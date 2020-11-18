Thrill the gardeners, plant parents and outdoor entertainers on your list this Christmas or Hanukkah with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt and enjoying time outdoors. Here are our picks for the top garden gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

“Plantopedia: The Definitive Guide to Houseplants”

This new tome by Lauren Camilleri and Sophia Kaplan is filled with gorgeous color photos of dozens of houseplants, making it as much coffee-table book as reference guide. $40 at booksellers

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle

The newest offering from the low-smoke fire pit maker is a versatile stainless-steel charcoal grill that gets you cooking faster thanks to the company’s signature 360-degree airflow design. The bundle includes tools, a carrying case, some briquettes to get you started and both short and tall stands for the patio or beach. $575 at solostove.com

Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots

Love plants, but have a bit of a black thumb? These clever pots do the watering for you. Add water to the outside ring and the plant will absorb what it needs through the terra-cotta lining. Three sizes available. $34–$74 at store.moma.org

“How to Be More Tree: Essential Life Lessons for Perennial Happiness”

This petite book will delight any naturalist, with 59 lessons from trees such as the giant sequoia (accept your limits) and cottonwood (love the age you are). $13 at booksellers

20 Leagues Fancy Plants Diorama Kit for Houseplants

Whimsical dinos, garden gnomes and lumberjacks dress your houseplants, making them fun and fancy. Handmade in Portland. $15 at SAM Shop (downtown) and 20leagues.com

Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set

Help them garden in comfort with a foldable chair and detachable tote that corrals a trowel, spade, weeder, rake and fork (included) in exterior pockets. $70 at amazon.com

Modern Sprout Blue Spruce Tree Kit

Give your favorite green thumb a blue spruce tree that will grow with them. The easy-to-use planting kit includes non-GMO seeds that sprout in 10–24 days, grow medium and a pot made out of upcycled cow manure that’s 100% biodegradable. For every tree purchased, the company will plant a second tree. $10 at modsprout.com

Gardener’s Supply Star Shower Garden Art

Add after-dark magic to their garden with a cascading shower of tiny LED lights “pouring” from a copper-colored watering can. A battery-operated timer controls the twinkling lights, which sway in the breeze on a delicate wire. $85 at gardeners.com

Ironwood Tools Ratchet Pruner

Their hands will thank you for these ergonomic-grip curved pruners, designed to magnify squeeze strength up to seven times, so the trimming gets jobs done with less effort and less fatigue. $20–$30 at thegrommet.com

Garden Glory Diamond Watering Can

Lower the barrier to proper watering with a can you can feel good about leaving out on the counter. These chic plastic cans are lightweight and come in two sizes and nine on-trend colors. $49–$59 at gardenglory.com

Bloomscape Arch Propagation Kit

If your houseplants really bloomed this year, give the gift of a cutting with this new propagation kit that lets you pass on the love and lets them display it in style. $35 at bloomscape.com

Kibaga Handcrafted Wooden Bat House Box

This handcrafted, waterproof, cedar bat house creates an attractive landing place for the vital pollinators and seed dispensers. The two-chamber design is ideal for roosting and makes a unique garden gift. $33 at amazon.com

The Urban Worm Company Composting Bag

A science project for the whole family, this worm composting bin has a conical, open-frame design and water-resistant fabric. A clever zipper at the bottom of the bag lets you access matured compost without disturbing the worms. $129 at thegrommet.com

“Oh, La La!: Homegrown Stories, Helpful Tips, and Garden Wisdom”

Local gardening expert Ciscoe Morris’ latest book is filled with his trademark wit and wisdom as he shares stories from the gardens he has tended and his work as head gardener at Seattle University. $20 at booksellers

Modern Sprout Smart Growframe

Her plants are works of art, and now she can treat them as such. These clever new frames hold her choice of pots and conceal a full-spectrum grow light to keep her plant babies happy. In two sizes and multiple colors. Starting at $190 at modsprout.com