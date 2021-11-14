Thrill the gardeners, plant parents and outdoor entertainers on your list this Christmas or Hanukkah with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt and enjoying time outdoors. Here are our picks for the top garden gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Spoken Garden Little Dibby Gardening Tool: This handy new gadget out of Tacoma acts as both a dibber to help plant seeds and a widger to help transplant seedlings. And it comes in an array of bright colors. $12 at etsy.com/shop/spokengarden

Gardener’s Supply Worm Farm Composter: This modern worm farm is a stylish way to turn kitchen scraps into compost. Two trays let you mature one batch while the worms keep working the other. Worms not included. $179 at gardeners.com

Vermont Glove The Vermonter: They can garden all winter in these sturdy 100% goat leather gloves handstiched in a Vermont plant run entirely on renewable energy. $100 at vermontglove.com

Opinel Garden Knife Trio: A saw knife, garden knife and pruning knife — with cheery beech handles — make up this handsome and functional set that will help with pruning and cleanup tasks. $69 at opinel-usa.com

Windsparrow Studio Rainbow Chicken Flags: Decorate the coop with a strand of six handprinted flags, a bestseller from the Seattle studio. When the wind catches them, it looks like the chickens are dancing. Also available in vegetable and flower designs. $31 at etsy.com/shop/windsparrowstudio

“Private Gardens of the Pacific Northwest”: Give a peek into the private gardens of local estates, sanctuaries and retreats. This new coffee table book by Brian D. Coleman captures the lush beauty of our region and provides ample inspiration. $50 at booksellers

Flow Pollinator House: Made from sustainably sourced bamboo and salvaged Araucaria timber, this pollinator home for native solitary nesting bees is a fun, family-friendly project to build and decorate together. 100% of profits support pollinator advocacy, protection and education. $80 at honeyflow.com

Recycled Ideas Flower Seed Bombs Gift Pack: A colorful stocking stuffer for a green thumb, these handmade seed bombs from Walla Walla grow a mix of poppies, daisies, snapdragons, zinnia, columbine and more from a ball of paper. Just throw and watch them grow from spring to fall. $12 at etsy.com/shop/recycledideas

Cave Fish Birds Modern Architectural Art Birdhouse: These one-of-a-kind, scientifically sound, artfully handcrafted bird homes out of Seattle incorporate reclaimed wood and recycled/foraged materials into memorable modern designs. Starting at $110 at etsy.com/shop/cavefishbirds

Eva Solo FireBox Garden Wood Burner: Keep the fires burning outdoors with this handsome steel fireplace that has an integrated wood holder and a built-in chimney to funnel smoke away. $1,300 at 2modern.com

Glassworks Northwest Garden Gnome: Sweet glass garden gnomes, hand-fused in Bellingham by artist Kristi Thorndike-Kent, watch over the garden and come in many delightful colors and hat designs. Each stands 6 inches tall and is mounted to a rust-proof stainless steel stake. $43 at etsy.com/shop/glassworksnorthwest

EcoForms Quadra 6 Pot: This sleek biodegradable planter is made from rice hulls, lasts for five years outdoors, includes a saucer and comes in an array of colors reflecting the earth and sky. $20 at ecoforms-store.com

Felco 201 Loppers: This new line of loppers comes in three sizes with a more precise, efficient cutting head to make pruning easier. $80–$91 at felco.com

“Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias”: Local flower farmer Erin Benzakein provides tips and inspiration for growing and cultivating the gorgeous summer blooms in this new release. And the photos provide eye candy to enjoy year-round. $25 at booksellers

Diggit Hori Hori: This Seattle-designed version of the popular multipurpose gardening tool does it all: measures depth for bulbs, digs holes, saws through roots and digs up weeds. The stainless-steel blade is weatherproof. $47 at diggitgardentools.com