Amid the saguaro-dotted landscapes of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert near Scottsdale and Phoenix, Chihuly in the Desert (Dec. 3 to June 19, 2022) launches as a joint exhibition at both the 140-acre Desert Botanical Garden and Taliesin West, the retreat and school of the late architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

At the Desert Botanical Garden, where Chihuly showed his work in 2008, the Seattle glass artist’s multicolored, large-scale sculptures will be placed in galleries and along trails among the garden’s more than 50,000 desert plants.

Meanwhile, at Taliesin West, a World Heritage Site that was established by Wright in 1940, Chihuly’s flamboyant, curvilinear forms will interact with the organic, nature-inspired mid-century modern structures that Wright designed himself.

HOW TO GO

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest all offer nonstop flights between SeaTac and Phoenix.