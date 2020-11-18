Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something comfy to wear, there’s a great gift for the ladies in your life in our list. Here are our picks for the top gifts for women for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Daughter of the Land CBD Cypress Bath Soak

The blend of CBD, essential oils and Epsom salts in this locally made, organic, vegan formula will calm and restore her mind and body, with a scent that evokes a Northwest forest. $33 at daughteroftheland.com

Not Monday Marlowe Cashmere Cardigan

She’ll cozy up all winter long in this locally designed cardigan/sweater coat made from ultra-soft 100% cashmere with flattering clean lines, a relaxed fit and a luxurious feel. $795 at notmonday.com

Slip Rose Gold & Leopard Print Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Set

Sweet dreams are inevitable when she rests her head on a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and dons the matching leopard-print sleep mask in this limited-edition set. $122 at Nordstrom

Buffalovely Don’t Cry Today Key Dish

Keys, wallet, phone, don’t cry today. This porcelain dish holds her necessities and today’s to-do list — a pretty little reminder that will make her laugh and feel seen. $22 at Alair (West Seattle) alairseattle.com

April & Raine Powder Clay Mask

Encourage self-care with one of these powder clay masks handcrafted in Walla Walla in Glow, Detox, Brighten and Revive blends. Each is beautifully packaged in a frosted bottle with a miniature wooden spoon for mixing. $12 at etsy.com/shop/AprilandRaine

Estelle Colored Wine Stemless Glasses

Spice up her Zoom happy hours with these handblown wine glasses available in bold shades like fuchsia and teal or pastels like lavender and blush. $65 for two or $160 for six at estellecoloredglass.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Your Brows Kit

The woman missing her usual beauty treatments will appreciate this brow duo that includes a pencil and gel in your choice of five shades. $25 at Nordstrom

Ugly Yellow House Lace & Pearls Face Mask

Handmade in Seattle, this glam face mask makes safety a fashion statement with pink, turquoise or champagne cotton mixed with black lace and pearl accents. Allow extra time when ordering. $20 at uglyyellowhouse.com

The Stranded Stitch Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cross Stitch Kit

Commemorate Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a DIY cross-stitch kit that de-stresses and inspires. Includes pattern, instructions, hoop, floss and needle. $22 at shopvelouria.com

Erin MacLeod Shift Dress with Pockets

This new one-size-fits-most design out of Portland redefines quarantine wear. The pull-on, tie-waist, sweater-knit dress (with pockets!) shifts to her body shape that year, or that day. $176 at erinmacleod.com

“Alone Together: Love, Grief, and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19”

A great gift for faraway friends and family, this collection of essays, poems and interviews, edited by Seattle author Jennifer Haupt, is a lifeline for connection amid isolation and uncertainty. All profits benefit booksellers in need. $17 at booksellers

Kyrgies Molded Sole Low Back Slippers

Slippers are the new shoe, and this handcrafted wool felt style, made by artisans in Kyrgyzstan, has minimalist good looks with a leather sole for quick trips outside. $89 at kyrgies.com

Flikr Fireplace Original Personal Fireplace

This fireplace-for-one, fueled by isopropyl rubbing alcohol, creates instant hygge and allows her to roast a s’more or two, even indoors. $95–$110 at Bezel & Kiln (downtown) and flikrfireplace.com

KD Designs Pink Floral Bralette Set

She’ll be comfy and cute in this ultra-soft bralette and matching mid-rise undies, handmade in Portland from brushed rayon. $65 at Sassafras (Belltown) and sassafras.com

Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry Interlocking Trio Necklace

If you can’t be with Mom (or your daughters) this Christmas, send her togetherness in the form of this 14K gold interlocking necklace made in Seattle from eco-friendly recycled gold. $350 at valeriemadison.com

UGG Aida Cashmere Blend Joggers

These cute, cozy joggers are knit from cashmere and wool to keep her warm on a walk around the neighborhood or ensconced on the couch doing nothing at all. $298 at Nordstrom

Amazon Echo Dot LED

She can pop Amazon’s redesigned Dot into any room where Alexa would be helpful. The new round shape improves acoustics and an LED clock makes it perfect for a nightstand or home office. $60 at amazon.com



Beats Flex Wireless Earphones

Her post-work power walks will be more entertaining with these new wireless earbuds that come in fun colors with up to 12 hours of listening time. Plus, they auto pause when you take them out and start back up when you put them in. $50 at beatsbydre.com

“Post Romantic”

This new book of poetry by local poet Kathleen Flenniken is a timely look at national and ecological upheaval, interwoven with personal memory and narratives of family, childhood and marriage. $20 at booksellers

Four Point Puzzles Fade Puzzle

She may just want to frame this gorgeous 1,000-piece puzzle once she’s done with it. The gradients make it challenging without becoming frustrating. $25 at fourpointpuzzles.com