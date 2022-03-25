Americans are living longer, and we’re all looking for ways to make the most of those additional years. It’s never too early to begin planning how you’ll enjoy that increased longevity — or to help older parents navigate their later years.
Our Active Aging section is a great place to start. It’s your guide to living the good life, with tips on where to live, what to eat, when to retire and more.
Seattle-area walking groups help seniors stay active by putting their best feet forward
From Zoo Walks to Sound Steps, local seniors get fierce about fun and fitness.
Choose a diet that maximizes your health as you age
Local experts offer advice for healthy eating for older adults, along with recipes that are ideal for spring.
It gets better with age: Sex and seniors
With age, sexual activity does tend to decline more than interest. Experts say this doesn’t have to be the case.
3 things to know about budgeting for medical expenses in retirement
When it comes to establishing a financial goal for retirement, it’s important to keep in mind when you want to retire and where you live.
Get the most out of the start of retirement
The early stages of retirement are the perfect time to take a dream vacation and explore new hobbies, and deal with logistics such as refining financial plans.
Hockey 101: The Northwest is a great place to get into hockey. Here’s how
Whether you want to join a team, just watch a game, or descend into the friendly legend-filled universe of hockey fans, here’s how to get involved.
Discover Ellensburg: Vintage charm and Sunday drives
Visit Ellensburg, a history-rich home base for regional driving trips, art and shopping, with food and drink options to last you well into the evening.
Taking antidepressants? Here’s what you need to know
The American Psychiatric Association reports that 80% to 90% of people can find relief from depression with treatment.