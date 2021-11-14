Tanzania is home to Africa’s highest peak, and at 19,341 feet, Kilimanjaro is quite a challenge. But this dormant volcano is not as tough as some similar peaks in the Himalayas, because it’s near the Equator in a warmer climate. As a result, it’s often referred to as a starter peak for aspiring mountaineers.

Winter is one of the best times to make your ascent, and Seattle-based Mountain Madness offers a Seven Summit Kilimanjaro itinerary that gives trekkers time to acclimatize to the altitude while conquering the world’s highest freestanding mountain, with the option of adding a safari.

Prices start from $6,800 for a 12-day trip; that’s with a minimum of four people.

HOW TO GO

Qatar Airways flies between SeaTac and Kilimanjaro Airport via Doha.

Other Epic Trips for Winter 2021:

Iceland for the Northern Lights

Sailing to Antarctica