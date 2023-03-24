Americans are living longer, and we’re all looking for ways to make the most of those additional years. It’s never too early to begin planning how you’ll enjoy that increased longevity — or to help older parents navigate their later years.
Our Aging Well section is a great place to start. It’s your guide to living the good life, with tips on where to live, what to eat, when to retire and more.
(Read the full print section here.)
Aging and rest: How the years affect our sleep cycle
Much like a machine, our bodies require more maintenance as we age. Here’s expert advice on why sleep eludes as the years roll by.
The next retirement communities won’t be just for seniors
New developments that integrate senior housing into age-diverse apartment buildings offer a more affordable alternative to isolated suburban retirement communities.
How to increase longevity and improve health in just 2 minutes a day
A recent study found that as little as 15 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week can lower all-cause mortality, cancer risk, heart disease risk and more.
Real Talk: A primer on end-of-life costs
Arranging and documenting your final goodbyes can avoid confusion, family arguments, and very expensive decisions under pressure.