Americans are living longer, and we’re all looking for ways to make the most of those additional years. It’s never too early to begin planning how you’ll enjoy that increased longevity — or to help older parents navigate their later years.

Our Aging Well section is a great place to start. It’s your guide to living the good life, with tips on where to live, what to eat, when to retire and more.

Research has found that sleep quality does indeed get a little rusty as you grow older, but it’s not a fate you have to live with, experts say. (Joyce Lee/The New York Times)

Aging and rest: How the years affect our sleep cycle

New developments that integrate senior housing into age-diverse apartment buildings offer a more affordable alternative to isolated suburban retirement communities. (Yifan Wu/The New York Times)

The next retirement communities won’t be just for seniors

How to increase longevity and improve health in just 2 minutes a day

A recent study found that as little as 15 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week can lower all-cause mortality, cancer risk, heart disease risk and more.

Real Talk: A primer on end-of-life costs

Arranging and documenting your final goodbyes can avoid confusion, family arguments, and very expensive decisions under pressure.

