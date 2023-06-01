June is PRIDE month. To celebrate the stories of LGBTQIA+ members in the Pacific Northwest, The Seattle Times has created a special section to highlight those voices in the community.

Seattle Pride enlivens the city once again this June during the 49th annual Pride Month celebrations. This year’s theme — “Galactic Love” — is anchored in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community as one big, beautiful, extravagant galaxy.

Pride month kicks off with the Seattle Pride in the Park festival. Noah Wagoner, Seattle Pride’s interim executive director, promises this year’s event on June 3 is “going to be lit.”

“The Pride atmosphere is filled with queer joy, love and a sense of belonging,” he says, “making it memorable and incredibly fulfilling.”

Pride in the Park, a free event held in Volunteer Park, is Seattle Pride’s celebration of queer arts, music, performance and culture. The amphitheater promises to be chock-full of talent like music from Moon Palace, spoken word by J Mase III and drag performances by LüChi. Supernova will host a stage for adults 21 and older “who just want to dance,” Wagoner adds.

“Also, the youth space was designed by and for teens, and the improved decompression space gives time for low-sensory breaks,” he says.

Additional musical performers across both stages will include CarLarans, Brittany Davis, SuperCoze, Stephanie Anne Johnson and Kween Kaysh. Drag performances throughout the event will range from Charli Foxtail and Hot Pink Shade to HoochiePapa. Families and kids can savor entertainment at Drag Queen Storytime with Cookie Couture.

Guests will also find alcohol gardens (21 years and older), food trucks, community booths and the Milky Way Marketplace featuring queer vendors.

The June festivities conclude with the Seattle Pride Parade on June 25 at 11 a.m. along downtown’s Fourth Avenue (between Fourth and Pike Street, and Second and Denny Way).

The first Seattle Pride Parade took place in 1974 and involved a march of fewer than 200 people; today, it’s one of the largest in the country, attracting an estimated 300,000 members of the LGBTQIA+ community, plus friends and allies.

“This year, as we celebrate Seattle’s 49th annual Pride celebration, we will continue to balance our nuanced emotions,” Wagoner says. “On one hand, we celebrate how far we have come in our ability to live and love authentically. On the other hand, the current political climate and the increasing amount of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation being introduced across the country is a source of fear and anger. It’s crucial for us to be in a community with each other in spaces where we can draw strength from our shared history.”

Wagoner says it’s common to first-time attendees to feel nervous. But folks should remember that Pride is a celebration of love and authenticity. “These events are designed by and for our community with the purpose of expressing joy and resilience,” he says. “We are intentional about centering parts of our community who have been accidentally or intentionally left out: namely BIPOC, trans and folks with disabilities.”

Wagoner’s biggest tip for first-timers? Arrive toward an event’s opening hour as the most intimidating aspect can be the gatherings’ sizes and scales. “Showing up early to Seattle Pride in the Park means you can experience all of the fun activities, food trucks, queer vendors and community booths before the crowds,” he says.

Similarly, by settling into the Seattle Pride Parade on the early side, you can claim a prime spot to watch along the route.

It’s also advised to plan ahead, take breaks as necessary and drink plenty of water. “Immerse yourself in the celebrations, strike up conversations with fellow attendees and bask in our vibrant community,” Wagoner says.

Want more?

For a complete list of Pride Month events, visit SeattlePride.org/events. Or pick up a free Official Seattle Pride Guide that’s available, beginning in early June, throughout the Greater Seattle area.

Accessibility accommodations like priority seating, ASL interpreters, ADA restrooms and designated assistants to support individuals in accessing food and beverages will be available at both Seattle Pride in the Park and the Seattle Pride Parade. An accessibility guide for both events can be found at SeattlePride.org.