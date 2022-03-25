By

Americans are living longer, and we’re all looking for ways to make the most of those additional years. It’s never too early to begin planning how you’ll enjoy that increased longevity — or to help older parents navigate their later years.

Our Active Aging section is a great place to start. It’s your guide to living the good life, with tips on where to live, what to eat, when to retire and more.

Physical

Seattle-area walking groups help seniors stay active by putting their best feet forward

From Zoo Walks to Sound Steps, local seniors get fierce about fun and fitness.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Choose a diet that maximizes your health as you age

Local experts offer advice for healthy eating for older adults, along with recipes that are ideal for spring.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

It gets better with age: Sex and seniors

With age, sexual activity does tend to decline more than interest. Experts say this doesn’t have to be the case.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing
Practical

3 things to know about budgeting for medical expenses in retirement

When it comes to establishing a financial goal for retirement, it’s important to keep in mind when you want to retire and where you live.

Produced by Seattle Times Marketing

Get the most out of the start of retirement

The early stages of retirement are the perfect time to take a dream vacation and explore new hobbies, and deal with logistics such as refining financial plans.

Provided by Village Cooperative
Emotional

Hockey 101: The Northwest is a great place to get into hockey. Here’s how

Whether you want to join a team, just watch a game, or descend into the friendly legend-filled universe of hockey fans, here’s how to get involved.

Provided by Western Washington Toyota Dealers

Discover Ellensburg: Vintage charm and Sunday drives

Visit Ellensburg, a history-rich home base for regional driving trips, art and shopping, with food and drink options to last you well into the evening.

Provided by Western Washington Toyota Dealers

Taking antidepressants? Here’s what you need to know

The American Psychiatric Association reports that 80% to 90% of people can find relief from depression with treatment.

Provided by Seattle Anxiety Specialists
ST Content Studio