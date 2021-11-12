The kitchen has become a refuge for many recently — even if it’s just a place for a strong cocktail. So this Christmas and Hanukkah, spoil your loved ones with gifts for cooks, bakers and lovers of fine food and drink. Here are our picks for the top foodie gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Simple Goodness Sisters Build Your Bar Triple Set: Choose from among five delicious cocktail syrups, including Rhubarb Vanilla Bean and Marionberry Mint, from the Wilkeson, Washington, small-batch makers who use ingredients sourced from nearby farms. $60 at simplegoodnesssisters.com

Chef’n Shroom Broom: This clever, locally designed gadget removes mushroom dirt with the brush end and pops off stems with the other. $10 at chefn.com

Kuhn Rikon New Life Frying Pan: With a pan body made from 100% recycled aluminum, this skillet is a true innovation. Three sizes are available. $128–$156 at kuhnrikonshop.com

Baratza Vario-W Coffee Grinder: This new top-of-the-line automatic bean grinder from the Bellevue-based company weighs as it grinds and features ceramic burrs, programmable presets and dozens of micro-adjustment options. $560 at chriscoffee.com

Nomen Wine: This Oregon wine, produced by a family of sisters, comes in PET bottles that weigh about three times less than glass bottles. With less weight, the company says it can reduce carbon gas emissions by as much as 77%. And all of their packing materials are 100% recyclable. $12–$16 at nomenwine.com

Omsom Southeast Asian Sampler: They can cook up Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb or Filipino Sisig in a snap with these all-natural sauces developed by Asian chefs in New York City. This set includes two packets of each flavor. $29 at omsom.com

Hardmill Market Tote: Made in Seattle of waxed canvas or leather, these handsome totes feature fine finishing touches like leather straps, an inner leather base, copper rivets and two inside pockets. $140–$275 at hardmill.com

Knack Taste of Seattle Box: Send a taste of home for the holidays. Seattle-based Knack’s customizable gift boxes offer plenty of local products to include. Pair Olive & Herb Bread Dip with Miss Marjorie’s Steel Drum Plantains, Beecher’s Crackers, Coro Mole Salami, Girl Meets Dirt Quince Cutting Preserves, and an Olympic Candle Company Hobnail Candle with Knack Brand Mini Matches for a box sure to delight. $103 (as designed) at knack.com

“Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You”: Local chef Renee Erickson’s new cookbook will send you to dreamy locals like Rome, Paris and Baja (plus a stop in Seattle) with 120 recipes and 60 cocktail recipes. $40 at booksellers

Notary Ceramics Cone Glass: Create a mood with these recycled-glass cone glasses from the Portland-based shop. Two sizes are available. $14–$16 at notaryceramics.com

Emile Henry French Ceramic Storage Bowl: This unique and clever set pairs a large ceramic bowl to store things like potatoes or onions with a cork lid that helps absorb odors and provides a resting place for ripening fruit. Two sizes and multiple colors available. $100–$150 at food52.com

Mustard and Co. Red Miso Mustard: The first crowd-sourced flavor from the Ballard-based maker, this mustard is rich and savory. It’s a perfect touch of umami for a salad dressing, marinade or fried-food dip. $5–$7 at mustardandco.com

“Cooking at Home”: This recipe-free cookbook by star-chef David Chang and food writer Priya Krishna explores ingredients and techniques (including microwaving!) to help you improvise better, faster meals at home every night of the week. $35 at booksellers

Frieling Cast Iron Spice Grinder: This system, which pairs a cast-iron grinder with a beechwood lid, grinds easier than a pestle and mortar and more delicately than an electric grinder, and it looks good doing it. $35 at westelm.com

Fruitsuper Shrimp Chopstick Rest: An adorable little stocking stuffer for the sushi fan, this rest is built to scale in Seattle and can be left as a table accent after the dishes are cleared. $32 at fruitsuper.com

Tony’s Coffee Gift Subscription: Send your love all year with a three-, six- or 12-month coffee subscription from the Bellingham-based company named 2021 Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine. Choose from a range of roasts, sizes and grinds. Starting at $60 at tonyscoffee.com

Especially Puglia Adopt an Olive Tree Olive Oil Gift Box: This gift supports farmers in Italy’s Puglia region and provides a delicious 3-liter tin of extra virgin olive oil, plus a ceramic olive oil cruet and funnel. $175 at food52.com

“Terrific Table Manners”: Encourage a more civilized mealtime with this rhyming, children’s-book-style primer on table manners and etiquette. One example: “Don’t claw your shortcake like a racoon. Cut with your fork, eat with your spoon.” $18 at booksellers

Bite Society Snacks for the Sleigh: Be a Christmas hero with this gift basket full of locally made and curated treats including savory snacks like their addictive Truffle Chips and Pub Mix, along with cookies and candies, all in a handy reusable felt tote. $139 at hellobitesociety.com

Vinglacé Wine Chiller: This vacuum-insulated, stainless steel canister keeps a bottle of wine chilled for hours without the need for ice (or that messy ice bucket). Six colors are available. $90 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com

“Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure”: Want to laugh while you cook? Comedian (and foodie) Eric Wareheim’s new cookbook takes the recipes seriously and has great fun with the artwork and stories behind the food. $35 at booksellers

Seattle Chocolates A Merry Little Care Package: The local chocolate company’s holiday box includes three seasonally flavored truffle bars, two jcoco bars and milk chocolate and candy cane chocolate truffles. $29 at seattlechocolate.com

Cookies with Tiffany Signature Cookie Box: Send a box of love with this new Seattle company’s delicious cookies in classic flavors like Toffee and Chocolate Chip; the signature S’more with a melted marshmallow and chocolate bar on top; and seasonal flavors like Pumpkin