The kitchen has become a refuge for many this year — even if it’s just a place for a strong cocktail. So this Christmas and Hanukkah, spoil your loved ones with gifts for cooks, gourmands and general lovers of fine food and drink. Here are our picks for the top foodie gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Coro Salami Sample Pack

Share local favorite Salumi’s outstanding salami with this pack that includes flavors of mole, cardamom and orange, curry and fennel and more. $50 at Whole Foods and corofoods.com

Stella Falone Cutting Board

These heavy, reversible boards are made from scrap ebony responsibly sourced for Taylor Guitars’ acoustic guitars. A grip edge makes them easier to handle. $129–$199 at stellafalone.com

Finex Double Burner Griddle

The latest from Portland’s Finex spans two burners with heavy, pre-seasoned cast iron that will last for generations. Cool (and cool-looking) coiled handles make it a pleasure to carry to the table. $325 at finexusa.com

Chef’n Coffee Scale

They can measure their beans more precisely with this new digital scale from the Seattle company. $50 at chefn.com

Five Two by Food52 Silicone Oven Mitt Set

Comfort bakers will appreciate these flexible mitts that are safe up to 650 degrees with extra wrist protection. $40 at Nordstrom

Rogue Creamery Cheese Club

Give them the very best, with this box out of Oregon that includes Rogue River Blue — recently named World Champion at the World Cheese Awards — plus Mt. Mazama cheddar and other accompaniments. $79 at roguecreamery.com

Bluebird Grain Farms Flour Sampler Gift Box

Bakers can try new grains, such as high-protein Einka Flour, with this set of five flours from the Winthrop farm. $50 at bluebirdgrainfarms.com

“Beautiful Booze: Stylish Cocktails to Make at Home”

Seattleites Natalie Migliarini and James Stevenson have expanded their blog into this new book of simple-but-refined classic cocktails. $28 at booksellers

“The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food”

This new cookbook from chef Marcus Samuelsson, and including dishes from top Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan, celebrates great food and the culture and history behind it. $38 at booksellers

Cuisinart TOA-28 Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven

Get meals together faster, while taking up less counter space, with this versatile baker, broiler, toaster and air fryer that can hold a 3-pound chicken. $150 at cuisinart.com

Benchmade Table Knife Set

Known for high-end tactical knives, Portland’s Benchmade just launched its first kitchen knife set, which can be used indoors or out for a lifetime. $600 for four at benchmade.com

Our Place Always Pan

Boil, saute, fry and more with this great-looking, extra-deep pan that includes a steamer basket and spoon. $145 at ourplace.com

“The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard”

An engrossing history of the man whose name now defines great food. $35 at major booksellers

Theo Virtual Chocolate Tasting Class

Meet at Theo’s Seattle factory via Zoom for a tasting class that includes a supply kit full of chocolates. $40 at theochocolate.com

2bar Spirits Barrel #511 Bourbon

The Sodo distillery picked this barrel of smooth bourbon, with strong notes of butterscotch and honey, for a limited-edition release at Whole Foods. $55 Whole Foods

Breadsmart Artisan Bread Making Kit

Encourage their sourdough habit with this handy set of essential tools. $35 at Nordstrom

“Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want”

Port Angeles-based cookbook author Kate McDermott’s latest is based on her sell-out Pie Camp Workshops held nationally. The book will guide you through the basics of both sweet and savory pies. $ at booksellers

33 Books Flight Deck and Tasting Board

Pick up beer from your neighborhood brewery and have a tasting at home with these heavy cards that guide your tasting and help you remember your favorites. Add on a reclaimed-wood tasting board for the complete experience. $42 at 33books.com