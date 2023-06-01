June is PRIDE month. To celebrate the stories of LGBTQIA+ members in the Pacific Northwest, The Seattle Times has created a special section to highlight those voices in the community.

We talked to a few of our favorite out and proud locals about how they celebrate Pride.

Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, 2023 parade grand marshal

How do you celebrate Pride?

I celebrate Pride every day, but I love the Pride celebrations we have here in Seattle! I typically find myself at a local burlesque show, either on stage or in the audience, and covered in rainbows. If I’m not wearing a rainbow floral wreath in my hair, am I even doing Pride the way that I want?

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

I’ll be celebrating my community and my chosen family at Pride this year! Honestly without my community and my family I don’t know where I’d be. There is nothing like finding the place you belong with the people who uplift and celebrate you as much as you do them!

Traci Paniora, LGBTQIA+ ally

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

We all have the right to be who and what we are — it seems fundamental. At Pride this year, I intend to stand for and celebrate everyone’s right to be safe, happy and prosperous, no matter their orientation. I honor and represent acceptance for all my loved ones, colleagues, strangers and myself. Pride is every day.

Billy Thompson (he/him), Director of Underwriting & Partnerships (C89.5 FM)

How do you celebrate Pride?

I celebrate Pride all year long, every year, by showing unconditional love to love in all its forms. It is indeed all you need, however it may look. Pride is love!

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

I look forward to celebrating the music and performances at Pride, finding inspiration and energy through the affirming power of art.

Shelby Varden, LGBTQIA+ community member

How do you celebrate Pride?

This year, I will be celebrating allyship. Given the state of politics in our country, I feel it is important to support and advocate for the underrepresented and targeted minority groups who are experiencing injustice. We need to educate ourselves and give support to these groups, such as the drag community; transgender individuals; the Black Lives Matter, AAPI and Me Too movements and others, including our own LGBTQ+ community.

Bria Jackson, Pride youth intern

How do you celebrate Pride?

I celebrate Pride Month by being surrounded in the love of community. My favorite way to celebrate is by dancing, so any event that has music and a cute ’lil dance floor is where you can find me!

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

I’ll be celebrating members within our community that continue to push to protect LGBTQIA+ rights at Pride this year. I’ll also be celebrating the safe spaces created to provide peace and comfort for our community in a time when safety and security is at its utmost importance.

Moon Palace

Moon Palace is a queer Seattle rock band led by identical twin sisters Cat and Carrie Biell. Moon Palace is the headline act for this year’s Seattle Pride in the Park festival.

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

“Pay it no mind.” This was a quote that Marsha P. Johnson used in response to people who questioned her gender identity or asked why she dressed in drag. It’s a catch phrase that encapsulates her attitude of not letting others’ opinions or judgments get in the way of her living her truth and expressing herself authentically. This year at Pride, we are going to be playing shows like we have in many years past and showing up to who we are authentically in the moment.

Janella Locus, 2022 Honorary Frontline Hero grand marshal, WaFd Bank customer service representative

How do you celebrate Pride?

By learning the history of Pride and the ongoing fight still for equal rights in the LGBTQ+ community. Pride is meant to be an affirming celebration of all that the community has accomplished as a unit and as individuals. Discovering LGBTQ films, TV shows and any literature (positive) that you can find. It’s not a fad but a way of life for the LGBTQ.

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

My very first marriage to my wife. Celebrating life as an LGBTQ individual and unit. Celebrating most of all love!

Elliot (they/them)

How do you celebrate Pride?

This year at Pride, I will celebrate the beautiful intersectionality of being queer, autistic and disabled with my amazing queer spouse and sidekick service dog! I am so excited that Seattle Pride has partnered with The Arc of King County for Seattle Pride in the Park to create an inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities. I will enjoy watching the community come together with joy and love from the low-sensory Neurodiversity Nebula!

Harmony Seleil, DJ (C89.5 FM)

How do you celebrate Pride?

I celebrate Pride by getting out into the community and spinning music for my community! Pride DJ sets are always my absolute favorite of the entire year — the vibe of the crowd, the accepting energy (for both people and music!) is always next level. Not to mention providing the soundtrack for pure LGBTQIA+ joy is truly unlike anything else!

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

This year, I am going to be celebrating the hard-fought freedom that we have to be who we truly are. While that fight is nowhere near over and that freedom does have limits, I think it is so important to take the time during Pride month to celebrate the progress that has been made and to really appreciate how far we’ve come as a community, and to savor those victories as much as we can. Pride is also the perfect time to take that positive celebratory energy and push it forward to prepare for the fights still left to come!

Christy Pelland, Events and Partnerships Manager, Crystal Mountain Resort

How do you celebrate Pride?

As a Crystal Mountain team member and active supporter of Seattle Pride, I stand by the statement that the mountain is for everyone. I’m stoked to strut in the parade with my Crystal family for the second year in a row, celebrating our partnership with the Seattle Pride team and lifting our shared values of inclusion and diversity, particularly in outdoor spaces. We are passionate about creating an inclusive environment where all people feel safe and welcome to play in the outdoors. The Seattle Pride Parade is the big, sparkling party at the end of a full season of outdoor programs and events we’ve crafted with our friends. We’re honored to be a part of it!

Tiffany Nakamitsu, Seattle Pride board member and governance committee chair

How do you celebrate Pride?

For every discouragement and let down I’ve experienced from being a queer AAPI woman that grew up in a homogenous Asian country, I’m showing up 100 times brighter, louder and stronger and standing hand-to-hand with my community walking forward together, celebrating our existence and resilience, encouraging my peers to stand tall and radiate with well-deserved visibility for a more just tomorrow.

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

I will be celebrating the joys of being a queer person at this point in time, in this amazing city, with these amazing people, and celebrating the persistence and resilience this community has in challenging the status quo every day.

Gabriela Pennisi, Seattle Pride Vice President

How do you celebrate Pride?

I celebrate Pride each and every day by living as authentically and visible as I am able. It takes a lot of courage and energy to stand up to those that hate or want to do you harm and live fully and authentically visible. As an out and proud trans woman, I still unfortunately run into hate daily. Honestly, some days it seems easier just to disappear into the crowd and I do my best to blend in because I just don’t have it in me that day to fight oppression. The Pride parade and celebrations in June are a time to honor those that came before me. Celebrate those that gathered and united individuals across the rainbow spectrum and their allies to shout and stand up to years of unjust laws and harm against members of the community. Dance, sing, shout and relish in the all-too-wonderful flood of joy to be so alive.

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

This year I will be celebrating the joy and euphoria of living my fullest authentic existence. After months of anti-trans hate speech in the news, legislative sessions across the country passing so many laws that literally threaten my authentic existence, silencing LGBTQIA+ lawmakers and violence against community members. I will stand up loud and proud with my community! It brings me great joy and pride to see all the members of the community come out in large numbers loud and proud and have the time of their lives. This year, I loudly celebrate the joy in the face of those that wish genocide upon me. I will not go without a fight, I will not disappear into the crowd, I will persist, I will survive, and I will celebrate my existence and be full of joy in the face of horrific and oppressive tyranny. I will shed my fear, and shout at the top of my lungs, “I am queer, I am trans and I again, like those before me, celebrate existence and freedom with pride.”

Jack Anderson, Seattle Pride board member

How do you celebrate Pride?

Every year, I celebrate Pride by existing and by loving myself, my partner and my community. Our community is a family bound together by our innate courage, our refusal to accept the cruelty targeting us, and our history both now and ancient. I join the crowd and marvel at our beautiful diversity, our joyful unity and our sheer strength. I use my spoons to educate and nurture allies to build our community and help take that emotional labor off others. Our people and our allies have always been here. I invite everyone I meet to join us in our unwavering riot of love.

What will you be celebrating at Pride this year?

I will be celebrating so many things. I will celebrate being married to the love of my life. I will celebrate my blood family growing into loud allies. I will celebrate having the courage to live more authentically than I ever have before. I will celebrate the look on people’s faces when it finally “clicks” and they become avid allies. I will celebrate how hard we continue to fight for ourselves and for each other, for our warriors and our caregivers. I will celebrate in gratitude for the existence of everyone in our community and how lucky I am to be here with them.