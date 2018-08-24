There’s something about the approach of September that opens the door to fresh starts, whether it’s the first day of kindergarten, starting online college courses after work, or just an excuse to go out and buy a box of colored pencils and an adult coloring book to enjoy during long Skype meetings.

Here’s a collection of stories to help get you in the mood to learn something new, try something unexpected, and encourage those around you, young and old, to do the same.