountain peak pendant designed in Seattle and handcrafted from recycled metals. $38 at bomajewelry.com

Glob Primary Shift Mesh Bag: Made from plastic bottle waste, these sustainable bags have two handles and come in fun colors to spice up any shopping trip. $34 at glob.land

Astor and Orion Dreamer Hoop Earrings: These gorgeous 2.5-inch, silver, gold or rose-gold hoop earrings designed in Seattle and cast from 70% recycled stainless steel will make a statement at any holiday gathering. $95 at astorandorion.com

Ridley’s Games House of Plants 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle: Frameable as a work of art when it’s complete, this puzzle celebrates (and teaches about) 30 of the most lovely houseplants. $20 at chroniclebooks.com

The Good Patch Starter Set: With ingredients such as hemp, caffeine, B12 and melatonin, these patches are intended to deliver sustained benefits to help you sleep, calm down, perk up or bounce back. $45 at thegoodpatch.com

Derek Rose Kelburn 19 Pajamas: She’ll have sweet dreams in these luxurious flannel pajamas designed by a family-owned company and made specifically to flatter the female form. $230 at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square) and florahenri.com

Daughters of Medusa Midnight Chain Face Mask: This fashionable mask is entirely upcycled from production scraps by an artist from Olympia. The adjustable chain earloops form a necklace for extra style. $42 at thedaughtersofmedusa.com

Virago Velvet Wrap Bralette: This satiny, handmade velvet bralette, in ruby or emerald jewel tones, will make her feel like a queen. The wrap-style front and crisscross straps will hug her every curve. $52 at Virago Gallery (West Seattle) and viragogallery.com

Objecto W2 Aroma Diffuser: A faux-wood finish lets this essential-oil diffuser multitask as an objet d’art. It also provides a soft glow from a night-light contained beneath the slats. $70 at 2modern.com

Motsi Cucumber Herbal Eye Gel: Pamper her with this luxurious, cooling eye gel from a Seattle-based beauty brand. It uses hyaluronic acid, caffeine, vitamins E and K, and botanical extracts of avocado, cucumber, turmeric and ginger to smooth, hydrate and refresh the delicate eye area. $45 at motsicouture.com

Apple AirPods Max: Peak performance and great looks, plus a seamless experience with Apple products, make these over-ear headphones top of class. And they come in five colors to match her personal style. $549 at apple.com

Luna Nectar Nocturne Magnesium Sleep Oil: Give her what she really wants — a good night’s sleep. This quick-absorbing oil combines concentrated topical magnesium with calming lavender and aloe vera to help with sleep and relaxation. $33 at Spruce Apothecary (West Seattle) and lunanectar.com

“Crying in H Mart”: Singer Michelle Zauner’s debut memoir is a moving,

powerful look at growing up Korean in Oregon, starting the band Japanese Breakfast

and struggling against her mother — and then losing her to cancer. $27 at booksellers

Bartle B. Eco-Friendly Loungewear Set: Elevate her hygge lifestyle with a fuzzy loungewear set that’s made in Seattle from 100% recycled polyester or cotton terry cloth. Sets come in olive, rust or black. $198 at Sassafras (downtown) and sassafras-seattle.com

Kikkerland Terra-Cotta Seed Sprouters: She can expand her urban garden with these plates that support an array of seed sizes and encourage germination. $20 for three at kikkerland.com

Lord Jones Sugarplum CBD Gumdrops: Keep her holidays Zen with a limited-edition holiday box of effervescent, fruity-tart CBD gumdrops with 20 milligrams of relaxing hemp-derived CBD. $50 at Essenza (Fremont) and lordjones.com

Title Nine Bun Warmer Quilted Skirt: This skirt tops off leggings — like a puffy jacket for her posterior — to keep her toasty warm (and looking cute) all winter. Whisper-light poly fill stays warm even when wet. $139 at titlenine.com

U Beauty The Preface Set: The luxury skin-care line’s limited-edition holiday set includes its three cult-favorite, multitasking products — the Resurfacing Compound, Super Hydrator and Sculpt Arm Compound — in a lovely gift box. $158 at ubeauty.com

In Good Taste The Passport Collection Wine Sampler: Send a gift that will excite her for trips to come with this set of eight 187-milliliter bottles of red, rosé and white wines from France and Italy. Each is a healthy pour that she can enjoy or share. $65 at ingoodtaste.com

Sh*t that I Knit Gunn Gift Set: Made from creamy-white Peruvian merino wool, this beanie and mitten set, handknit by artisans in Lima, Peru, will have her warm and stylish all winter long. The beanie features a faux-fur pom pom and the matching mittens have tiny slits in the thumbs and pointer fingers for easy phone use. $169 at shitthatiknit.com

Alair Seattle is for Lovers Tee: Show your love of all things local – including her – with a tee or tank locally designed and printed by Alair in West Seattle with a red or rainbow heart to celebrate all kinds of love. $26-$28 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com



Saola Shoes Cannon Sneaker: She’ll love stepping out in these eco-friendly sneaks that walk the walk. Sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles, natural cork, harvested algae foam, EVA and 100% organic cotton laces, they’re vegan, ultra-light and comfy, with a removable insole. $100 at Alair and saolashoes.com

Bibliophile Diverse Spines: Provide great ideas for her next read with this illustrated list of talented but underrepresented authors across genres, from contemporary fiction to horror to cookbooks to essays. $19 at booksellers

Columbia Bugaboot Celsius Plus Omni-Heat Infinity Boot: 400 grams of insulation plus the Portland company’s new Omni-Heat Infinity reflective lining will keep her feet toasty through any outdoor activities. And the waterproof leather outer provides a classic rugged look. $150 at columbia.com

Tommy Bahama Weighted Eye Pillow: Like a weighted blanket for her eyes, thiscozy comfort pillow has soft white fuzz on one side, smooth satin on the other and a lavender aroma to help her relax. It can be heated or cooled to soothe her senses. $28 at Tommy Bahama and tommybahama.com

Morphée Sleep Aid Device: Give her a sleep machine that provides more options and better styling. This clever device lets you choose from nature noises or a slew of guided meditations, and adjust the length of the session, the voice and more. $100 at amazon.com